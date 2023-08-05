WNBA games today: Full WNBA schedule, tip-off times and broadcast information

Our WNBA games today schedule gives you everything you need to know about the 2023 WNBA season. Bookmark. Stay up to date on the latest in the WNBA schedule.

WNBA games today: August 6

There are four WNBA games today. The WNBA schedule features a highly-anticipated matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on ABC.

Game Time (ET) TV Info Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream 3:00 PM ESPN 3 Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty 3:00 PM ABC Los Angeles Sparks @ Washington Mystics 3:00 PM ESPN 3 Chicago Sky @ Dallas Wings 4:00 PM ESPN 3

WNBA schedule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 WNBA schedule.

WNBA schedule: Games in August

Aug. 7

No games

Aug. 8

Game Time (ET) TV Info Connecticut Sun @ Seattle Storm 3:00 PM NBA TV Los Angeles Sparks @ Indiana Fever 7:00 PM Minnesota Lynx @ Chicago Sky 8:00 PM NBA TV Las Vegas Aces @ Dallas Wings 8:00 PM CBSSN Washington Mystics @ Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM CBSSN

Aug. 9

No games

Aug. 10

Game Time (ET) TV Info Minnesota Lynx @ Indiana Fever 7:00 PM PRIME Connecticut Sun @ Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM PRIME Atlanta Dream @ Seattle Storm 10:00 PM NBA TV

Aug. 11

Game Time (ET) TV Info Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty 8:00 PM ION Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces 10:00 PM ION

Aug. 12

Game Time (ET) TV Info Atlanta Dream @ Los Angeles Sparks 7:30 PM Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings 8:00 PM

Aug. 13

Game Time (ET) TV Info Chicago Sky @ Washington Mystics 3:00 PM ESPN 3 New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever 3:00 PM ESPN Phoenix Mercury @ Seattle Storm 6:00 PM NBA TV Atlanta Dream @ Las Vegas Aces 9:00 PM CBSSN

Aug. 14

No games

Aug. 15

Game Time (ET) TV Info New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces 9:00 PM AMAZON Note: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game

Aug. 16

No games

Aug. 17

Game Time (ET) TV Info New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces 10:00 PM Amazon Note: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game

Aug. 18

Game Time (ET) TV Info Dallas Wings @ Connecticut Sun 7:00 PM ION Washington Mystics @ Indiana Fever 7:00 PM ION Chicago Sky @ Atlanta Dream 7:30 PM ION New York Liberty @ Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM ION Minnesota Lynx @ Seattle Storm 10:00 PM ION

Aug. 19

Game Time (ET) TV Info Los Angeles Sparks @ Las Vegas Aces 3:00 PM ABC

Aug. 20

Game Time (ET) TV Info Dallas Wings @ Washington Mystics 3:00 PM NBA TV Connecticut Sun @ Chicago Sky 5:00 PM NBA TV Indiana Fever @ Phoenix Mercury 6:00 PM Seattle Storm @ Minnesota Lynx 7:00 PM NBA TV

Aug. 21

No games

Aug. 22

Game Time (ET) TV Info Las Vegas Aces @ Atlanta Dream 7:00 PM CBSSN Connecticut Sun @ Washington Mystics 7:00 PM NBA TV Seattle Storm @ Chicago Sky 8:00 PM Dallas Wings @ Minnesota Lynx 8:00 PM Twitter

WNBA standings

Western Conference

Ranking Team Win Loss Point differential 1 Las Vegas Aces (X) 24 2 +15.5 2 Dallas Wings 14 11 +3.6 3 Minnesota Lynx 13 14 -5.0 4 Los Angeles Sparks 9 17 -3.5 5 Seattle Storm 6 19 -6.0 6 Phoenix Mercury 6 19 -7.9 X = Clinched playoff spot

Eastern Conference

Ranking Team Win Loss Point differential 1 New York Liberty 20 6 +6.2 2 Connecticut Sun 19 7 +5.3 3 Atlanta Dream 14 12 -0.6 4 Washington Mystics 12 13 +0.5 5 Chicago Sky 10 15 -3.4 6 Indiana Fever 6 19 -5.0

Who are the defending WNBA Champions?

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Aces are the defending WNBA Champions. Becky Hammon’s squad took out the Connecticut Sun in four games in the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

WNBA championship history (past decade)

2022: Las Vegas Aces

2021: Chicago Sky

2020: Seattle Storm

2019: Washington Mystics

2018: Seattle Storm

2017: Minnesota Lynz

2016: Los Angeles Sparks

2015: Minnesota Lynx

2014: Phoenix Mercury

2013: Minnesota Lynx

WNBA playoff structure

Eight of the 12 teams in the WNBA earn a spot in the playoffs. The first round is best of three while the semifinals and finals are best of five.

WNBA Playoff bracket as of now

1- Las Vegas Aces vs 8- Chicago Sky

4- Dallas Wings vs 5- Atlanta Dream

3- Connecticut Suns vs 6- Minnesota Lynx

2- New York Liberty vs 7- Washington Mystics

WNBA history

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA was founded back in 1996 and played its first season in 1997. The WNBA season typically goes May to the beginning of October. Each team plays 40 games per season.

In 1997, there were eight original teams. That number increased to a whopping 16 from 2000-02 before relocation and teams folding became the name of the game.

Five teams have folded in the history of the WNBA. That list includes the Charlotte Sting (2006), Cleveland Rockers (2003), Houston Cornerts (2008), Miami Soi (2002), Portland Fire (2002) and Sacramento Monarchs (2009).

Five other teams have relocated in the history of the league. Below is a look at them.

Detroit Shock

Orlando Miracle

Utah Starzz

Tulsa Shock

San Antonio Stars

The Las Vegas Aces were originally the Utah Starzz before becoming the San Antonio Stars. They relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces back in 2017.

Bookmark our WNBA games today with continual updates on the 2023 WNBA schedule throughout the summer and fall.