Indiana Fever game today: See when Caitlin Clark plays next, Fever schedule 2024, TV info

When does Caitlin Clark play next? After being drafted with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Clark is poised to bring a lot more attention to the WNBA. Here, we’ll keep you updated on the Indiana Fever schedule with daily updates on how you can watch Clark and Aliyah Boston in the Fever game today.

Indiana Fever schedule: When does Caitlin Clark play next? Friday, May 3

When is the next Indiana Fever game? Friday, May 3 Who are they playing? Dallas Wings Where are the Fever playing tonight? College Park Center (Arlington, TX) What times does the Fever game start? What time does the Fever game start? Where to stream the Fever game today? WNBA League Pass What channel is the Fever game on? Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Indiana Fever game today FAQ: How to watch Caitlin Clark in the WNBA

Who do the Indiana Fever play next?

The Indiana Fever open their regular-season schedule against the Dallas Wings on Friday. Indiana’s regular-season schedule begins on Tuesday, May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

When is Caitlin Clark’s first game?

Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA preseason game is on Friday, May 3. Clark’s first regular-season game is on Tuesday, May 14. Clark will be making her regular-season debut on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

Clark’s next game is her WNBA preseason debut on May 3. That game is on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

When is Caitlin Clark’s next game on TV?

Caitlin Clark’s next game on TV is her WNBA season debut on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN 2.

Does Caitlin Clark play tonight?

Caitlin Clark does not play tonight. Clark’s first game is Friday, May 3 in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Wings. You can watch the Fever vs Wings preseason game on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

How many games in WNBA season?

There are 40 games on the WNBA’s regular-season schedule, with teams splitting home and road games. There will be Indiana Fever games this season on NBA TV (13 games), ION (eight), ESPN (five), Prime Video (four) ABC (two), CBS (two), ESPN 3 (two), ESPN 2 (one) and CBS Sports Network (one).

In total, 36 of the 40 games on the Indiana Fever schedule will be televised or available for streaming.

Where does the Indiana Fever play?

The Indiana Fever play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana Fever roster

G – Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark G – Celeste Taylor

Celeste Taylor G – Grace Berger

Grace Berger G – Erica Wheeler

Erica Wheeler G – Kristy Wallace

Kristy Wallace G – Kelsey Mitchell

Kelsey Mitchell G – Leilani Correa

Leilani Correa G – Lexie Hull

Lexie Hull G – Maya Caldwell F – Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston F – NaLyssa Smith

NaLyssa Smith F – Katie Lou Samuelson

Katie Lou Samuelson F – Damiris Dantas

Damiris Dantas F – Victaria Saxton

Victaria Saxton C – Temi Fagbenle

Caitlin Clark WNBA stats

When the WNBA season begins, we’ll be tracking all of Clark’s stats across her rookie season including season-highs and stat averages for the 2024 season.

Indiana Fever schedule

Here is the Indiana Fever schedule for the 2024 season, including their preseason games.

NOTE: WNBA League Pass will have every game on the Indiana Fever schedule, except for certain national broadcasts (ESPN, CBS) and except for local blackout rights.

Indiana Fever preseason schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, May 3 Fever @ Wings 8:00 PM Bally Sports Southwest Extra Friday, May 10 Dream vs Fever 7:00 PM WNBA League Pass

Indiana Fever schedule – May

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, May 14 Fever @ Sun 7:30 PM ESPN 2, TSN Thursday, May 16 Liberty vs Fever 7:00 PM Prime Video Saturday, May 18 Fever @ Liberty 1:00 PM ABC Monday, May 20 Sun vs Fever 7:00 PM ESPN Wednesday, May 22 Fever @ Storm 10:00 PM WNBA League Pass Friday, May 24 Fever @ Sparks 10:00 PM ION Saturday, May 25 Fever @ Aces 9:00 PM NBA TV Tuesday, May 28 Sparks vs Fever 7:00 PM NBA TV Thursday, May 30 Storm vs Fever 7:00 PM Prime VIdeo

Indiana Fever schedule – June

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, June 1 Sky vs Fever 1:00 PM NBA TV Sunday, June 2 Fever @ Liberty 7:00 PM NBA TV Friday, June 7 Fever @ Mytics 7:30 PM ION Monday, June 10 Fever @ Sun 7:00 PM NBA TV Thursday, June 13 Dream vs Fever 7:00 PM ESPN 3 Sunday, June 16 Sky vs Fever 12:00 PM CBS Wednesday, June 19 Mystics vs Fever 7:00 PM NBA TV Friday, June 21 Fever @ Dream 7:30 PM ION Sunday, June 23 Fever @ Sky 6:00 PM NBA TV Thursday, June 27 Fever @ Storm 10:00 PM Prime Video Sunday, June 30 Fever @ Mercury 3:00 PM ESPN

July

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, July 2 Fever @ Aces 9:30 PM ESPN Saturday, July 6 Liberty vs Fever 1:00 PM CBS Wednesday, July 10 Mystics vs Fever 12:00 PM NBA TV Friday, July 12 Mercury vs Fever 7:30 PM ION Sunday, July 14 Fever @ Lynx 4:00 PM ESPN Wednesday, July 17 Fever @ Stars 7:30 PM ESPN

August

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, August 16 Mercury vs Fever 7:30 PM ION Sunday, August 18 Storm vs Fever 3:30 PM ABC Saturday, August 24 Fever @ Lynx 8:00 PM NBA TV Monday, August 26 Fever @ Dream 7:30 PM NBA TV Wednesday, August 28 Sun vs Fever 7:00 PM NBA TV Friday, August 30 Fever @ Sky 7:30 PM ION

September