New York Jets pregame ceremony ahead of season opener were absolutely insane

There’s a different aura to the 2023 New York Jets team as they embark on a season with realistic Super Bowl aspirations.

It starts with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers making his Jets debut Monday night at home against the Buffalo Bills. To say that things were over the top inside MetLife Stadium during player introductions would be an understatement.

It included a laser light show with Method Man introducing the players:

#Jets with a laser light show and Method Man introducing players – cool scene at MetLife pic.twitter.com/GGCOPK2JGX — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) September 12, 2023

As you already know, Monday also represents the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City, Virginia and Pennsylvania that cost the lives of 2,977 innocent victims.

Mere miles from Ground Zero in New York City, the pre-game ceremony also included those on hand paying their respects to the victims. That included New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking to the field holding an American Flag.

Talk about a chilling money in New Jersey as the game was ready to get going. If that weren’t enough, NYPD officer and daughter of a 9/11 first responder, Brianna Fernandez, sang the national anthem. She was met with chants of “USA, USA, USA.” It was yet another emotional moment.

Simply amazing stuff.