WNBA power rankings: Evaluating all 13 WNBA teams, see where Caitlin Clark’s Fever land

Credit: Grace Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA season has arrived following a hectic offseason that saw a stunning number of blockbuster trades and movement across the league. Who is the best team in the WNBA? The upcoming season will determine that, but the WNBA power rankings show the field of top competitors is bigger than last year.

Let’s dive into our latest WNBA power rankings, evaluating all 13 teams before the regular season tips off.

Related: WNBA games today, WNBA schedule 2025

WNBA power rankings 2025: Best, worst teams before season

1. New York Liberty

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Liberty, the reigning champions, rightfully belong atop the WNBA power rankings. Coming off their first championship in franchise history, New York retained most of its title-winning core this offseason. While Courtney Vandersloot is gone (.134 WS/48), the Liberty effectively filled that void with Natasha Cloud, coming off an All-Defensive Second Team selection. With three MVP candidates in the lineup – Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones -paired with three-point shooting from Leone Fiebich (43.3%) and Marine Johannès (1.6 3PM per game in 2023), New York has everything it needs to repeat.

2. Minnesota Lynx

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Napheesa Collier was phenomenal last season – 20.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG and .300 WS/48 – winning Defensive Player of the Year and finishing second for WNBA MVP. Heading into her age-29 season, Collier and the Minnesota Lynx have added motivation after falling short in the WNBA Finals. A heartbreaking Game 5 loss should’ve provided ample motivation for Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams. Plus, Minnesota has continuity and outstanding coaching. If Alnna Smith and Bridget Carleton can take another step forward after career-best seasons, Minnesota can win its fifth championship in franchise history.

3. Las Vegas Aces

Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

After winning back-to-back WNBA championships, the Las Vegas Aces crashed down a bit with a slow start last season and then they ultimately lost in the semifinals. It led to changes, with Kelsey Plum departing and Jewell Lloyd taking her place in the Aces lineup. We know that A’ja Wilson, the best player in the WNBA, can lead this team on a deep playoff run. How high you view the Aces’ ceiling depends on the heights the new tandem of Lloyd and Wilson can reach as their on-court chemistry develops. However, the experience and depth lost this offseason – Alysha Clark, Sydney Colson, Tiffany Hayes and Plum – opens the door for a team like the Indiana Fever to take over as the clear third-best team in the W.

4. Indiana Fever

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

When you have one of the best players in the WNBA entering the second year of her rookie contract, you build around her. That’s precisely what the Indiana Fever did this offseason with Caitlin Clark. In addition to the upgrade at head coach (Stephanie White), Indiana added DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Natasha Howard to the rotation. That’s depth and experience to maximize Clark and Aliyah Boston as they ascend into superstardom. Plus, Kelsey Mitchell is back and the Fever have a level of home-court advantage at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse that is tough to match. A trip to the WNBA Finals is on the table.

Related: Indiana Fever attendance

5. Atlanta Dream

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Coming off a 15-25 campaign, the Atlanta Dream made numerous changes. Tanisha Wright was replaced by Karl Smesko, who turned Florida Gulf Coast into a perennial NCAA Tournament competitor. Smesko’s system should do wonders for turning around a team that ranked last in scoring (77.0 PPG) and had the second-worst percentage from the perimeter (30.8 percent) last year. We believe that is going to unlock a career year out of Rhyne Howard. What will make this team even better, leading to a massive turnaround in 2025, are the frontcourt additions of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. Expect huge turnarounds in scoring and wins.

6. Seattle Storm

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm’s depth already took a hit with the season-ending ACL injuries for Katie Lou Samuelson and Jordan Horston. Seattle also moved on from Jewell Lloyd, but there’s a lot of reason to be excited about a full season from Gabby Williams paired with the upside from No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga. We see reason for hope regarding improvement from the Storm’s three-point shooting, especially if Lexie Brown can recapture her 2022-’23 form with the Los Angeles Sparks (1.7 3PM per game on 40.4% shooting) and Williams adds scoring to that. We’re just concerned about the depth thanks to injuries.

7. Phoenix Mercury

Credit: Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner are gone, but the Phoenix Mercury worked quickly to replace them with Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Phoenix is led by the big three of Kahleah Copper, Sabally and Thomas, with two strong contributors behind them in Sami Whitcomb and Kalani Brown. However, there isn’t a ton of depth on this roster and we’ve seen in recent seasons that it can take a lot of time for a new core to gel. Phoenix might get off to a slow start this season, but it shouldn’t have too much trouble making the playoffs.

8. Chicago Sky

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After outstanding rookie seasons from Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the Chicago Sky went out and added some much-needed veteran talent. Courtney Vandersloot certainly won’t return to her peak form, but she adds the ball-handling that was needed around Reese and Cardoso. Chicago also added first-round pick Hailey Van Lith to provide scoring off the bench. Chicago has more depth than it did a year ago and healthy breakthrough seasons by Reese and Cardoso could easily push the Sky ahead of the Mercury this season.

9. Dallas Wings

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings have their star tandem with guards Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, now the rest of the work begins. It could be a rough start to the 2025 WNBA season for Dallas, with Bueckers and Ogunbowale learning how to play off one another. However, Dallas did put some nice talent around them with the offseason acquisitions of DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and NaLyssa Smith. By the second half of the season, the Wings will look like a borderline playoff team.

10. Los Angeles Sparks

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Until 2024 first-round pick Cameron Brink returns this summer from the ACL tear suffered during her rookie season, this will be the Kelsey Plum show for the Los Angeles Sparks. The veteran should aid in the development and involvement of forward Rickea Jackson and we know Plum already has on-court chemistry with Dearica Hamby. While we’re skeptical of Plum turning Los Angeles around immediately, the Sparks should get going late in the season as Jackson improves and Brink gets more comfortable following her return.

11. Washington Mystics

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Washington Mystics loaded up for their rebuild in the 2025 WNBA Draft, using first-round picks on Sonia Citron (third overall), Kiki Iriafen (fourth overall) and Georgia Amoore (sixth overall). Unfortunately, an ACL injury will cost Moore most of the upcoming season. Fortunately, Washington still has Aaliyah Edwards and Shakira Austin to at least keep this team from sitting at the bottom of the WNBA standings while the rookies learn the ropes and adjust to playing at a much higher level.

12. Connecticut Sun

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

One of the best WNBA teams in 2024, the entire identity of the Connecticut Sun changed this offseason. Coach Stephanie White is gone and the entire starting lineup from last season has departed. Marina Mabrey and Diamond, Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles will try to keep this team competitive, but an organizational reset is really dictating what happens. The Sun are likely going from a 28-win club a season ago to one of the worst WNBA teams in 2025.

13. Golden State Valkyries

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries will be the worst WNBA team in 2025, which is reasonable for an expansion franchise. Instead of using the 2025 WNBA Draft to land instant contributors, Golden State bet on long-term upside with international talent Juste Jocyte. The first year can be rough for expansion teams and while Golden State’s future is bright, the Valkyries will likely be a rough watch this season.