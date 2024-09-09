2024 NFL QB Rankings: Evaluating all 32 quarterbacks in Week 1, including Bryce Young’s disaster

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? You’ll soon find the answers to both of these questions in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, there is no position that is more hotly debated than QB. This is why we continue to maintain our annual quarterback rankings all year round. Also Read: How To Watch Monday Night Football – The Best Options in 2024 Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 starting quarterbacks perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

NFL QB Rankings countdown from 32-1

32. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (Last week: 30)

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers had one of the worst offensive lines in football in 2023. But they spent over $100 million up front this past offseason. It didn't matter. Bryce Young still took four sacks while posting the third-worst completion rate of his NFL career in an ugly 47-10 loss. Young will need to drastically improve if he wants to come close to living up to his potential.

31. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 31)

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos are starting fresh, with Bo Nix as their new franchise quarterback. The 24-year-old brings plenty of college starting experience, but he still has a long way to go in the pros. Nix often looks to use his legs to move the chains when the play breaks down, which can be a good thing, but when he's not winning through the air, it becomes all too predictable.

30. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 32)

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

After moving on from Derek Carr, only to downgrade to Jimmy Garoppolo, the Las Vegas Raiders are eager to take another step back by starting Gardner Minshew. While he somehow nearly helped lead the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs, Minshew shouldn't be relied on as a franchise QB. Of course, it may only be a matter of time before Aidan O'Connell earns starts in Vegas, but they both rank in the bottom tier. Minshew put up a strong stat line, but committing two turnovers and taking four sacks put the Raiders in a tough position. He's just not the answer in Vegas.

29. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots (LW: 29)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Even if they lack a true No. 1, New England's cast of receivers has improved. Now, Jacoby Brissett comes in after staving off No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. Brissett has a lively arm, and believe it or not, he's tied with Aaron Rodgers for the lowest career interception rate in NFL history. Brissett could wind up being better than many think, but he'll have to keep his head on a swivel while playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Brissett did just enough to get a win in Week 1, but it wasn't pretty against a tough Bengals D.

28. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: 26)

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heading into his second season, the Tennessee Titans have provided Will Levis with two excellent veteran receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley. But Levis is still making too many mental errors to inspire confidence in his long-term future. Levis had one of the worst interceptions ever to give the Bears the lead. He didn't exactly make up for it despite his big arm, where his biggest play went for just 22 yards.

27. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 25)

Credit: The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Already starting with a better supporting cast than Justin Fields ever had, Caleb Williams lands in a favorable position. The former USC QB can make all the throws, even if it means adjusting his release point. But we didn't see Chicago's new franchise QB at his best in his rookie debut. Williams escaped with the win thanks to his defense and special teams, but he couldn't find any rhythm as a passer. He'll need to get back in the film room to avoid another disastrous start in Week 2.

26. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 27)

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A player with true MVP potential, Jayden Daniels has a strong chance to succeed early, thanks to the presence of "Scary" Terry McLaurin. The Commanders' offensive line still needs work, but if that just forces Daniels to break defenders down using his legs, we could see a special season through the air and on the ground. Daniels did a bit of both in his NFL season debut, but we're impressed he only took two sacks on 24 dropbacks and avoided turning the ball over. He'll need a bit more help, but Daniels looks special so far.

25. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 23)

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While the Tommy DeVito phase was fun, Daniel Jones is by far the best QB on the Giants' roster. The unquestioned franchise QB, Jones has never been given a respectable receiving corps, and the Giants have failed to protect him. With Saquon Barkley departing, the Giants will have a very tough time leading a high-powered offense, but getting Malik Nabers is a big win. Yet, it doesn't look like Joe Schoen fixed the offensive line either. Jones had a disastrous season debut, and unless Nabers can get loose for gamebreaking plays, it could be a long season in the Big Apple, but the blame should be pointed upstairs, not at the QB.

24. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (LW: 19)

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

If Deshaun Watson can return to the near-MVP form we saw during his time with the Houston Texans, he'd have no trouble returning to the top-ten of our NFL QB rankings. Yet, we haven't seen Watson at his best since he arrived in Cleveland. That story continued against an aggressive Dallas defense that had Watson under duress all day, where he took six sacks. Watson's magic may be gone.

23. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 17)

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson's second year in Denver was going much better, having topped last season's touchdown total and improving his completion rate by six percent. But his last four starts didn't go smoothly, where Wilson committed five turnovers. Now, Wilson's with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are getting a very motivated player eager to show he can lead a high-powered offense. We think Arthur Smith will get the best out of Wilson, helping push for a playoff spot. But if Justin Fields keeps getting wins, Wilson could lose his starting spot before he even makes his debut.

22. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 28)

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Darnold was not signed to be the next Minnesota Vikings franchise QB. However, one might argue the soon-to-be 27-year-old never got a fair shake in New York or Carolina. Playing in Kevin O'Connell's QB-friendly scheme with the NFL's best receiver in Justin Jefferson, plus a strong supporting cast, Darnold has everything he needs to succeed. Darnold's Vikings debut was nearly perfect, aside from a tipped INT. If this is the QB the Vikings are getting, they just might compete in the North.

21. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 16)

Credit: Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence is on the brink of becoming great, and if he can become more consistent, he might earn that elite label for good. But performances like his season opener won't help him achieve that status. Playing with a revamped group of pass-catchers, Lawrence struggled to move the chains and had just two plays that gained 20 or more yards. Jacksonville's offense lacks explosiveness, and it's up to Lawrence to figure it out.

20. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (LW: 24)

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson is one of the least experienced franchise quarterbacks in the NFL. But he's also one of the most exciting football players alive. He had three passing plays of 50 or more yards in Week 1, and still dazzled with his legs too. But he needs to complete more than 50% of his passes to lead an efficient offense.

19. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 21)

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the most accurate QB in the NFL? In 2022, it was Geno Smith, in one of the biggest surprises of the season. Smith didn't quite have the same efficiency in 2023. So it was nice to see the Seahawks QB lead an efficient scoring offense in Week 1. We'd still like to see a few more big plays, but only seven balls touched the ground so it's not like he was erratic.

18. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 22)

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Now armed with Marvin Harrison Jr., there's no way Kyler Murray doesn't have a bounce-back season. After one week, it's safe to say K1 is back. The Cardinals' franchise quarterback nearly pulled off the biggest upset of opening weekend, giving the Bills everything they could handle. Had Murray not lost a fumble, the Cardinals might have emerged with a win, but his scrambling certainly gave the Bills fits.

17. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 15)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After taking a step back as a passer with a new career-high in interceptions in 2023, Hurts needs to return to his elite MVP form in 2024. His season debut delivered more mixed results. Hurts had no trouble finding his playmakers, but unfortunately, he also found Packers defenders for two of his passes. He also needs to get on the same page with his center, Cam Jurgens, after Jason Kelce moved on to avoid the two fumbles we saw in Week 1. The Eagles escaped with a win, but it was far from perfect.

16. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 20)

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

You never know what to expect from Derek Carr. Now that he's in New Orleans instead of Las Vegas, the same remains true, where Carr often flashes the arm talent capable of leading a high-powered offense but also otherwise posts the occasional dud. But Carr was in mid-season form in Week 1, with a nearly perfect day where he spread the ball around to eight different receivers while putting up 47 points on the scoreboard. It was only the Panthers, but Carr's performance inspires a lot of confidence down in the Bayou.

15. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 18)

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield's play has shown the former No. 1 overall pick can be good enough to lead a team with elite offensive weapons to victory, even in the playoffs. Mayfield's performance earned him his first massive payday since playing out his rookie contract, and he should have no trouble maintaining his excellent play in 2024. His Week 1 debut was one of the best among NFL quarterbacks, delivering four touchdown strikes in a dominant win over Washington. Mayfield looks like he's ready to help the Buccaneers make a statement this season.

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 14)

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy has enjoyed a meteoric climb in Sportsnaut's NFL quarterback rankings, becoming the first Mr. Irrelevant to start in a Super Bowl. No one can deny the success he's had under Kyle Shanahan so far, even if he's benefited from having one of the most QB-friendly schemes, surrounded by some of the game's best playmakers. Yet, despite his stellar numbers and even reaching a Super Bowl, Purdy isn't one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL.

13. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 10)

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons have the potential to be one of the NFL's best offenses in 2024. But that's not what we saw against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the Falcons gained just 226 yards. Cousins deserves plenty of the blame after throwing two interceptions on balls that should have never been attempted. More games like this, and fans will start calling for Michael Penix Jr's debut.

12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 13)

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan Love is one of the weirdest quarterbacks in the NFL. Sometimes, he doesn't look like he belongs in the pros. Then, seconds later, he looks like a superstar, throwing passes with pinpoint accuracy without setting his feet. He's fairly new to this starting quarterback thing, so we'll cut him some slack, but if he can become more consistent, Love could be one of the best players in the NFL. Now Love is dealing with an MCL sprain, and he's expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

11. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 12)

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff has had a career like no other. The former No. 1 overall pick reached the Super Bowl in just his third season. Then his value tanked to the point where his team had to pay the Lions just to take his contract. Now Goff's returned to fame by helping restore the roar for the Lions. Goff can make all the throws, yet there are also a few lapses where he misses the read or makes inexplicable decisions. Still, after powering the Lions to their first NFC Championship appearance since 1991, it's hard not to love what Goff has done in Detroit.

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 7)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert's inconsistent season came to an end after suffering a broken finger on his throwing hand in Week 14. But with Jim Harbaugh taking over coaching duties, we're expecting Herbert to return to being the young, elite quarterback we saw during his first three seasons. But that's not what happened in his debut. The Chargers' offense lacked explosiveness through the air, with Hayden Hurst's 27-yard gain being their biggest play of the day. Herbert has a big arm, let's see it.

9. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 11)

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud had perhaps the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, and he only improved his reputation after an incredible Wild Card win, in which he finished with the second-highest completion rate of his young career. Stroud picked up where he left off as a rookie with a very efficient day while avoiding turnovers in Houston's narrow win over Indianapolis.

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 8)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford's elbow must be feeling better, as he was back to averaging 34.7 pass attempts per game during the regular season. A rough start without Cooper Kupp by his side would have been understandable, but Stafford made it look like it doesn't matter who the Rams start at receiver in Coach McVay's offense. Still one of the strongest arms in the NFL, even at 36 years old, the Rams felt like a team that could hang with anyone when Stafford's on fire. He ended the year on a heater, completing 63% of his passes with a TD: INT ratio of 15:3 while leading the Rams to five wins in six games. Yet, when it came to heading into his old digs at Ford Field, he didn't quite have enough help to take down his former team. Still, Stafford showed why he's one of the best QBs alive and we expect that to continue this season.

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (LW: 9)

Credit: BILL INGRAM/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thanks to coach Mike McDaniel and two 1,000-yard receivers, Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL's best offense in 2023. He was a top-ranked NFL QB all year long. Delivering with elite accuracy while being the most explosive offense in football, Tagovailoa was clearly one of the best NFL QBs in 2023, but he also has some of the most dangerous weapons in the league at his disposal. Jaylen Waddle was ruled out early in Week 1, but not before he and Tyreek Hill could top 100 yards apiece. The Dolphins were down 14-0 in the second quarter, but Tagovailoa's confidence never wavered in the comeback win.

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 4)

Credit: Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

There's no question Joe Burrow is one of the top-five NFL QBs. But we didn't see the best version of the Bengals' franchise QB in Week 1. He shouldn't take all the blame, with Tee Higgins out due to injury and Ja'Marr Chase just arriving to practice earlier this week. The Bengals may need some time to get up to full speed, which is a shame, considering that's what preseason is for.

5. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 6)

Credit: Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When healthy, Aaron Rodgers has proven to be one of the best QBs in the NFL. We know he's 40 now, but until he shows otherwise, we still believe Rodgers is elite. Ideally, the Jets will have better protection and more depth at the receiver position; if so, Rodgers will return to top form in 2024.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 4)

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott thrust himself back into the MVP conversation last season before posting a dud in the playoffs. While the Dallas Cowboys have some questions along the offensive line, Prescott's overall work last season earned him a top spot in Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings. Now the NFL's highest-paid QB, Prescott is well on his way to leading the NFL's highest-scoring offense for the second year in a row.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 3)

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The most dangerous scrambling QB in football, Lamar Jackson returned to MVP form in 2023. Previously criticized for his accuracy, Jackson has made those concerns disappear entirely while becoming one of the best in the world. The dual-threat dynamo was excellent against the Chiefs, tallying a combined 395 yards through the air and on the ground. Jackson did lose a fumble but otherwise showed he and the Ravens can defeat the Chiefs if a few more mistakes are cleaned up. Check out our latest NFL defense rankings and how they impact fantasy QBs

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

There isn't a better combined runner/passer in football. Josh Allen often shows why he's one of the best NFL quarterbacks today, but his reputation has taken a slight hit due to being too reckless with the ball. The Bills were in comeback mode all game, and

1. NFL QB Rankings Leader – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports