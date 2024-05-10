Dallas Cowboys rookie drawing comparisons to 4x Pro Bowl player

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Despite saying they were “all-in,” the Dallas Cowboys didn’t make a lot of noise this offseason, opting to largely stand pat while setting aside money for their stars. Yet, just because Jerry Jones didn’t make headlines with his roster changes, it doesn’t mean that the Cowboys don’t feel confident about the players on hand.

While the Cowboys were fairly quiet in free agency, the 2024 NFL Draft presented another opportunity to inject more talent onto Mike McCarthy’s roster, where Dallas selected eight players across three days.

In the first round the Cowboys addressed a key need by selecting offensive lineman Tyler Guyton with the 29th overall pick. Guyton should be able to compete for a starting role as a rookie. While Guyton could make an immediate impact, it was the Cowboys’ second-round pick who recently drew a comparison that is sure to raise eyebrows.

Marshawn Kneeland draws DeMarcus Lawrence comparison

As mentioned, the Dallas Cowboys like the roster they’re prepared to start training camp with on both sides of the ball.

Notably, second-round rookie edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland is drawing comparisons to four-time Pro Bowl sack artist DeMarcus Lawrence.

“Beyond Liufau on the defense, “I’m told Dallas sees shades of Cowboys staple DeMarcus Lawrence in second-round edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, a player who can win with speed or power and can stop the run.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

Kneeland isn’t likely to see a starting role in Dallas as a rookie, but Mike Zimmer will find creative ways to make sure his new toy gets on the field in his first season with the Cowboys.

