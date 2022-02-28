NBA MVP Race 2021-22: Two-man race between Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 season has been interesting from an individual player perspective. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic continues to play great ball and is considered a top-end candidate to go back-to-back.

Other top candidates have struggled to remain healthy, including the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. It has left for a wide open race with two players now taking over the lead. As we have done all season, here’s our latest NBA MVP rankings heading down the stretch on the season.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NBA power rankings

NBA MVP race: Five underrated contenders

10. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (last week: 9)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Karl Anthony Towns stats (2021-22): 24.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 52% shooting, 41% three-point, 23.9 PER, 7.4 win shares

Sure Towns’ defense leaves a lot to be desired. But we’d be hard-pressed to ignore just how much of a difference he makes on the offensive end of the court. The All-Star is averaging 24.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 53% shooting over the past 15. He also has Minnesota at 9-6 during that span and in the midst of the Western Conference Playoff race. The Wolves will have to be seen as contenders for Towns to move up our NBA MVP rankings, but he’s doing everything possible.

9. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (last week: 10)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum stats (2021-22): 25.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.2 APG, 43% shooting, 33% three-point, 20.3 PER, 6.4 win shares

After some major struggles to open the season for the Celtics, Tatum helped this squad turn it around heading into the All-Star Break. That included 17-5 record over the final 22 games. Equally as important as Boston’s defense during this span, Tatum’s scoring punch helped big time. He averaged 26.1 points to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 47% shooting during that 22-game span.

8. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (last week: 8)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker stats (2021-22): 25.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 45% shooting, 37% three-point, 20.2 PER, 5.3 win shares

We previously had Booker’s teammate, Chris Paul, as a contender for this award. But it’s too hard to ignore just how good this two-guard has been for the NBA-best Suns. It’s insane what he’s done recently, averaging 29.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the past 21 games. It’s not a coincidence that the Suns are 18-3 during that span.

From an individual perspective, Booker will have a chance to become a realistic NBA MVP candidate moving forward with Chris Paul sidelined at least the next six weeks to injury.

7. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (last week: 7)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic stats (2021-22): 27.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 8.9 APG, 45% shooting, 34% three-point, 24.1 PER, 5.0 win shares

After a slow start to the season, Doncic has picked it up big time recently. Not only does he have Dallas at 36-25, the stud guard has improved in each category as the campaign advances. The kid is averaging 33.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists on 41% shooting from distance over the past 15 games.

With Dallas ascending the Western Conference rankings recently, there’s every reason to believe that Luka will become a top-end MVP candidate moving forward.

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (last week: 5)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry stats (2021-22): 25.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.5 APG, 43% shooting, 38% three-point, 21.7 PER, 7.6 win shares

This two-time NBA MVP was in the midst of one of his most prolonged slumps ever in January. Curry averaged 22.9 points on 39% shooting, including a 33% mark from three-point range.

Fresh off a history-making performance in the All-Star Game, things have turned around for Curry to an extent (25.6 PPG, 7.8 APG on 49% shooting the past 10 games). Unfortunately, the rest of Golden State’s roster has not lived up to its end of the bargain. The Warriors have now lost five of seven. Yuck!

Related: Rankings the top 50 NBA players of 2022

5 Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (last week: 6)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant stats (2021-22): 27.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.7 APG, 49% shooting, 33% three-point, 24.8 PER, 5.8 win shares

We’re running out of expletives to explain how good Morant has been this season. He has Memphis at 42-20 and with recent victories over the Suns, Nets and Warriors mixed in. Since returning from injury, Morant is averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 50% shooting. Memphis is 21-8 during that span.

Check Out: Watch the NBA on one of these amazing 65-inch 4k smart TVs

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 3)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2021-22): 29.4 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, 54% shooting, 30% three-point, 32.0 PER, 9.8 win shares

Since returning from a COVID-mandated absence, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.0 points, 11.0 rebounds an 6.3 assists on 56% shooting in 24 games.

The question now becomes whether the defending champion Bucks can make a move back east in order to help Giannis out. They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and have lost four out of five.

3. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (last week: 4)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan stats (2021-22): 28.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG, 52% shooting, 37% three-point, 24.8 PER, 8.1 win shares

At 32 years old and in his first season with Chicago, DeRozan is in the midst of a career-best performance. He’s also utilizing an all-around game to help the Bulls ascend the Eastern Conference standings while putting up eye-opening numbers. DeRozan just became the first Bulls player in 25 years to drop a total of 50 fourth-quarter points in three games.

More recently, DeRozan has been on an absolute roll. That includes the NBA MVP candidate averaging 37.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 58% shooting over the past nine games. Chicago is also plus-54 with DeRozan on the court during that span.

Related: Find out how we rank NBA defenses in 2022

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (last week: 1)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic stats (2021-22): 25.5 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 8.0 APG, 57% shooting, 36% three-point, 32.2 PER, 11.3 win shares

At 36-25, the Nuggets are coming on strong despite the absences of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Why? The performance of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The big man has been on an absolute roll this season, averaging 25.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 57% shooting.

Jokic’s performance against another MVP candidate in that of Stephen Curry leading up to the All-Star Break has him as the favorite right now. The big man scored 35 points while grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out eight assists in a Nuggets road win.

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (last week: 2)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid stats (2021-22): 29.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 4.4 APG, 49% shooting, 37% three-point, 31.9 PER, 8.8 win shares

Joel Embiid takes over the top spot in our NBA MVP rankings for the first time. He’s already found a connection with new acquisition James Harden after two games, which seems to be a scary proposition for opposing Eastern Conference team.

Dating back even further, Embiid has been on an historical roll in recent weeks. Dating back to mid-December, he’s aveaging 33.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 52% shooting. It’s not a coincidence that Philadelphia is 21-9 in that 30-game span. If Embiid stays healthy, he’ll win the award going away.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors