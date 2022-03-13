Top-selling NFL jerseys: Rams, Bengals dominate jersey sales

With the offseason in full swing, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. We’ve seen the Russell Wilson trade spark a jersey-buying frenzy in Denver, but that’s merely the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot more player movement that will surely lead to empty shelves wherever football memorabilia is sold.
From August 1-September 7, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling jersey according to NFLShop.com. But now that the regular season is complete, he has slipped out of the top ten.
While the playoffs were still underway, Fanatics revealed the top-selling NFL jerseys throughout the season, which included some interesting names featured in the top-10 of most popular jersey sales.
Here is a list of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now.
10. Hunter Renfrow jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)
He may not look like your prototypical freakish wide receiver, but Hunter Renfrow gets the job done just the same. Few expected Renfrow to ever produce a 1,000-yard season, but that’s exactly what he did in 2021. Just 26 years old, this Pro Bowl receiver won’t be going anywhere any time soon.
9. Aaron Rodgers jersey (Green Bay Packers)
When he’s not campaigning to host Jeopardy!, Aaron Rodgers also happens to be a pretty darn good quarterback. The four-time MVP, Super Bowl-winning quarterback who always seems to find a TV whether it’s playing guitar in State Farm commercials, enjoying adult beverages at Milwaukee Bucks games, or you know playing for the Green Bay Packers, people can’t get enough of AR12 and his NFL jerseys.
8. Jason Kelce jersey (Philadelphia Eagles)
Maybe it’s the manner in which Jason Kelce announced he’d be returning to the Eagles for a 12th season, or maybe the Philly fans just love the guy. Either way, Kelce has one of the top-selling NFL jerseys in football.
7. Odell Beckham Jr. jersey (Los Angeles Rams)
Before he tore his ACL in the biggest game of his career, Odell Beckham Jr. had proven he was back on track to becoming a superstar. Unfortunately, since he suffered what’s usually a year-long recovery in February, OBJ is likely to miss a large chunk of the 2022 season, if not the entire year.
6. Jimmy Garoppolo jersey (San Francisco 49ers)
Though Jimmy Garoppolo is a strong bet to be traded this offseason, 49ers fans are showing their support for the QB who’s brought them to two NFC Championship games until a move is made. It likely won’t be long until Garoppolo rocks No. 10 in a different city.
5. Ja’Marr Chase jersey (Cincinnati Bengals)
Like Justin Jefferson before him, Ja’Marr Chase dominated at both the college level at LSU and now again in the pros for the Cincinnati Bengals, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year. His connection with Joe Burrow helped propel the team to a Super Bowl run in their first season together, not bad.
4. Matthew Stafford jersey (Los Angeles Rams)
Matthew Stafford did what he could have seemingly never done with the Detroit Lions in his first season with the Rams. Of course, a stacked roster surely helped, but Stafford proved he’s good enough to lead his team to a Super Bowl, can he do it again?
3. Aaron Donald jersey (Los Angeles Rams)
One of the greatest defensive players of our day, Aaron Donald finally got his first Super Bowl ring. He’s shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. If you want to represent one of the most intimidating figures on the field, get yourself a Donald jersey to wear off the field.
2. Joe Burrow jersey (Cincinnati Bengals)
The No. 1 overall pick in 2020, Joe Burrow looks like an immediate superstar, having brought the Cincinnati Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl. For anyone wanting a jersey they can be proud to wear for the next 10 years, Burrow is a good buy.
1. Cooper Kupp jersey (Los Angeles Rams)
No one could stop Cooper Kupp during the 2021-22 NFL season. He won the receiving Triple Crown, having led the NFL in all three major receiving categories, and he ended up with a Super Bowl ring in the end. With Kupp just 28 years old, buying his jersey seems like a safe bet.
Top-selling NFL jerseys for all 32 teams
If you didn’t see your favorite player included in the top ten, you’ll find your team’s most popular NFL jerseys right here.
- Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray, quarterback
- Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Pitts, tight end
- Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, quarterback
- Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, quarterback
- Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton, quarterback
- Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, quarterback
- Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow, quarterback
- Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett, defensive end
- Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver
- Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning, quarterback
- Detroit Lions, Barry Sanders, running back
- Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, quarterback
- Houston Texans, Davis Mills, wide receiver
- Indianapolis Colts, Jonathan Taylor, running back
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, quarterback
- Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, quarterback
- Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby, defensive end
- Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert, quarterback
- Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald, defensive lineman
- Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver
- Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson, wide receiver
- New England Patriots, Mac Jones, quarterback
- New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara, running back
- New York Giants, Saquon Barkley, running back
- New York Jets, Zach Wilson, quarterback
- Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce, center
- Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt, linebacker
- San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle, tight end
- Seattle Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf, wide receiver
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, quarterback
- Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry, running back
- Washington Commanders, Chase Young, defensive end