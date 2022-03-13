fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Published March 13, 2022

Top-selling NFL jerseys: Rams, Bengals dominate jersey sales

Andrew Buller-Russ
NFL jerseys

With the offseason in full swing, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. We’ve seen the Russell Wilson trade spark a jersey-buying frenzy in Denver, but that’s merely the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot more player movement that will surely lead to empty shelves wherever football memorabilia is sold.

From August 1-September 7, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling jersey according to NFLShop.com. But now that the regular season is complete, he has slipped out of the top ten.

While the playoffs were still underway, Fanatics revealed the top-selling NFL jerseys throughout the season, which included some interesting names featured in the top-10 of most popular jersey sales.

Here is a list of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now.

10. Hunter Renfrow jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)

NFL: AFC Wild Card-Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

He may not look like your prototypical freakish wide receiver, but Hunter Renfrow gets the job done just the same. Few expected Renfrow to ever produce a 1,000-yard season, but that’s exactly what he did in 2021. Just 26 years old, this Pro Bowl receiver won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

9. Aaron Rodgers jersey (Green Bay Packers)

aaron rodgers
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When he’s not campaigning to host Jeopardy!, Aaron Rodgers also happens to be a pretty darn good quarterback. The four-time MVP, Super Bowl-winning quarterback who always seems to find a TV whether it’s playing guitar in State Farm commercials, enjoying adult beverages at Milwaukee Bucks games, or you know playing for the Green Bay Packers, people can’t get enough of AR12 and his NFL jerseys.

8. Jason Kelce jersey (Philadelphia Eagles)

NFL: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it’s the manner in which Jason Kelce announced he’d be returning to the Eagles for a 12th season, or maybe the Philly fans just love the guy. Either way, Kelce has one of the top-selling NFL jerseys in football.

7. Odell Beckham Jr. jersey (Los Angeles Rams)

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before he tore his ACL in the biggest game of his career, Odell Beckham Jr. had proven he was back on track to becoming a superstar. Unfortunately, since he suffered what’s usually a year-long recovery in February, OBJ is likely to miss a large chunk of the 2022 season, if not the entire year.

6. Jimmy Garoppolo jersey (San Francisco 49ers)

NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Though Jimmy Garoppolo is a strong bet to be traded this offseason, 49ers fans are showing their support for the QB who’s brought them to two NFC Championship games until a move is made. It likely won’t be long until Garoppolo rocks No. 10 in a different city.

5. Ja’Marr Chase jersey (Cincinnati Bengals)

ja'marr chase
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like Justin Jefferson before him, Ja’Marr Chase dominated at both the college level at LSU and now again in the pros for the Cincinnati Bengals, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year. His connection with Joe Burrow helped propel the team to a Super Bowl run in their first season together, not bad.

4. Matthew Stafford jersey (Los Angeles Rams)

nfl jerseys
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matthew Stafford did what he could have seemingly never done with the Detroit Lions in his first season with the Rams. Of course, a stacked roster surely helped, but Stafford proved he’s good enough to lead his team to a Super Bowl, can he do it again?

3. Aaron Donald jersey (Los Angeles Rams)

nfl jerseys
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the greatest defensive players of our day, Aaron Donald finally got his first Super Bowl ring. He’s shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. If you want to represent one of the most intimidating figures on the field, get yourself a Donald jersey to wear off the field.

2. Joe Burrow jersey (Cincinnati Bengals)

joe burrow
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 1 overall pick in 2020, Joe Burrow looks like an immediate superstar, having brought the Cincinnati Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl. For anyone wanting a jersey they can be proud to wear for the next 10 years, Burrow is a good buy.

1. Cooper Kupp jersey (Los Angeles Rams)

cooper kupp
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No one could stop Cooper Kupp during the 2021-22 NFL season. He won the receiving Triple Crown, having led the NFL in all three major receiving categories, and he ended up with a Super Bowl ring in the end. With Kupp just 28 years old, buying his jersey seems like a safe bet.

Top-selling NFL jerseys for all 32 teams

If you didn’t see your favorite player included in the top ten, you’ll find your team’s most popular NFL jerseys right here.

