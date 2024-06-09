WNBA Rookie of the Year race 2024: Caitlin Clark vs Cameron Brink, latest WNBA ROY odds

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Who will win WNBA Rookie of the Year? A star-studded class headlined by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink is adding even more excitement to the 2024 WNBA season. The youngsters are also creating a fascinating battle for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year honors.

Clark obviously has the most fan support, but Reese and Brink are each making significant impacts in their seasons in the W. We’re also witnessing some unheralded players step up in their rookie seasons that deserve more attention.

Let’s dive into the WNBA Rookie of the Year race. We’ll update our rankings every few weeks. Statistics via Basketball Reference and WNBA.com.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings 2024

1. Cameron Brink, PF, Los Angeles Sparks

GP / MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TS% WS/48 Net Rating 10 / 23.8 8.2 5.9 2.0 2.5 1.1 .539 0.098 -5.9 Cameron Brink stats as of June 9

Cameron Brink has been a defensive force this season, showcasing why is the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year winner. In her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink is averaging the third-most blocks per game in the WNBA and she’s one of just three players averaging 2-plus blocks and 1 steal per game. Brink’s offensive game is a work in progress, but what she’s shown defensively has immediately translated to the WNBA. If she can become a little more efficient and cut down on the fouls, Brink will take her game to the next level.

2. Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever

GP / MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TS% WS/48 Net Rating 12 / 33.5 16.8 5.3 6.3 0.9 1.5 .553 -0.011 -14.4 Caitlin Clark stats as of June 9

Caitlin Clark is racking up plenty of milestones in her first WNBA season. She joined Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to record 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in her first 10 games. Clark also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 points and 50 assists. It’s also fair to acknowledge, though, that Clark is playing significantly more minutes than some of her peers. With that said, Clark has also been playing basketball since November and the WNBA had the Indian Fever play 12 games long before anyone else. What happened after Clark got a few days of rest? A 30-point performance with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Clark is experiencing some ups and downs, but she is firmly in the mix for WNBA Rookie of the Year on her production alone.

3. Angel Reese, F, Chicago Sky

GP / MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TS% WS/48 Net Rating 10 / 29.2 11.6 9.6 1.9 0.1 1.9 .436 0.140 3.3 stats as of June 9

Even if you’re not a fan of Angel Reese’s personality, you need to respect that she has easily been one of the best WNBA rookies in 2024. She fell to the 7th overall pick because teams had concerns about how her offensive game would translate to the WNBA. She’s been just fine in that area, but she’s already proven to be one of the best rebounders in the game. Reese entered June with averaging the fourth-most rebounds per game (9.6), led the WNBA in offensive rebounds (48) and she is averaging the fifth-most steals (1.9) per game. Plus, she’s scored in double-figures in 8-of-10 contests this season. We’d hear any case for Reese, Clark or Brink as the pick for WNBA Rookie of the Year and understand it.

4. Kate Martin, G, Las Vegas Aces

GP / MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TS% WS/48 Net Rating 7 / 19.4 4.0 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.3 .442 0.073 6.7 Kate Martin stats as of June 9

WNBA teams made a mistake allowing Kate Martin to slip to the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick. Once a teammate of Caitlin Clark with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Aces’ rookie is making a name for herself in the WNBA. Playing on a team with championship expectations, Martin has come off the bench and played a crucial role for Las Vegas. At a time when the Aces are hurting at guard with Chelsea Gray out, Martin has stepped up as one of the biggest steals from the 2024 WNBA Draft. The box score might not always show it, but the Aces aren’t where they are during Gray’s absence without Martin’s play.

5. Rickea Jackson, F, Los Angeles Sparks

GP / MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TS% WS/48 Net Rating 10 / 23.2 9.0 2.8 0.4 0.1 0.4 .559 .015 -6.5 stats as of June 9

Rickea Jackson came off the bench to start her WNBA career, but she’s been in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Sparks as of late. One thing the rookie forward has immediately provided is a perimeter threat, shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the three-point line in her first 10 contests. Plus, Jackson has also proven she is comfortable driving to the room or creating a shot for herself in other ways. While Jackson is also dealing with the typical rookie hurdles you’re seeing from every member of the 2024 class, the glimpses of talent she’s also shown offer a lot of reason to love the Sparks’ future.

Just Missed: Kamilal Cardoo, C, Chicago Sky; Julie Vanloo, G, Washington Mystics; Aaliyah Edwards, F, Washington Mystics; Alissa Pili, F, Minnesota Lynx

WNBA Rookie of the Year winners

2023: Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever 2022: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream 2021: Michaela Onyenwere, New York Liberty

Michaela Onyenwere, New York Liberty 2020: Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx 2019: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx 2018: A’ja Wilson, Las Begas Aces

A’ja Wilson, Las Begas Aces 2017: Alisha Gray, Dallas Wings

Alisha Gray, Dallas Wings 2016: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm 2015: Jewell Lloyd, Seattle Storm

Jewell Lloyd, Seattle Storm 2014: Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Sun

WNBA Rookie of the Year odds 2024

