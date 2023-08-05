WNBA games today: Full WNBA schedule, tip-off times and broadcast information

Our WNBA games today schedule gives you everything you need to know about the 2023 WNBA season. Bookmark. Stay up to date on the latest in the WNBA schedule.
WNBA games today: August 6
There are four WNBA games today. The WNBA schedule features a highly-anticipated matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on ABC.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream
|3:00 PM
|ESPN 3
|Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty
|3:00 PM
|ABC
|Los Angeles Sparks @ Washington Mystics
|3:00 PM
|ESPN 3
|Chicago Sky @ Dallas Wings
|4:00 PM
|ESPN 3
WNBA schedule
Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 WNBA schedule.
WNBA schedule: Games in August
Aug. 7
No games
Aug. 8
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Connecticut Sun @ Seattle Storm
|3:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Los Angeles Sparks @ Indiana Fever
|7:00 PM
|Minnesota Lynx @ Chicago Sky
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Las Vegas Aces @ Dallas Wings
|8:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Washington Mystics @ Phoenix Mercury
|10:00 PM
|CBSSN
Aug. 9
No games
Aug. 10
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Minnesota Lynx @ Indiana Fever
|7:00 PM
|PRIME
|Connecticut Sun @ Phoenix Mercury
|10:00 PM
|PRIME
|Atlanta Dream @ Seattle Storm
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
Aug. 11
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty
|8:00 PM
|ION
|Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces
|10:00 PM
|ION
Aug. 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Atlanta Dream @ Los Angeles Sparks
|7:30 PM
|Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings
|8:00 PM
Aug. 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Chicago Sky @ Washington Mystics
|3:00 PM
|ESPN 3
|New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever
|3:00 PM
|ESPN
|Phoenix Mercury @ Seattle Storm
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Atlanta Dream @ Las Vegas Aces
|9:00 PM
|CBSSN
Aug. 14
No games
Aug. 15
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces
|9:00 PM
|AMAZON
Aug. 16
No games
Aug. 17
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces
|10:00 PM
|Amazon
Aug. 18
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Dallas Wings @ Connecticut Sun
|7:00 PM
|ION
|Washington Mystics @ Indiana Fever
|7:00 PM
|ION
|Chicago Sky @ Atlanta Dream
|7:30 PM
|ION
|New York Liberty @ Phoenix Mercury
|10:00 PM
|ION
|Minnesota Lynx @ Seattle Storm
|10:00 PM
|ION
Aug. 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Los Angeles Sparks @ Las Vegas Aces
|3:00 PM
|ABC
Aug. 20
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Dallas Wings @ Washington Mystics
|3:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Connecticut Sun @ Chicago Sky
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Indiana Fever @ Phoenix Mercury
|6:00 PM
|Seattle Storm @ Minnesota Lynx
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
Aug. 21
No games
Aug. 22
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Las Vegas Aces @ Atlanta Dream
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Connecticut Sun @ Washington Mystics
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Seattle Storm @ Chicago Sky
|8:00 PM
|Dallas Wings @ Minnesota Lynx
|8:00 PM
WNBA standings
Western Conference
|Ranking
|Team
|Win
|Loss
|Point differential
|1
|Las Vegas Aces (X)
|24
|2
|+15.5
|2
|Dallas Wings
|14
|11
|+3.6
|3
|Minnesota Lynx
|13
|14
|-5.0
|4
|Los Angeles Sparks
|9
|17
|-3.5
|5
|Seattle Storm
|6
|19
|-6.0
|6
|Phoenix Mercury
|6
|19
|-7.9
Eastern Conference
|Ranking
|Team
|Win
|Loss
|Point differential
|1
|New York Liberty
|20
|6
|+6.2
|2
|Connecticut Sun
|19
|7
|+5.3
|3
|Atlanta Dream
|14
|12
|-0.6
|4
|Washington Mystics
|12
|13
|+0.5
|5
|Chicago Sky
|10
|15
|-3.4
|6
|Indiana Fever
|6
|19
|-5.0
Who are the defending WNBA Champions?
The Las Vegas Aces are the defending WNBA Champions. Becky Hammon’s squad took out the Connecticut Sun in four games in the best-of-five WNBA Finals.
WNBA championship history (past decade)
- 2022: Las Vegas Aces
- 2021: Chicago Sky
- 2020: Seattle Storm
- 2019: Washington Mystics
- 2018: Seattle Storm
- 2017: Minnesota Lynz
- 2016: Los Angeles Sparks
- 2015: Minnesota Lynx
- 2014: Phoenix Mercury
- 2013: Minnesota Lynx
WNBA playoff structure
Eight of the 12 teams in the WNBA earn a spot in the playoffs. The first round is best of three while the semifinals and finals are best of five.
WNBA Playoff bracket as of now
- 1- Las Vegas Aces vs 8- Chicago Sky
- 4- Dallas Wings vs 5- Atlanta Dream
- 3- Connecticut Suns vs 6- Minnesota Lynx
- 2- New York Liberty vs 7- Washington Mystics
WNBA history
The WNBA was founded back in 1996 and played its first season in 1997. The WNBA season typically goes May to the beginning of October. Each team plays 40 games per season.
In 1997, there were eight original teams. That number increased to a whopping 16 from 2000-02 before relocation and teams folding became the name of the game.
Five teams have folded in the history of the WNBA. That list includes the Charlotte Sting (2006), Cleveland Rockers (2003), Houston Cornerts (2008), Miami Soi (2002), Portland Fire (2002) and Sacramento Monarchs (2009).
Five other teams have relocated in the history of the league. Below is a look at them.
- Detroit Shock
- Orlando Miracle
- Utah Starzz
- Tulsa Shock
- San Antonio Stars
The Las Vegas Aces were originally the Utah Starzz before becoming the San Antonio Stars. They relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces back in 2017.
