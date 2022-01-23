Top-selling NBA jerseys: LeBron James’ uniform is most popular, discover your team’s top-selling jersey

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NBA season in full swing, basketball fans are putting on their jerseys and filling up arenas around the nation. Of course, they’re going to need to find a fresh jersey to wear since their old one might be a bit faded. So which are the top-selling NBA jerseys?

The NBA recently revealed their top-sellers from the first half of the 2021-22 regular season.

Luckily, there are plenty of stars in the NBA to pick from, both from the current era and obviously from the past. The top-selling jersey list features a mix of legends of the past to go with a few current stars. And at the very bottom, you’ll find a complete list of each team’s top-selling NBA jerseys.

Here are the top-selling NBA jerseys right now.

Top-selling NBA jerseys

10. Damian Lillard jersey (Portland Trail Blazers)

Whatever name you call him, Damian Lillard, Dame D.O.L.L.A., Sub Zero, it’s all good. Unfortunately, Lillard is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury, but once he recovers, he’ll return to being one of the best point guards in basketball.

What time is it? Dame Time to buy a Damian Lillard jersey

9. Klay Thompson jersey (Golden State Warriors)

The story of Klay Thompson’s road to recovery is incredible. NBA fans all across the world are happy to see one of the game’s best three-point shooters return to the game that brings him joy. Warriors fans are happy to scoop up the latest Thompson NBA jerseys, especially with how great their City edition uniforms look.

Splash Bros: Shop Klay Thompson jerseys today

8. Trae Young jersey (Atlanta Hawks)

Possessing limitless range, there isn’t a shot Trae Young can’t hit on or off the floor. His ascension since blossoming into a star in college at Oklahoma has only continued in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks. Whether you want some threads of his from college or one of his NBA jerseys, you can’t go wrong representing Ice Trae.

Ice Trae comes through in the clutch: Aim for a Trae Young jersey

7. Ja Morant jersey (Memphis Grizzlies)

Few basketball players bring as much excitement to the hardwood like Ja Morant does. An explosive athlete with incredible bounce, there isn’t anything Morant can’t do on the court. His superstardom is elevating the Grizzlies to new heights.

6. Jayson Tatum jersey (Boston Celtics)

One of the best young scorers in the NBA, Jayson Tatum draws plenty of fanfare playing in Boston. The scary part is he’s still improving with experience. Based on the data, Tatum’s jersey is one of the most popular in sales.

Jump like Jayson: Find a Jayson Tatum jersey

5. Luka Doncic jersey (Dallas Mavericks)

The Slovenian-born Luka Doncic is great for the game of basketball because he’s an incredible, rare talent that doesn’t come around very often. Thriving with the Dallas Mavericks after Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement, Mavs fans have a new superstar to adore.

Like Luka? Find your Luka Doncic jersey today

4. Kevin Durant jersey (Brooklyn Nets)

Some may view him as a trader, but Kevin Durant is one of the greatest basketball players of our generation. Dominant in three different organizations, the Slim Reaper has one of the best, cleanest shots in the league. The four-time scoring champ has millions of fans, so it’s no surprise to see KD35 as a top-seller. Easy Money.

Can’t get enough of Durantula? Get your Kevin Durant jersey today

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey (Milwaukee Bucks)

The biggest, best young superstar in basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo came into the NBA in 2013 as a raw player with an undeveloped skillset and has since taken the league by storm. It’s tough not to root for a player such as the ‘Greek Freak’.

Join the party: Shop for Giannis Antetokounmpo jerseys now

2. Stephen Curry jersey (Golden State Warriors)

How great is Stephen Curry? He single-handedly changed the game of basketball. Curry’s limitless range, insane accuracy, and willingness to let it fly from three-point land have made him the greatest shooter of all time. Of course fans want to buy Curry’s NBA jerseys.

Bay Area Sniper: Hit the courts with a Stephen Curry jersey today

1. LeBron James jersey (Los Angeles Lakers)

Making 6 just as popular as 23 these days, it’s hard to find any basketball player who has as much as pull as LeBron James has. LBJ isn’t always the most well-liked, and signing with the Los Angeleles Lakers likely hasn’t helped, but the basketball icon is still No. 1 among top-selling NBA jerseys.

Get your No. 6 or No. 23 LeBron James jerseys now

Top-selling NBA jerseys for all 30 teams

If your favorite player wasn’t represented in the top-ten selling NBA jerseys, you’ll find them listed below.

