Indiana Fever game today: See when Caitlin Clark plays next, Fever schedule 2024, TV info

Updated:
Indiana Fever game today, Fever schedule
Credit: Indianapolis Star-USA TODAY NETW

When does Caitlin Clark play next? After being drafted with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Clark is poised to bring a lot more attention to the WNBA. Here, we’ll keep you updated on the Indiana Fever schedule with daily updates on how you can watch Clark and Aliyah Boston in the Fever game today.

Indiana Fever schedule: When does Caitlin Clark play next? Friday, May 3

When is the next Indiana Fever game?Friday, May 3
Who are they playing?Dallas Wings
Where are the Fever playing tonight?College Park Center (Arlington, TX)
What time does the Fever game start?
Where to stream the Fever game today?WNBA League Pass
What channel is the Fever game on?Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Indiana Fever game today FAQ: How to watch Caitlin Clark in the WNBA

Who do the Indiana Fever play next?

The Indiana Fever open their regular-season schedule against the Dallas Wings on Friday. Indiana’s regular-season schedule begins on Tuesday, May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

When is Caitlin Clark’s first game?

Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA preseason game is on Friday, May 3. Clark’s first regular-season game is on Tuesday, May 14. Clark will be making her regular-season debut on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

Clark’s next game is her WNBA preseason debut on May 3. That game is on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

When is Caitlin Clark’s next game on TV?

Caitlin Clark’s next game on TV is her WNBA season debut on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN 2.

Does Caitlin Clark play tonight?

Caitlin Clark does not play tonight. Clark’s first game is Friday, May 3 in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Wings. You can watch the Fever vs Wings preseason game on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

How many games in WNBA season?

There are 40 games on the WNBA’s regular-season schedule, with teams splitting home and road games. There will be Indiana Fever games this season on NBA TV (13 games), ION (eight), ESPN (five), Prime Video (four) ABC (two), CBS (two), ESPN 3 (two), ESPN 2 (one) and CBS Sports Network (one).

In total, 36 of the 40 games on the Indiana Fever schedule will be televised or available for streaming.

Where does the Indiana Fever play?

The Indiana Fever play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana Fever roster

  • G – Caitlin Clark
  • G – Celeste Taylor
  • G – Grace Berger
  • G – Erica Wheeler
  • G – Kristy Wallace
  • G – Kelsey Mitchell
  • G – Leilani Correa
  • G – Lexie Hull
  • G – Maya Caldwell
  • F – Aliyah Boston
  • F – NaLyssa Smith
  • F – Katie Lou Samuelson
  • F – Damiris Dantas
  • F – Victaria Saxton
  • C – Temi Fagbenle

Caitlin Clark WNBA stats

When the WNBA season begins, we’ll be tracking all of Clark’s stats across her rookie season including season-highs and stat averages for the 2024 season.

Indiana Fever schedule

Indiana Fever game today, Indiana Fever schedule
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the Indiana Fever schedule for the 2024 season, including their preseason games.

NOTE: WNBA League Pass will have every game on the Indiana Fever schedule, except for certain national broadcasts (ESPN, CBS) and except for local blackout rights.

Indiana Fever preseason schedule

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Friday, May 3Fever @ Wings8:00 PMBally Sports Southwest Extra
Friday, May 10Dream vs Fever7:00 PMWNBA League Pass

Indiana Fever schedule – May

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, May 14Fever @ Sun7:30 PMESPN 2, TSN
Thursday, May 16Liberty vs Fever7:00 PMPrime Video
Saturday, May 18Fever @ Liberty1:00 PMABC
Monday, May 20Sun vs Fever7:00 PMESPN
Wednesday, May 22Fever @ Storm10:00 PMWNBA League Pass
Friday, May 24Fever @ Sparks10:00 PMION
Saturday, May 25Fever @ Aces9:00 PMNBA TV
Tuesday, May 28Sparks vs Fever7:00 PMNBA TV
Thursday, May 30Storm vs Fever7:00 PMPrime VIdeo

Indiana Fever schedule – June

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, June 1Sky vs Fever1:00 PMNBA TV
Sunday, June 2Fever @ Liberty7:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, June 7Fever @ Mytics7:30 PMION
Monday, June 10Fever @ Sun7:00 PMNBA TV
Thursday, June 13Dream vs Fever7:00 PMESPN 3
Sunday, June 16Sky vs Fever12:00 PMCBS
Wednesday, June 19Mystics vs Fever7:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, June 21Fever @ Dream7:30 PMION
Sunday, June 23Fever @ Sky6:00 PMNBA TV
Thursday, June 27Fever @ Storm10:00 PMPrime Video
Sunday, June 30Fever @ Mercury3:00 PMESPN

July

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, July 2Fever @ Aces9:30 PMESPN
Saturday, July 6Liberty vs Fever1:00 PMCBS
Wednesday, July 10Mystics vs Fever12:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, July 12Mercury vs Fever7:30 PMION
Sunday, July 14Fever @ Lynx4:00 PMESPN
Wednesday, July 17Fever @ Stars7:30 PMESPN

August

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Friday, August 16Mercury vs Fever7:30 PMION
Sunday, August 18Storm vs Fever3:30 PMABC
Saturday, August 24Fever @ Lynx8:00 PMNBA TV
Monday, August 26Fever @ Dream7:30 PMNBA TV
Wednesday, August 28Sun vs Fever7:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, August 30Fever @ Sky7:30 PMION

September

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, September 1Fever @ Stars4:00 PMNBA TV
Wednesday, September 4Sparks vs Fever7:00 PMCBS Sports Network
Friday, September 6Lynx vs Fever7:30 PMION
Sunday, September 9Dream vs Fever4:00 PMESPN 3
Wednesday, September 11Aces vs Fever7:00 PMNBA TV
Friday, September 13Aces vs Fever7:30 PMION
Sunday, September 15Stars vs Fever3:00 PMWNBA League Pass
Thursday, September 19Fever @ Mystics7:00 PMPrime Video
