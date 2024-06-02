Chennedy Carter blasts WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s skills after on-court cheap shot

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter made WNBA news on Saturday night after committing a cheap shot on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the team’s 71-70 loss to the Fever. While Carter refused to address the matter after the game, she did take the opportunity to take a shot at Clark on social media.

Officials in Saturday’s Sky vs Fever game originally called Carter for a standard personal foul. However, following a league review, that has seen been updated to a Flagrant 1. Following the loss to Indiana, Chicago’s players had an opportunity to address the incident in the post-game press conference. They declined.

On Sunday morning, the WNBA fined rookie Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to be available for post-game interviews and the Sky were fined $5,000 for not upholding media policies.

Asked by reporters about the hit on Clark, Carter told reporters “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions”. Not long after, the 25-year-old took to Threads to share her thoughts on Clark as a player.

As discovered by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Carter took to social media on Saturday night to take a shot at Clark’s skill set or lack thereof.

“That’s that on that cause beside three point shooting, what does she brings to the table man” Chennedy Carter on Threads regarding Caitlin Clark

Speaking to reporters after the win, Clark said Carter’s actions were “not a basketball play” and it came out of nowhere. The first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft returns to the court tonight to play the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center and will likely be asked about Carter’s post. Heading into Sunday night, Clark ranks fourth in the WNBA in assists per game (6.5) and is one of just 11 WNBA players averaging 1 steal and 1 block per game.

Chennedy Carter vs Caitlin Clark stats comparison

Chennedy Carter stats (2024) : 12 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.64 AST/TO ratio, 7% rebounding rate in 18.1 minutes per game

: 12 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.64 AST/TO ratio, 7% rebounding rate in 18.1 minutes per game Caitlin Clark stats (2024): 16.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.16 A/TO ratio, 8.1% rebounding rate in 33.4 minutes per game

Who is Chennedy Carter?

Chennedy Carter was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, selected by the Atlanta Dream after starring at Texas A&M. As a rookie, she averaged 17.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game in 16 contests before suffering an ankle injury.

She took a slight step back in her second WNBA season, with her scoring averages (14.2 PPG) dropping and her three-point shooting (37.5 percent to 11.1 percent) plummeted. She was suspended during the 2021 season by the team after reportedly getting into an argument with teammate Courtney Williams and then allegedly suggesting she wanted to fight Williams. The argument allegedly stemmed from Williams encouraging Carter to be more engaged on the court and cheer for her teammates when she was on the bench.

Carter then joined the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2022 WNBA season. However, Los Angeles waived her after one season after she averaged just 8.9 points and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 20 percent from the perimeter.

She spent one season playing overseas with Elaziğ İl Özel İddarespor in Turkey (2020) and she played for the Bursa Büyükşehir Belediyespor in Turkey’s Women’s Basketball Super League. The Sky are Carter’s third WNBA team and fifth pro team since 2020.