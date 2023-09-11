Aaron Rodgers injured in New York Jets debut, seen in walking boot after being carted off

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to the field Monday night as a member of the team for the first time in the regular season. He did so sporting the American flag on the anniversary of 9/11.

Just a few plays into his Jets debut, Rodgers exited the game with an injury after being sacked by Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers was seen on the turf inside MetLife Stadium before being helped to the sideline. He was immediately replaced under center by backup quarterback Zach Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

As you can see, Rodgers initially got up off the turf before he went down in pain. As Rodgers found himself on the sideline, the cart came out for the four-time NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers stats: 65% completion, 59,055 yards, 475 TD, 105 INT

The Jets initially reported that Rodgers was questionable to return with an ankle injury. However, he was seen heading back to the Jets’ locker room in a walking boot after getting an X-Ray on the injured ankle. Said X-ray was negative. But there is a darn good chance that Rodgers will now get an MRI to check in a soft tissue injury.

This obviously took away from the pre-game excitement in Jersey as Jets fans waited to see the all-time great quarterback make his regular season debut.

We’ll have further updates on Rodgers’ status as they become available.