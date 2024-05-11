WNBA League Pass 2024: Cost, app, info and FAQ

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How can you watch the WNBA games today? The 2024 season is here and with the arrival of Caitlin Clark, WNBA League Pass provides fans with an opportunity to see Clark and other women’s basketball stars this season.

Below, we’ll provide you with all the information you need to know about WNBA League Pass 2024, including the cost of a subscription, what games are put on the platform and more.

How much is the WNBA League Pass?

WNBA League Pass costs $34.99 annually or $12.99 per month, with everything available on WNBA.com. It’s much cheaper than MLB.TV or NBA League Pass, while offering fans the same ability to watch every out-of-market game that isn’t nationally televised.

WNBA League Pass price (annual): $34.99

$34.99 WNBA League Pass cost (monthly): $12.99

The WNBA offers a student discount for its league pass, with any eligible students able to buy a year-long subscription for $19.99 at this link.

How can I watch the WNBA league pass on my TV?

You can access the WNBA League Pass on Apple TV, Amazon Fire T, Chromecast and Roku. WNBA LP is compatible with all Apple devices, PC and Android, too.

Can I watch all WNBA games on League Pass?

WNBA League Pass will carry every game on the WNBA schedule 2024, except for certain nationally televised games (ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and Amazon Prime Video) in the United States. In Canada, you can’t watch games on WNBA League Pass that are broadcasted on TBS, Sportsnet, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Prime Video). In addition, local WNBA games in your region aren’t on WNBA LP.

What devices work for WNBA League Pass?

The WNBA’s League Pass is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku Mac and PC devices.

What streaming service as WNBA games?

WNBA League Pass is the best streaming service for WNBA games. However, you can also watch certain WNBA games on Disney+ (ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN2), Amazon Prime Video (ION and Prime) along with YouTube TV.

Features

Here are the official features offered on WNBA LP in 2024, via WNBA.com.

Every out-of-market live game (restrictions for regional broadcasts and national broadcasts)

Full length replays of each game

Multi-view

Live game DVR

Classic WNBA games

How to cancel

The WNBA makes it easy to cancel your annual league pass subscription, either opting out of renewal in the Subscriptions section of your account or you can cancel your monthly subscription.

Is it available on YouTube TV?

You can add WNBA LP through your YouTube TV account, adding it to your monthly bill for the standard TV package. However, it will only be available on your YouTube TV account and not via the WNBA app.

