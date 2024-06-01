WNBA fans up in arms over Chicago Sky’s cheap shot on Caitlin Clark

Credit: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were hosting the Chicago Sky today to tip off the fourth annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. The matchup was highly anticipated for several reasons, from rookie No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso making her WNBA debut to Clark’s first time going toe-to-toe with Angel Reese in the pros.

But those were just storylines on paper, yet once the game tipped off, it was clear these factors would come to life in real-time.

Cardoso was as advertised, scoring 11 points and hauling in six rebounds in just 18 minutes, but the real spotlight was on Clark, as usual.

While Clark got the last laugh in the Fever’s 71-70 win over the Sky, in their first official win in front of the home crowd this season, the biggest story came from the closing seconds of the third quarter.

That’s when Chicago’s Chennedy Carter came out of nowhere to perform a near-hockey check on Clark, causing the Indiana star to collapse to the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Carter was called for a routine foul, but some wondered if she should have received a flagrant 1 for the incident.

Look how hyped Angel Reese is on the bench after Caitlin Clark takes a cheap shot 😭 pic.twitter.com/GyeG1Q6OhZ — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) June 1, 2024

When asked, Clark said, “That’s just not a basketball play.” After the game, Carter didn’t want to hear it, she didn’t even want to discuss what happened between her and Clark. The loss likely had a big factor in her frustration, yet we’d imagine she got chewed out by head coach Teresa Weatherspoon too.

Chennedy Carter on the sequence with Caitlin Clark in the 3rd quarter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”



Full clip: pic.twitter.com/4bRnyXgPjV — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 1, 2024

Ultimately, Clark went to the line and sank the one free throw shot she was given for the play. This was an ironic outcome, considering the Sky lost by just one point. Yet, many observers watching the game couldn’t help but wonder if Clark’s aura is causing her to be a target any time her opponent gets a chance to deliver a cheap shot.

Clark ended with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal in the win, while sinking 2-of-9 shots from the perimeter. Reese had eight points, 13 rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Meanwhile, Clark has already admitted to being a step behind the WNBA’s speed in addition to struggling with the sheer physicality of the game compared to college levels, but if this continues, the league might have another issue on its hands. Yet, Clark’s coach, Christie Sides, has definitely noticed.

"I'm trying not to get fined."



Fever coach Christie Sides says she's been sending plays to the league for review when asked about the treatment Caitlin Clark has received so far this season. pic.twitter.com/yYrhOTZqvD — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2024

Related: 20 highest-paid WNBA players in 2024