50 best NBA players of 2024, including Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Here, we look at the 50 best NBA players right now. Some youngsters make the list for the first time while all-time greats such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry show no signs of slowing down. Does stud San Antonio Spurs stud Victor Wembanyama land in the top-50? Where is reigning NBA MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? What about stars on the NBA Finals participants in that of the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks? We look at that and more as we rank the 50 best NBA players of 2024. Related: Best NBA players of all-time

50. Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Josh Hart has proven to be a godsend for the Knicks since they acquired him midway through the 2022-23 season. He averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 2023-24. Hart took it up another level in the playoffs (14.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 4.5 APG). He’s certainly a cornerstone for the up-and-coming team. Related: Latest New York Knicks news and rumors

49. Kristaps Porzingis, Boston Celtics

Porzingis has turned his career around big time after some major struggles with the Dallas Mavericks. In his first regular season with Boston, the big man averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds on 52% shooting from the field. He might not be a true star in every sense of the term. But Porzingis is obviously one of the 50 best NBA players today. Related: Best Boston Celtics players of all-time

48. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

The NBA’s Most Improved Player in his first season with the Pelicans back in 2019-20, Ingram simply continues to be a force. Since being acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis blockbuster, he’s averaging 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 47% shooting. Did we mention Ingram is still only 26 years old? Whether it’s with the Pelicans or another team moving forward, he’ll continue to be among the best NBA players. Related: New Orleans Pelicans could blow it up this summer

47. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

After averaging a combined 21.6 points and 8.2 assists in the previous two seasons, Garland took a step back this past regular season. It has led to speculation that the Cavaliers will trade him this summer. If so, another team will be getting a 24-year-old guard who still boasts untapped potential. Related: 5 ideal Darius Garland landing spots this summer

46. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

After signing a big-money $128.5 million contract with Houston last summer, VanVleet played a big role in the team’s emergence to postseason contention this past season. The 30-year-old former All-Star averaged 17.4 points and 8.1 assists per game. While his shooting numbers were not great (42% FG), VanVleet’s veteran presence was huge for the Rockets.

45. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Is Harden one of the best NBA players today? It’s an open debate given the former MVP’s regression. He averaged just 16.6 points this past season, Harden’s lowest point total since back in 2010-11. However, he still dished out 8.5 assists per and shot 38% from distance. Harden is no longer an MVP-caliber player. But he can still be a solid contributor.

44. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, Williamson had played in all of 114 games in four seasons with the Pelicans. He was seen as an injury-plagued malcontent. The former No. 1 pick stayed relatively healthy in 2023-24 before suffering an injury in the NBA Play-In Tournament. He was still able to average 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 57% shooting. If Williamson can stay healthy moving forward, he’ll be ascending this list. Injuries have simply held him back. Related: Why the New Orleans Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson

43. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Whether his career continues in Chicago or another city moving foward, DeRozan will continue to be one of the best NBA players. He just proves it on a yearly basis. Since the start of the 2013-14 season with Toronto, he’s averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. The only thing missing from DeRozan’s game is the three-pointer (30% on his career). But the dude is simply a bucket waiting to happen. Related: Los Angeles Clippers could target DeMar DeRozan this summer

42. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Despite earning All-Rookie honors in 2022-23, Williams flew under the radar some. That was not the case this past season with the forward taking the next step. Williams averaged 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists as he helped Oklahoma City boast the best record in the Western Conference. He’s certainly a building block moving forward.

41. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ever since Toronto selected him No. 4 overall back in 2021, Barnes was destined to be a star. He earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2021-22. But this past season was his major breakout. The forward averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 48% shooting. It earned the Florida State product his first ever All-Star appearance. Related: 10 highest scoring performances in NBA playoff history, including Michael Jordan

40. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

The Knicks posted an absurd 20-3 regular-season record in games Anunoby suited up in after he was acquired from the Toronto Raptors. That just goes to show us how important he is to New York’s success. The three-and-D wing has also improved leaps and bounds on offense after being seen as a defensive specialist earlier in his career. In terms of all-around game, he is one of the best NBA players today. Related: Eastern Conference contender could make play for OG Anunoby

39. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Prior to missing the end of this past season to injury, the 21-year-old Sengun was in the midst of a breakout performance. The center averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 54% shooting. He played a major role in Houston’s surprising performance and is already one of the best NBA players around. What’s amazing here is the fact that Sengun hasn’t even come close to hitting his prime.

38. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Injuries limited Ball to a mere 22 games this past season. He played in just 36 back in 2022-23 for the Hornets. That keeps him down on our latest rankings of the best NBA players. When on the court, he remains a dynamic threat. In four NBA seasons, Ball is averaging 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 37% shooting from distance. He just needs to stay healthy. Thus far, that has not happened. Related: 10 best-known father-and-son duos in NBA history

37. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

In terms of all-around play, there is little question that Green remains one of the best NBA players. Sure, he was suspended two times this past season. But his play in Golden State has been amazing. The four-time NBA champion averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He also shot 40% from three-point range. Whether it’s with Golden State or another team moving forward, Green isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Related: Offeason of change looming for the Golden State Warriors

36. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Holmgren is technically coming off his rookie season after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign to injury. That’s why it was so impressive what he did for OKC in 2023-24. The former No. 2 pick averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 53% shooting. He also hit on 37% of his shots from distance. Holmgren is going to be one of the best NBA players for the long haul. Take that to the bank.

35. Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

The subject of trade rumors ahead of the in-season NBA trade deadline, Murray just continues to play stellar basketball. Since joining Atlanta in a blockbuster trade from the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, the former All-Star is averaging 21.5 points and 5.8 assists on 46% shooting. Whether it’s with the Hawks or another team moving forward, he’ll continue to be vastly underrated in the grand scheme of things. Related: Western Conference contender could make play for Dejounte Murray

34. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Once one of the best young guards in the game, Morant has seen his career take a hit. He was suspended for an extensive period of time during the 2022-23 season due to off-court issues. Morant then missed all but nine games this past season with a shoulder injury. When on the court, he remains as dynamic as they come. Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Morant is averaging 26.7 points and 7.5 assists on 48% shooting from the field.

33. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

A lack of defense? That’s fair. Major struggles at times in the NBA Playoffs? That’s also fair. What we do know is that Towns is an absolute force on the offensive end of the court. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he’s averaging 24.1 points and 10.3 rebounds on 40% shooting from distance. It’s unfair how a 7-foot big can expand his range like we’ve seen from KAT over the years. Related: Will the Timberwolves listen to Karl-Anthony Towns trade offers?

32. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-23 picked it up big time from a scoring perspective with Ja Morant injured this past season. Jackson Jr. averaged a career-high 22.5 points to go with 5.5 rebounds. Unfortunately, he shot just 44% from the field while regressing on defense. It has Jackson taking a step back in our most-recent list of the best NBA players today. Related: Worst NBA Draft picks of the past decade

31. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

It’s amazing to look at how much Adebayo has improved since averaging all of 6.9 points as a rookie back in 2017-18. Primarily, his offense has caught up to his defense. Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, he’s averaging nearly 20 points per outing to go with 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 55% from the field. That seems pretty good.

30. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Has Young capped out as someone who puts up huge numbers for a losing team? We might find out this summer with there being a good chance of a blockbuster trade from Atlanta. What we do know is that those numbers are stellar. Since the start of his sophomore campaign in 2019-20, Young is averaging 27.2 points and nearly 10 assists. Even in today’s NBA landscape, those are rare numbers. Related: 10 NBA players who could be traded this summer, including, including Trae Young

29. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Acquired by Indiana from the Toronto Raptors ahead of the in-season NBA trade deadline, this two-time All-Star did not miss a beat. He averaged 21.3 points to go with 7.8 rebounds on 55% shooting en route to helping Indiana to the Eastern Conference Finals. Siakam will now cash in on the open market this summer.

28. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Gobert is coming off his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year performance. The Stifle Tower recorded 14.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG and 2.1 BPG while shooting 66% from the field. Gobert will never be an elite offensive player. But what he’s been able to do on the other end of the court simply can’t be denied. He was brilliant in that regard for an upstart Timberwolves team in 2023-24. Related: Latest Minnesota Timberwolves news and rumors

27. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Injuries had limited George to an extent heading into the 2023-24 season. He responded by playing 74 of 82 regular-season games, continuing to perform at a high level. Since the start of the 2015-16 campaign with the Indiana Pacers, he’s averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 39% shooting from distance. That’s a decade of elite ball. Related: Paul George drawing interest from Eastern Conference contender

26. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Murray struggled at times in the NBA Playoffs, shooting just 40% from the field and 32% from three-point range. To question him is recency bias. He remains one of the most-underrated players in the game today. From 2019-23 with the Nuggets, he averaged 26.3 points in the playoffs. That can’t go unnoticed when looking at the best NBA players today. Related: 10 most-disappointing NBA players of 2024

25. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

An All-Star snub this past season, we have absolutely no idea what Sabonis has to do in order to get some respect. The big man averaged 19.4 points to go with a league-high 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in 2023-24. He remains one of the most-underrated players in the Association today. Related: 4 ideal Sacramento Kings offseason moves

24. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Butler’s numbers were down across the board this past season after leading Miami to a shocking NBA Finals appearance in 2022-23. He played in 60 games, averaging 20.8 points to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per outing. The question now is whether Jimmy Buckets will return to the Heat for a sixth season. Related: Jimmy Butler opens up about future with the Miami Heat

23. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Already impressive as a rookie in 2022-23, Banchero morphed into an All-Star as a sophomore for the surprising Magic this past season. He averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 46% shooting. He’s a franchise cornerstone. Related: 10 moves the Orlando Magic could make to become NBA title contenders

22. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Regardless of his inconsistent performance in the NBA Playoffs, Haliburton is absolutely a rising star in the NBA. In his first two full seasons since coming over from the Sacramento Kings in a blockbuster trade, Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points and 10.7 assists on 48% shooting from the field. He’s still only 24 years old and has yet to hit his prime. Related: 10 best second-round picks in NBA Draft history

21. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Since Sacramento broke up the Tyrese Haliburton-Fox backcourt, this dude has turned into one of the best NBA players. That’s not hyperbole. He’s averaging a resounding 26.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 38% from distance. Fox has also morphed into one of the most-clutch players in the Association. The crazy thing here is that he just turned 26 in December.

20. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

After injuries impacted his game over the past several seasons, Leonard saw injury issues pop up once again in the playoffs for the Clippers this year. One really has to wonder just how healthy he is going to be moving forward. It impacts him in our list of the best NBA players of 2024. Related: Highest-paid NBA players of 2024

19. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

There had been some question whether Mitchell could be the No. 1 option on a contending team. He answered that big time in 2023-24 en route to leading Cleveland to the conference semifinals. The guard averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 46% shooting from the field. The only question here is whether Mitchell’s career will continue in Cleveland. Related: Donovan Mitchell trade more than likely this summer

18. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

At 20 years old, Wemby continues to defy logic. He ranks in the top-20 of our best NBA players after less than 75 regular-season games. And it’s not controversial. He’s put up historic triple-doubles and boasts some absolutely eye-opening numbers. The 7-foot-4 big averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game as a rookie. He did this in under 30 minutes of action per game. Related: Why Victor Wembanyama could become one of the best NBA players ever

17. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey’s career trajectory makes it no real surprise that he was a first-time All-Star this past season. He’s improved each and every year he’s been in the NBA. That included going for an average of 25.9 points and 6.2 assists on 37% shooting from distance this past season. Philly will back up the Brinks Truck for Maxey during the summer. Related: Tyrese Maxey to land max contract during NBA free agency

16. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

It’s no surprise that Dame saw his scoring decline in his first season playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He averaged 24.3 compared to 32.2 with the Blazers a season ago. Lillard also shot just 42% from the field, including a 35% mark from distance. This has him down a tad in our latest list of the best NBA players.

15. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Booker, 27, is an absolute machine. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he’s averaging 26.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 48% shooting. He’s been a perfect fit with Kevin Durant since the star forward joined Phoenix, too. The question here is whether the two will be teaming up moving forward after an ugly first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Related: New York Knicks linked to Devin Booker in NBA trade talks

14. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

It appears that Irving has found a spot in Big D after some major drama with the Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets earlier in his career. He’s teaming up with Luka Doncic to form one of the best duos in the Association. This past regular season saw Irving put up a rare 50/40/90 split. He also averaged 25.6 points while helping Luka Doncic lead Dallas to the NBA Finals. Related: 10 best Dallas Mavericks players ever

13. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

There is little doubt that Brown can be a No. 1 option on a contending team. He’s just not that with Jayson Tatum doing his thing in Boston. Despite this, Brown’s splits this past regular season were stellar (49% from the field, 56% effective shooting). Related: 10 bold predictions for the 2024 NBA Finals

12. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

A force on defense. That’s what has come to define Anthony Davis’ game as much as what he’s been able to do on offense. The big man boasted a defensive win shares of 4.7 this past season. That stood at 3.4 throughout the entire 2022-23 camaign. He also averaged 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds on 56% shooting. That seems pretty good. Related: New York Knicks linked to Anthony Davis on NBA trade block

11. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

A mere second-round pick of the Mavericks back in 2018, we have to hand it to Brunson. He’s gone from a deep bench option to one of the all-around best NBA players. What we saw from the Villanova star in the NBA Playoffs adds another layer to this. He averaged 32.4 points and 7.5 assists en route to putting up an historical scoring performance for the Knicks.

10. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

As with others on this list, getting a bit longer in the tooth has impacted Durant’s ability to stay healthy. Even then, he still suited up in 75 games this past season while continuing to put up elite numbers (27.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.0 APG). KD also shot 52% from the field and 41% from distance. That seems pretty damn good. And it still has him as one of the best NBA players today. Related: Golden State Warriors to reunite with Kevin Durant?

9. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Without a doubt, Tatum should be in the MVP conversation every season. He headlines the best team in the Association and the odds-on title favorite. He’s averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists since the start of the 2020-21 season. Talk about being an all-around stud.

8. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

As with Curry below, James continues to defy Father Time. He just turned 39 years old in late-December and shows no signs of slowing down. How else can we explain the 20-time All-Star (that’s a thing) averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists while shooting 54% from the field? We’re talking about one of the best NBA players ever and someone who continues to shatter the record books. Related: Ranking the 10-best LeBron James landing spots

7. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Set to enter his Age-37 season, it’s simply sensational what this four-time champion continues to do. He dropped 60 points in a game this past season and led the league with 357 three-pointers . It also doesn’t hurt that Curry averaged 26.4 points and 5.1 assists on 41% shooting from distance. Related: Updated Golden State Warriors news and rumors

6. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards, 22, certainly deserved to be in the NBA MVP conversation this past season. He spearheaded a ‘Wolves team that earned a spot in the Western Conference Finals. The former Rookie of the Year also averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 46% from the field. He has not yet come close to hitting his prime. The sky is the limit for Edwards. Related: Anthony Edwards superstar status is exploding in 2024

5. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

One season after winning the MVP, Embiid missed all but 39 games to injury. It was an issue earlier in his career. However, the dude was brilliant when he was actually on the court. That included averaging 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He’s still one of the best NBA players today. It’s now all about staying healthy.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Many believe that Gilgeous-Alexander should have won the NBA MVP this past season. The 25-year-old guard was absolutely insane. In addition to playing stellar defense, he averaged north of 30 points to go with 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 54% shooting. Those are absurd numbers. And in reality, he’s just now hitting his prime. Related: 10 most underrated NBA free agents of 2024

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

How good has the Greek Freak been over the long haul? Since the start of the 2017-18 season, this dude is averaging 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 56% shooting. He put up a 64-point performance this past season and is primed to go off for 80 at some point before his prime ends. Related: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo request a trade during NBA offseason?

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

The reigning NBA MVP, Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists since the start of the 2020-21 season. Sure, his Nuggets fell short of repeating as champs this past season. But he’s still the most-skilled big man in the game. It’s not necessarily that close.

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (best NBA player)

