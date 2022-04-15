Best NFL jerseys in 2022: All 32-teams ranked

Who has the best NFL jerseys in 2022? Over the different generations of NFL football, there have been a large number of different jersey colors, styles, and designs. Some teams prefer not to make drastic changes, choosing to keep a similar presentation to their origins, while others have completely rebranded.
In this article, we’re breaking down the best jerseys of the modern-day for all 32 NFL teams.
32. Houston Texans
- NFL team colors: Battle Red, Deep Steel Blue, Liberty White
Cut them a little slack, they’re relatively new to this uniform design thing, but not really. After 22 years, the Texans still don’t have a football jersey that’s worth a damn.
31. Green Bay Packers
- NFL team colors: Dark Green, Gold
The Packers are one of the teams who haven’t changed their NFL uniforms too drastically in recent times. It’s hard to make dark green and gold stand out, which is why the simple approach might be their best option.
30. Cleveland Browns
- NFL team colors: Brown, Orange
Credit the Browns for mixing up their design a bit in recent years by adding shadows to their numbers, but brown and orange are a tough combo to spice up.
29. Washington Commanders
- NFL team colors: Burgundy, Gold
Their new black uniforms are actually pretty sweet, but the font and everything else is awfully simple. Is this a new expansion team or a franchise established in 1932?
28. Chicago Bears
- NFL team colors: Dark Navy, Orange
OK, so they’re still wearing the same jerseys that the ’85 Bears wore? Cool story.
27. Miami Dolphins
- NFL team colors: Aqua, Blue, Orange
These jerseys aren’t bad, but there’s potential to do so much more. We’ve seen the Miami Heat basketball team mix in aqua very well, maybe a bit less with the Dolphins could mean more?
26. Arizona Cardinals
- NFL team colors: Black, Red, Yellow
For NFL team colors, red and black is a strong combo that is hard to mess up. The Cards’ black unis are a great look, but the all-red leaves much to be desired.
25. Denver Broncos
- NFL team colors: Broncos Navy, Broncos Orange
When it comes to NFL team colors, the Broncos are doing it right. Orange and blue go together like peanut butter and jelly. The overall jersey design could use some work.
24. Kansas City Chiefs
- NFL team colors: Red, Gold
It may be a classic look, but they shouldn’t be afraid to try something new with Patrick Mahomes locked in through 2031. Could sell another wave of Mahomes jerseys with a little touch-up.
23. New York Giants
- NFL team colors: Dark Blue, Grey, Red
The color rush jerseys are their best by far, but the others are a blank page of blue or red, with very little actual design to them.
22. Indianapolis Colts
- NFL team colors: Gray, Speed Blue
Like many other old-school designs, the Colts keep it simple. At least the shoulder stripe resembles a horseshoe of sorts, that’s pretty nifty.
21. New York Jets
- NFL team colors: Gotham Green, Spotlight White, Stealth Black
The new Jets helmets are awesome. The black jerseys? Another win. Some of the other lines are a bit strange, but for the first time ever, the Jets are moving in the right direction with their jersey designs.
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- NFL team colors: Bay Orange, Black, Grey, Pewter, Red
Tom Brady probably just makes these that much better, but the grey jerseys are so clean. Let’s not see the faded creamsicles, please. There’s a reason they were left in the past.
19. New Orleans Saints
- NFL team colors: Black, Old Gold
I’m a sucker for the black jersey, mixed with the gold, it sells itself. Otherwise, it’s very plain. Modern alternates have made up for it.
18. Minnesota Vikings
- NFL team colors: Gold, Purple
Cheating a bit here by showing off the newer color rush editions, as the gold lettering is amazing. Their everyday uniforms are fairly standard, nothing to write home about but much better than the Brad Childress-era cartoonish designs. The helmet horns are a win.
17. Los Angeles Rams
- NFL team colors: Blue, Dark Gold, Gold, White, Yellow
Speaking of cartoonish, that’s how the Rams redesign appears. The helmet is a nice touch, otherwise the jerseys are a bit loud.
16. New England Patriots
- NFL team colors: Nautical Blue, New Century Silver, Red
The Patriots manage to make navy, or Nautical blue look great. Every uniform they rock mixes perfectly with their color scheme. Some of the coolest NFL jerseys out there.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
- NFL team colors: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Steelers Gold
The Steelers may not have altered much of their jersey schemes over the years, but black and gold are just perfect for Pittsburgh. Which is probably why their other sports teams also have the same exact colors.
14. Detroit Lions
- NFL team colors: Black, Honolulu Blue, Silver, White
Lions Honolulu Blue is purely beautiful and when mixed with silver, wow, their jerseys pop. They’d probably sell a lot more if their team could ever win a playoff game.
13. Buffalo Bills
- NFL team colors: Blue, Red
For a fairly basic design, the Buffalo Bills have one of the best jersey combinations in football. Blue, red, white, it doesn’t matter.
12. Tennessee Titans
- NFL team colors: Titans Blue, Titans Navy, Titans Red, Titans Silver
The Titans and Seahawks have two of the most intricate jersey designs in football. For the Titans, the lettering, the number style, the shoulders, they all fit the franchise theme and that is what makes a jersey great.
11. San Francisco 49ers
- NFL team colors: 49ers Red, Gold
We have a timeless classic here. Red and gold has popped from day one, there’s really no need to reinvent the wheel when it already operates so smoothly.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars
- NFL team colors: Black, Dark Gold, Gold, Teal
The Jags get credit for having a black uniform, but for a franchise with unique colors and a great logo featuring a ferocious, intimidating animal, I’d like to see some better designs.
9. Dallas Cowboys
- NFL team colors: Blue, Royal Blue, Silver, Silver-Green, White
Some might say the Cowboys have the best uniforms in football, but they’d be biased. Heck this whole list is subjective, but America’s Team actually has a lot of nice designs too.
8. Carolina Panthers
- NFL team colors: Black, Carolina Blue, Silver
Black and Carolina Blue just might be the best color scheme in football. To be honest, the Panthers have been nailing their jersey designs for years.
7. Philadelphia Eagles
- NFL team colors: Black, Charcoal, Midnight Green, Silver
Bonus points for having one of the sweetest helmets in football. Sure, some of their older editions like the Kelly Green Cunninghams were golden, but their lettering and color scheme of today still gets it done.
6. Baltimore Ravens
- NFL team colors: Black, Gold, Purple, Red
All-blacks. That’s bold, but beautiful. Purple and black go great together, so it’s only natural for the Ravens to be near the top of the best NFL uniforms.
5. Las Vegas Raiders
- NFL team colors: Raiders Black, Raiders Silver
Everyone knows the NFL colors of the Raiders, they’re that legendary. No matter which versions they choose, it’s a badass look.
4. Atlanta Falcons
- NFL team colors: Black, Red, Silver
Here’s one of the newer NFL jersey designs that went well. Not too much, but a little bit to mix it up. The number shadowing is a good start, and the font is sharp, like a Falcon’s talons. Well done.
3. Los Angeles Chargers
- NFL team colors: Powder Blue, Sunshine Gold, White
I’m sure those looking for new NFL jerseys recently have considered a Justin Herbert No. 10 recently. Their biggest issue might be with deciding which one. They’re all great.
2. Seattle Seahawks
- NFL team colors: Action Green, College Navy, Wolf Gray
Some of the best NFL jerseys out there, the Seahawks’ do a great job of mixing in their Action Green without it being over-bearing.
1. Best NFL jerseys in 2022 belong to Cincinnati Bengals
- NFL team colors: Black, Orange
The title of the best uniforms in the NFL belongs to the Bengals. They do a masterful job of incorporating stripes, whether it’s on the helmet, the side of the pants or the top of their shoulder pads. This design team should have gotten a Lombardi for their effort alone.
