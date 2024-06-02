Caitlin Clark effect leads to wild Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty ticket prices, demand

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever played at the Barclays Center, the New York Liberty set a WNBA record for ticket sales with more than $2 million generated in revenue. Clark’s second trip to Brooklyn could be just as lucrative for the Liberty.

Among the WNBA games today is an evening matchup between the Fever vs Liberty at 7:00 PM ET in the Barclays Center. With this game broadcasted on NBA TV, as opposed to their last matchup on ABC, interest for Fever vs Liberty tickets is high.

In Clark’s first WNBA game in New York, she scored 22 points with 8 assists and 6 rebounds in a 91-80 loss to the Liberty. New York announced 17,735 were in attendance for the Saturday afternoon matchup and there is plenty of buzz for the rematch.

On TicketMaster, ticket prices on Sunday morning ticket prices for a seat in the 200 sections started at $35 with some pushing upwards of $55. If you want floor seats at the Barclays Center to see today’s Fever vs Liberty game, the prices range from $725 to $3,630 and all of this is before the added fees. Of note, there are very few seats still available.

On StubHub, you can find slightly cheaper seats with 1 ticket in Section 224, Row M listed at $28 before frees while other seats in the 200s range from $39 to $54. If you want to be much closer to the action, a spot in Section 106 starts at $297 and the majority of tickets in Section 106 are over $300. A spot on the courtside table in the Stadium Club costs $699.

As for VividSeats, a single seat in the upper level comes with an asking price at $440 minimum. Moving into the lower levels will cost you at least $200 per ticket and sitting close to the seat ranges from $512 (VIP level) to over $700 to sit in the back row on the floor.

Given the ticket prices for Sunday’s Fever vs Liberty game and the number of seats already sold, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if New York announces it approached $2 million in ticket revenue from Sunday’s game. It’s also a safe bet that this matchup will pull in excellent ratings for NBA TV.