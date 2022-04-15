Best NFL jerseys in 2022: All 32-teams ranked

Who has the best NFL jerseys in 2022? Over the different generations of NFL football, there have been a large number of different jersey colors, styles, and designs. Some teams prefer not to make drastic changes, choosing to keep a similar presentation to their origins, while others have completely rebranded.

In this article, we’re breaking down the best jerseys of the modern-day for all 32 NFL teams.

32. Houston Texans

NFL team colors: Battle Red, Deep Steel Blue, Liberty White

Cut them a little slack, they’re relatively new to this uniform design thing, but not really. After 22 years, the Texans still don’t have a football jersey that’s worth a damn.

31. Green Bay Packers

NFL team colors: Dark Green, Gold

The Packers are one of the teams who haven’t changed their NFL uniforms too drastically in recent times. It’s hard to make dark green and gold stand out, which is why the simple approach might be their best option.

30. Cleveland Browns

NFL team colors: Brown, Orange

Credit the Browns for mixing up their design a bit in recent years by adding shadows to their numbers, but brown and orange are a tough combo to spice up.

29. Washington Commanders

NFL team colors: Burgundy, Gold

Their new black uniforms are actually pretty sweet, but the font and everything else is awfully simple. Is this a new expansion team or a franchise established in 1932?

28. Chicago Bears

NFL team colors: Dark Navy, Orange

OK, so they’re still wearing the same jerseys that the ’85 Bears wore? Cool story.

27. Miami Dolphins

NFL team colors: Aqua, Blue, Orange

These jerseys aren’t bad, but there’s potential to do so much more. We’ve seen the Miami Heat basketball team mix in aqua very well, maybe a bit less with the Dolphins could mean more?

26. Arizona Cardinals

NFL team colors: Black, Red, Yellow

For NFL team colors, red and black is a strong combo that is hard to mess up. The Cards’ black unis are a great look, but the all-red leaves much to be desired.

25. Denver Broncos

NFL team colors: Broncos Navy, Broncos Orange

When it comes to NFL team colors, the Broncos are doing it right. Orange and blue go together like peanut butter and jelly. The overall jersey design could use some work.

24. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL team colors: Red, Gold

It may be a classic look, but they shouldn’t be afraid to try something new with Patrick Mahomes locked in through 2031. Could sell another wave of Mahomes jerseys with a little touch-up.

23. New York Giants

NFL team colors: Dark Blue, Grey, Red

The color rush jerseys are their best by far, but the others are a blank page of blue or red, with very little actual design to them.

22. Indianapolis Colts

NFL team colors: Gray, Speed Blue

Like many other old-school designs, the Colts keep it simple. At least the shoulder stripe resembles a horseshoe of sorts, that’s pretty nifty.

21. New York Jets

NFL team colors: Gotham Green, Spotlight White, Stealth Black

The new Jets helmets are awesome. The black jerseys? Another win. Some of the other lines are a bit strange, but for the first time ever, the Jets are moving in the right direction with their jersey designs.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL team colors: Bay Orange, Black, Grey, Pewter, Red

Tom Brady probably just makes these that much better, but the grey jerseys are so clean. Let’s not see the faded creamsicles, please. There’s a reason they were left in the past.

19. New Orleans Saints

NFL team colors: Black, Old Gold

I’m a sucker for the black jersey, mixed with the gold, it sells itself. Otherwise, it’s very plain. Modern alternates have made up for it.

18. Minnesota Vikings

NFL team colors: Gold, Purple

Cheating a bit here by showing off the newer color rush editions, as the gold lettering is amazing. Their everyday uniforms are fairly standard, nothing to write home about but much better than the Brad Childress-era cartoonish designs. The helmet horns are a win.

17. Los Angeles Rams

NFL team colors: Blue, Dark Gold, Gold, White, Yellow

Speaking of cartoonish, that’s how the Rams redesign appears. The helmet is a nice touch, otherwise the jerseys are a bit loud.

16. New England Patriots

NFL team colors: Nautical Blue, New Century Silver, Red

The Patriots manage to make navy, or Nautical blue look great. Every uniform they rock mixes perfectly with their color scheme. Some of the coolest NFL jerseys out there.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL team colors: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Steelers Gold

The Steelers may not have altered much of their jersey schemes over the years, but black and gold are just perfect for Pittsburgh. Which is probably why their other sports teams also have the same exact colors.

14. Detroit Lions

NFL team colors: Black, Honolulu Blue, Silver, White

Lions Honolulu Blue is purely beautiful and when mixed with silver, wow, their jerseys pop. They’d probably sell a lot more if their team could ever win a playoff game.

13. Buffalo Bills

NFL team colors: Blue, Red

For a fairly basic design, the Buffalo Bills have one of the best jersey combinations in football. Blue, red, white, it doesn’t matter.

12. Tennessee Titans

NFL team colors: Titans Blue, Titans Navy, Titans Red, Titans Silver

The Titans and Seahawks have two of the most intricate jersey designs in football. For the Titans, the lettering, the number style, the shoulders, they all fit the franchise theme and that is what makes a jersey great.

11. San Francisco 49ers

NFL team colors: 49ers Red, Gold

We have a timeless classic here. Red and gold has popped from day one, there’s really no need to reinvent the wheel when it already operates so smoothly.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL team colors: Black, Dark Gold, Gold, Teal

The Jags get credit for having a black uniform, but for a franchise with unique colors and a great logo featuring a ferocious, intimidating animal, I’d like to see some better designs.

9. Dallas Cowboys

NFL team colors: Blue, Royal Blue, Silver, Silver-Green, White

Some might say the Cowboys have the best uniforms in football, but they’d be biased. Heck this whole list is subjective, but America’s Team actually has a lot of nice designs too.

8. Carolina Panthers

NFL team colors: Black, Carolina Blue, Silver

Black and Carolina Blue just might be the best color scheme in football. To be honest, the Panthers have been nailing their jersey designs for years.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

NFL team colors: Black, Charcoal, Midnight Green, Silver

Bonus points for having one of the sweetest helmets in football. Sure, some of their older editions like the Kelly Green Cunninghams were golden, but their lettering and color scheme of today still gets it done.

6. Baltimore Ravens

NFL team colors: Black, Gold, Purple, Red

All-blacks. That’s bold, but beautiful. Purple and black go great together, so it’s only natural for the Ravens to be near the top of the best NFL uniforms.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

NFL team colors: Raiders Black, Raiders Silver

Everyone knows the NFL colors of the Raiders, they’re that legendary. No matter which versions they choose, it’s a badass look.

4. Atlanta Falcons

NFL team colors: Black, Red, Silver

Here’s one of the newer NFL jersey designs that went well. Not too much, but a little bit to mix it up. The number shadowing is a good start, and the font is sharp, like a Falcon’s talons. Well done.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

NFL team colors: Powder Blue, Sunshine Gold, White

I’m sure those looking for new NFL jerseys recently have considered a Justin Herbert No. 10 recently. Their biggest issue might be with deciding which one. They’re all great.

2. Seattle Seahawks

NFL team colors: Action Green, College Navy, Wolf Gray

Some of the best NFL jerseys out there, the Seahawks’ do a great job of mixing in their Action Green without it being over-bearing.

1. Best NFL jerseys in 2022 belong to Cincinnati Bengals

NFL team colors: Black, Orange

The title of the best uniforms in the NFL belongs to the Bengals. They do a masterful job of incorporating stripes, whether it’s on the helmet, the side of the pants or the top of their shoulder pads. This design team should have gotten a Lombardi for their effort alone.

