fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 5, 2023

WNBA games today: Full WNBA schedule, tip-off times and broadcast information

Our WNBA games today schedule gives you everything you need to know about the 2023 WNBA season. Bookmark. Stay up to date on the latest in the WNBA schedule.

WNBA games today: August 6

There are four WNBA games today. The WNBA schedule features a highly-anticipated matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on ABC.

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream3:00 PMESPN 3
Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty3:00 PMABC
Los Angeles Sparks @ Washington Mystics3:00 PMESPN 3
Chicago Sky @ Dallas Wings4:00 PMESPN 3

WNBA schedule

wnba games today, wnba schedule
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 WNBA schedule.

WNBA schedule: Games in August

Aug. 7

No games

Aug. 8

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Connecticut Sun @ Seattle Storm3:00 PMNBA TV
Los Angeles Sparks @ Indiana Fever7:00 PM
Minnesota Lynx @ Chicago Sky8:00 PMNBA TV
Las Vegas Aces @ Dallas Wings8:00 PMCBSSN
Washington Mystics @ Phoenix Mercury10:00 PMCBSSN

Aug. 9

No games

Aug. 10

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Minnesota Lynx @ Indiana Fever7:00 PMPRIME
Connecticut Sun @ Phoenix Mercury10:00 PMPRIME
Atlanta Dream @ Seattle Storm10:00 PMNBA TV

Aug. 11

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty8:00 PMION
Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces10:00 PMION

Aug. 12

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Atlanta Dream @ Los Angeles Sparks7:30 PM
Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings8:00 PM

Aug. 13

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Chicago Sky @ Washington Mystics3:00 PMESPN 3
New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever3:00 PMESPN
Phoenix Mercury @ Seattle Storm6:00 PMNBA TV
Atlanta Dream @ Las Vegas Aces9:00 PMCBSSN

Aug. 14

No games

Aug. 15

GameTime (ET)TV Info
New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces9:00 PMAMAZON
Note: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game

Related: 20 highest-paid WNBA players in 2023

Aug. 16

No games

Aug. 17

GameTime (ET)TV Info
New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces10:00 PMAmazon
Note: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game

Aug. 18

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Dallas Wings @ Connecticut Sun7:00 PMION
Washington Mystics @ Indiana Fever7:00 PMION
Chicago Sky @ Atlanta Dream7:30 PMION
New York Liberty @ Phoenix Mercury10:00 PMION
Minnesota Lynx @ Seattle Storm10:00 PMION

Aug. 19

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Los Angeles Sparks @ Las Vegas Aces3:00 PMABC

Aug. 20

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Dallas Wings @ Washington Mystics3:00 PMNBA TV
Connecticut Sun @ Chicago Sky5:00 PMNBA TV
Indiana Fever @ Phoenix Mercury6:00 PM
Seattle Storm @ Minnesota Lynx 7:00 PMNBA TV

Aug. 21

No games

Aug. 22

GameTime (ET)TV Info
Las Vegas Aces @ Atlanta Dream7:00 PMCBSSN
Connecticut Sun @ Washington Mystics7:00 PMNBA TV
Seattle Storm @ Chicago Sky8:00 PM
Dallas Wings @ Minnesota Lynx8:00 PMTwitter

WNBA standings

Western Conference

RankingTeamWinLossPoint differential
1Las Vegas Aces (X)242+15.5
2Dallas Wings1411+3.6
3Minnesota Lynx1314-5.0
4Los Angeles Sparks917-3.5
5Seattle Storm619-6.0
6Phoenix Mercury619-7.9
X = Clinched playoff spot

Eastern Conference

RankingTeamWinLossPoint differential
1New York Liberty206+6.2
2Connecticut Sun197+5.3
3Atlanta Dream1412-0.6
4Washington Mystics1213+0.5
5Chicago Sky1015-3.4
6Indiana Fever619-5.0

Who are the defending WNBA Champions?

las vegas aces, wnba champions
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Aces are the defending WNBA Champions. Becky Hammon’s squad took out the Connecticut Sun in four games in the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

WNBA championship history (past decade)

  • 2022: Las Vegas Aces
  • 2021: Chicago Sky
  • 2020: Seattle Storm
  • 2019: Washington Mystics
  • 2018: Seattle Storm
  • 2017: Minnesota Lynz
  • 2016: Los Angeles Sparks
  • 2015: Minnesota Lynx
  • 2014: Phoenix Mercury
  • 2013: Minnesota Lynx

WNBA playoff structure

Eight of the 12 teams in the WNBA earn a spot in the playoffs. The first round is best of three while the semifinals and finals are best of five.

WNBA Playoff bracket as of now

  • 1- Las Vegas Aces vs 8- Chicago Sky
  • 4- Dallas Wings vs 5- Atlanta Dream
  • 3- Connecticut Suns vs 6- Minnesota Lynx
  • 2- New York Liberty vs 7- Washington Mystics
NBA games today: Offseason continues
Also Read:
NBA games today: Offseason continues

WNBA history

WNBA: Finals-Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm
Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA was founded back in 1996 and played its first season in 1997. The WNBA season typically goes May to the beginning of October. Each team plays 40 games per season.

In 1997, there were eight original teams. That number increased to a whopping 16 from 2000-02 before relocation and teams folding became the name of the game.

Five teams have folded in the history of the WNBA. That list includes the Charlotte Sting (2006), Cleveland Rockers (2003), Houston Cornerts (2008), Miami Soi (2002), Portland Fire (2002) and Sacramento Monarchs (2009).

Five other teams have relocated in the history of the league. Below is a look at them.

  • Detroit Shock
  • Orlando Miracle
  • Utah Starzz
  • Tulsa Shock
  • San Antonio Stars

The Las Vegas Aces were originally the Utah Starzz before becoming the San Antonio Stars. They relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces back in 2017.

Bookmark our WNBA games today with continual updates on the 2023 WNBA schedule throughout the summer and fall.

Share: 