Best WNBA players 2025: Ranking the 15 best WNBA players right now

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who is the best WNBA player right now? There is more talent than ever before in women’s basketball, with a variety of stellar games at every level. While the likes of A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier headline some of the best WNBA players now, the pool of highly-skilled players and great athletes is deeper than we’ve ever seen.

Let’s dive into our list of the best NBA players in 2025.

1. A’ja Wilson, C, Las Vegas Aces

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA. The three-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is the most dominant force in the W. The 6-foot-4 center led the league in scoring and blocks last season, while finishing second in rebounding and player efficiency (33.6). Wilson is coming off the highest scoring average in WNBA history, breaking the single-season records for points (1,021) and rebounds (451). Still in her prime, Wilson is a threat to win both MVP and DPOY in 2025.

Related: WNBA power rankings 2025

2. Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been an All-Star and a defensive standout, who twice finished top five in MVP voting. She took her game to another level in 2024, with improvements in rebounding and assists while also becoming a more efficient scorer. The former Rookie of the Year earned her first Defensive Player of the Year award and finished second in MVP voting behind Wilson. Fresh off taking Minnesota to the WNBA Finals and then winning MVP in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, Collier could finally take home the W’s MVP honors this season.

3. Brenna Stewart, F, New York Liberty

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Breanna Stewart is one of the most decorated players in women’s basketball. She’s a two-time EuroLeague champion, a four-time NBCAA champion and a three-time NCAA champion. The New York Liberty’s 6-foot-4 power forward has also won WNBA MVP and WNBA Finals MVP twice apiece. On top of all that, she earned WNBA All-Defensive First Team for the third consecutive year last season. Stewart will be 31 years old in August, but her outstanding performance down the stretch last season proves that she will remain one of the best WNBA players for the foreseeable future.

4. Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever

Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history. She helped oversee a seven-win improvement for the Indiana Fever in her first season, getting them into the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. She led the WNBA in assists per game (8.4) and three-pointers made (122), breaking the single-season assist record and the WNBA scoring record in the process. She did all of this, mind you, coming off a grueling final season at Iowa with almost no time off from October 2023 to September 2024, yet she still earned first-team All-WNBA honors and placed fourth for MVP. Coming off a full offseason with a more talented Fever roster around her and better coaching, Clark can reach a new level this season.

Caitlin Clark stats 2024: 19.2 PPG, 8.4 APG, 5.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 3.1 3PM per game, .103 WS/48

Related: Indiana Fever attendance

5. Alyssa Thomas, F, Phoenix Mercury

Credit: Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fourth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Alyssa Thomas has taken her game to another level in the last three years. Over that span – 13.2 PPG, 8. RPG, 7.3 PG, 1.7 SPG – she finished top-five in MVP voting each season and made the All-WNBA and All-Defensive Teams each time. Thomas found a new home this offseason, joining the Phoenix Mercury. With her ability to play multiple positions and contribute in a variety of ways like no other player in the WNBA right now can, Thomas should continue to shine as a top-five player in her age-33 campaign.

Related: WNBA games today, WNBA schedule 2025

6. Jonquel Jones, F, New York Liberty

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The New York Liberty’s roster is loaded with some of the best WNBA players right now, including 31-year-old forward Jonquel Jones. Taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Jones put together a phenomenal season in 2024 – WNBA Finals MPV, All-Star and All-WNBA Second Team – even exceeding the expectations the franchise had after signing her two years ago. Jones finished last season with a double-double in 11 contests and she had at least 3 blocks in seven games. She remains an outstanding frontcourt partner alongside Stewart.

7. Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty

Credit: Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Sabrina Ionescu had an up-and-down season in 2024. She shot a career-worst 39.4 percent from the field during the regular season, yet she still nearly tied her career-high in scoring average (18.3 PPG). It’s worth noting, however, that in her first 25 games of the regular season, she averaged nearly 20 PPG while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Coming off a poor showing as a shooter in the WNBA Finals – 12.4 PPG on 29.6% FG – Ionescue should rebound this season with better efficiency.

8. Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces fell short of expectations last season and Jackie Young certainly played a part in that. After finishing ninth in MVP voting the previous year and making the All-WNBA Second Team, Young’s field goal percentage plummeted (52.4% to 43%), but she did become a better facilitator. Entering her age-27 campaign, we expect the former No. 1 overall pick to rebound in 2025. We might see a career-best year from Young, too.

9. Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nneka Ogwumike spent 12 seasons starring with the Las Vegas Aces before getting a new opportunity with the Seattle Storm this past year. As a 33-year-old, playing for a team that was still developing its chemistry, Ogwumike performed just as well as she did playing alongside A’ja Wilson. We do think there might be some slight regression, given she turns 35 in July, but Ogwumike is still more than capable of averaging a 15-7-2 line and earning an All-Star selection while standing out defensively.

Nneka Ogwumike stats 2024: 16.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.9 SPG, 51.1% FG, .261 WS/48

10. Kelsey Plum, G, Los Angeles Sparks

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Not only does Kelsey Plum get to be the face of the Los Angeles Sparks this season, she is also returning home to California. Plum’s numbers and scoring efficiency dipped a bit last season, but she still earned her third All-Star selection. Plum’s numbers should improve this season and we expect her overall play to be even better back home with last season’s personal issue also behind her. We could get a career-best season from Plum.

11. Satou Sabally, F, Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally has big shoes to fill with the Phoenix Mercury, stepping in as the new face of the franchise with Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi gone. Taken with the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, the 6-foot-4 forward broke out in 2023, but a shoulder injury and a bad Wings team derailed her 2024 campaign. Now healthy and in a more competitive environment, Sabally has a golden opportunity to return to what we saw two years ago with Dallas.

12. Kahleah Copper, G/F, Phoenix Mercury

In her first season with the Phoenix Mercury, Kahleah Copper earned her fourth consecutive All-Star selection and made the All-WNBA Second Team for the first time ever. The 6-foot-1 guard had nine games with 30-plus points scored and 14 with at least three three-pointers made. Poised to be a core part of Phoenix’s team this season, Copper could maintain her scoring averages while playing a more central role to the team’s success.

13. Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale, the fifth pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, has been on an incredible run over the last five seasons. She’s averaged 20.9 PPG, winning All-Star Game MVP twice and making an All-WNBA Team three times during that stretch. Coming off nearly a career-best season, we’ll likely see a dip in Ogunbowale’s production with Paige Bueckers on the team. However, the Wings will be a much better team moving forward.

Also Read: Paige Bueckers salary, contract details for WNBA and Unrivaled

14. Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces

Not taken until the 11th overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, guard Chelsea Gray has easily blown past expectations for her career in the W. She’s won three WNBA championships and two Commissioner’s Cups, earning three MVPs in those title runs. A six-time All-Star, Gray just needs to stay healthy. If she can stay on the court, the 32-year-old will prove she is still one of the best WNBA players right now.

15. Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx

After a relatively modest four-year run from 2020-’23, Kayla McBride proved integral to the Minnesota Lynx reaching the WNBA Finals last season. She had her highest scoring average since 2018, averaging a career-best in three-pointers made per game (2.7), all while becoming far more efficient from the perimeter (40.7%). McBride’s game fits perfectly with Napheesa Collier and the two Lynx stars should both help take this team on another deep playoff run in 2025.

Kayla McBride stats 2024: 15 PPG, 3.2 APG< 2.6 RPG, 42% FG, 2.7 3PM, .203 WS/48

See exclusive Sportsnaut videos on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.