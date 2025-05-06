WNBA games today: WNBA schedule 2025, how to watch the WNBA

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Are there WNBA games on tonight? Our WNBA games today schedule gives you everything you need to know about the 2025 WNBA season. Bookmark. Stay up to date on the latest WNBA schedule and TV info.

WNBA games today: WNBA schedule

There are no WNBA games today on the regular-season schedule. The WNBA preseason wraps up this week with games on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Where can I watch the WNBA tonight?

There are no WNBA games tonight on television. When the WNBA regular season tips off on Friday, May 16, all three games will be on ION and can be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

Upcoming WNBA schedule

Here is the upcoming regular season WNBA schedule for the next five days.

Date Matchup Time (ET) How to Watch Friday, May 16 Dream @ Mystics 7:30 PM ION, WNBA LP Friday, May 16 Lynx @ Wings 7:30 PM ION, WNBA LP Friday, May 16 Sparks @ Valkyries 10:00 PM ION, WNBA LP Saturday, May 17 Aces @ Liberty 1:00 PM ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Saturday, May 17 Sky @ Fever 3:00 PM ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Saturday, May 17 Storm @ Mercury 10:00 PM ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Sunday, May 18 Mystics @ Sun 1:00 PM WNBA League Pass Sunday, May 18 Lynx @ Spark 6:00 PM WNBA League Pass Monday, May 19 Storm @ Wings 8:00 PM NBA TV Tuesday, May 20 Aces @ Sun 7:00 PM WNBA League Pass Tuesday, May 20 Dream @ Fever 7:00 PM NBA TV Wednesday, May 21 Wings @ Lynx 8:00 PM WNBA League Pass Wednesday, May 21 Mystics @ Valkyries 10:00 PM WNBA League Pass Wednesday, May 21 Sparks @ Mercury 10:00 PM WNBA League Pass Thursday, May 22 Fever @ Dream 7:30 PM Prime Video, WNBA LP Thursday, May 22 Liberty @ Sky 8:00 PM WNBA League Pass

When does the WNBA season start?

The 2025 WNBA season starts on Friday, May 16 with the Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics, the Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries.

What channel is WNBA on?

The WNBA is available on ABC, Prime Video, NBA TV, ION, CBS, CBS Sports Network and ESPN this season. You can find TV info for the upcoming WNBA schedule here. Games are also available on WNBA League Pass.

When is the WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is on July 19 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The WNBA 3-point contest and WNBA Skills Challenge are on July 18. The full WNBA All-Star Break runs from July 17 through 21.

How many games does the WNBA play in a season?

There are 44 games on the WNBA schedule for the regular season. The WNBA schedule runs from May through September, with the WNBA playoffs taking place in October.

How many WNBA teams are there?

There are 13 WNBA teams right now. The Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks, Indiana Fever, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Washington Mystics, Seattle Storm and the Golden State Valkyries.

WNBA standings

Here are the latest WNBA standings for 2025.

Team Record Win % GB New York Liberty 0 – 0 .000 — Las Vegas Aces 0 – 0 .000 — Minnesota Lynx 0 – 0 .000 — Indiana Fever 0 – 0 .000 — Chicago Sky 0 – 0 .000 — Seattle Storm 0 – 0 .000 — Atlata Dream 0 – 0 .000 — Phoenix Mercury 0 – 0 .000 — Dallas Wings 0 – 0 .000 — Los Angeles Sparks 0 – 0 .000 — Washington Mystics 0 – 0 .000 — Conecticut Sun 0 – 0 .000 — Golden State Valkyries 0 – 0 .000 —

Who are the defending WNBA Champions?

The New York Liberty are the reigning WNBA champions. The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 3 games to 2 in the 2024 WNBA Finals last season.

WNBA championship history (past decade)

2024: New York Liberty

2023: Las Vegas Aces

2022: Las Vegas Aces

2021: Chicago Sky

2020: Seattle Storm

2019: Washington Mystics

2018: Seattle Storm

2017: Minnesota Lynx

2016: Los Angeles Sparks

2015: Minnesota Lynx

2014: Phoenix Mercury

2013: Minnesota Lynx

WNBA playoff structure

Eight of the 12 teams in the WNBA earn a spot in the playoffs. The first round is best of three while the semifinals and finals are best of five.

WNBA history

The WNBA was founded back in 1996 and played its first season in 1997. The WNBA season typically goes May to the beginning of October. Each team plays 40 games per season.

In 1997, there were eight original teams. That number increased to a whopping 16 from 2000-02 before relocation and teams folding became the name of the game.

Five teams have folded in the history of the WNBA. That list includes the Charlotte Sting (2006), Cleveland Rockers (2003), Houston Cornerts (2008), Miami Soi (2002), Portland Fire (2002) and Sacramento Monarchs (2009).

Five other teams have relocated in the history of the league. Below is a look at them.

Detroit Shock

Orlando Miracle

Utah Starzz

Tulsa Shock

San Antonio Stars

The Las Vegas Aces were originally the Utah Starz before becoming the San Antonio Stars. They relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces back in 2017.

In 2025, the WNBA expanded to 13 teams with the introduction of the Golden State Valkyries. The league will further expand with two more teams in 2026, giving the WNBA 15 teams next year.