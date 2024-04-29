Indiana Fever game today: See when Caitlin Clark plays next, Fever schedule 2024, TV info

When does Caitlin Clark play next? After being drafted with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Clark is poised to bring a lot more attention to the WNBA. Here, we’ll keep you updated on the Indiana Fever schedule with daily updates on how you can watch Clark and Aliyah Boston in the Fever game today.
Indiana Fever schedule: When does Caitlin Clark play next? Friday, May 3
|When is the next Indiana Fever game?
|Friday, May 3
|Who are they playing?
|Dallas Wings
|Where are the Fever playing tonight?
|College Park Center (Arlington, TX)
|What times does the Fever game start?
|Where to stream the Fever game today?
|WNBA League Pass
|What channel is the Fever game on?
|Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Indiana Fever game today FAQ: How to watch Caitlin Clark in the WNBA
Who do the Indiana Fever play next?
The Indiana Fever open their regular-season schedule against the Dallas Wings on Friday. Indiana’s regular-season schedule begins on Tuesday, May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.
When is Caitlin Clark’s first game?
Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA preseason game is on Friday, May 3. Clark’s first regular-season game is on Tuesday, May 14. Clark will be making her regular-season debut on the road against the Connecticut Sun.
When does Caitlin Clark play next?
Clark’s next game is her WNBA preseason debut on May 3. That game is on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.
When is Caitlin Clark’s next game on TV?
Caitlin Clark’s next game on TV is her WNBA season debut on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN 2.
Does Caitlin Clark play tonight?
Caitlin Clark does not play tonight. Clark’s first game is Friday, May 3 in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Wings. You can watch the Fever vs Wings preseason game on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.
How many games in WNBA season?
There are 40 games on the WNBA’s regular-season schedule, with teams splitting home and road games. There will be Indiana Fever games this season on NBA TV (13 games), ION (eight), ESPN (five), Prime Video (four) ABC (two), CBS (two), ESPN 3 (two), ESPN 2 (one) and CBS Sports Network (one).
In total, 36 of the 40 games on the Indiana Fever schedule will be televised or available for streaming.
Where does the Indiana Fever play?
The Indiana Fever play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indiana Fever roster
- G – Caitlin Clark
- G – Celeste Taylor
- G – Grace Berger
- G – Erica Wheeler
- G – Kristy Wallace
- G – Kelsey Mitchell
- G – Leilani Correa
- G – Lexie Hull
- G – Maya Caldwell
- F – Aliyah Boston
- F – NaLyssa Smith
- F – Katie Lou Samuelson
- F – Damiris Dantas
- F – Victaria Saxton
- C – Temi Fagbenle
Caitlin Clark WNBA stats
When the WNBA season begins, we’ll be tracking all of Clark’s stats across her rookie season including season-highs and stat averages for the 2024 season.
Indiana Fever schedule
Here is the Indiana Fever schedule for the 2024 season, including their preseason games.
NOTE: WNBA League Pass will have every game on the Indiana Fever schedule, except for certain national broadcasts (ESPN, CBS) and except for local blackout rights.
Indiana Fever preseason schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Friday, May 3
|Fever @ Wings
|8:00 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest Extra
|Friday, May 10
|Dream vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass
Indiana Fever schedule – May
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, May 14
|Fever @ Sun
|7:30 PM
|ESPN 2, TSN
|Thursday, May 16
|Liberty vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|Prime Video
|Saturday, May 18
|Fever @ Liberty
|1:00 PM
|ABC
|Monday, May 20
|Sun vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Wednesday, May 22
|Fever @ Storm
|10:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass
|Friday, May 24
|Fever @ Sparks
|10:00 PM
|ION
|Saturday, May 25
|Fever @ Aces
|9:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Tuesday, May 28
|Sparks vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Thursday, May 30
|Storm vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|Prime VIdeo
Indiana Fever schedule – June
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, June 1
|Sky vs Fever
|1:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Sunday, June 2
|Fever @ Liberty
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, June 7
|Fever @ Mytics
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Monday, June 10
|Fever @ Sun
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Thursday, June 13
|Dream vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|ESPN 3
|Sunday, June 16
|Sky vs Fever
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Wednesday, June 19
|Mystics vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, June 21
|Fever @ Dream
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, June 23
|Fever @ Sky
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Thursday, June 27
|Fever @ Storm
|10:00 PM
|Prime Video
|Sunday, June 30
|Fever @ Mercury
|3:00 PM
|ESPN
July
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, July 2
|Fever @ Aces
|9:30 PM
|ESPN
|Saturday, July 6
|Liberty vs Fever
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Wednesday, July 10
|Mystics vs Fever
|12:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, July 12
|Mercury vs Fever
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, July 14
|Fever @ Lynx
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|Wednesday, July 17
|Fever @ Stars
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
August
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Friday, August 16
|Mercury vs Fever
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, August 18
|Storm vs Fever
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Saturday, August 24
|Fever @ Lynx
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Monday, August 26
|Fever @ Dream
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, August 28
|Sun vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, August 30
|Fever @ Sky
|7:30 PM
|ION
September
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, September 1
|Fever @ Stars
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, September 4
|Sparks vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Friday, September 6
|Lynx vs Fever
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, September 9
|Dream vs Fever
|4:00 PM
|ESPN 3
|Wednesday, September 11
|Aces vs Fever
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Friday, September 13
|Aces vs Fever
|7:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, September 15
|Stars vs Fever
|3:00 PM
|WNBA League Pass
|Thursday, September 19
|Fever @ Mystics
|7:00 PM
|Prime Video