10 NBA players who could be traded this summer, including, including Trae Young

The National Basketball Association implemented a new collective bargaining agreement that will have massive ramifications for many NBA teams. Because of it, we could see a flurry of blockbuster trades this summer, including these 10 NBA players potentially on the move.
Zach LaVine, guard, Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine, who is one of the best scoring shooting guards in the league, has struggled defensively, giving other NBA teams questions about trading for him. He is more of an isolation scorer which has not translated to winning for the Bulls, as the franchise has not won a playoff series during his tenure. After signing DeMar DeRozan several offseasons ago, there was hope that Lavine could thrive as the second-scoring option but it has not gone according to plan.
Tyler Herro, guard, Miami Heat
It seems like every offseason, Tyler Herro has his name in the middle of trade talks. Whether it will be in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, or if the Heat chose to go in a different direction with Jimmy Butler getting up there in age, Herro is not a number one scoring option. With a ton of upside, several teams would put a promising package together for the 2021-22 Sixth-Man of the Year winner. Though, his trade value isn’t what it used to be.
Cole Anthony, guard, Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have one of the most crowded backcourts in the NBA, holding Anthony to 22.4 minutes per game. With young players such as Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, and Jett Howard, the franchise inevitably moves around one of these young pieces this offseason.
Ben Simmons, guard, Brooklyn Nets
In two seasons with the Nets, Simmons has been limited to 57 games with averages of 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and six assists. At only 27 years of age, Simmons still holds value and upside as he is one of the best defensive point guards in the NBA.
Trae Young, point guard, Atlanta Hawks
Falling short in a 15-point loss against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament should spark an interesting offseason for the Hawks. Back in the 2022 offseason, the franchise traded for Dejounte Murray, who was one of the best, young two-way players in the league. It is no secret that Young struggles defensively, so bringing in Murray brought hopes of lifting the defense in the backcourt. This season, the Hawks went 22-32 with Young on the floor. It might be time for the Hawks to shop around the three-time NBA All-Star.
Jordan Poole, guard, Washington Wizards
After trading away Chris Paul, the Wizards brought in Jordan Poole to team him up with Kyle Kuzma. Fast forward to the end of the season, Poole’s role changed as he was brought off the bench. He shot just 41.3% from the floor this season, marking his worst percentage since his rookie year. Poole was looked at as a building block for the future, but his place with the team moving forward is murky.
Payton Pritchard, guard, Boston Celtics
It is no secret that Payton Pritchard would thrive in a larger role with a different team. Playing behind Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, he has been limited to only 22.3 minutes per game, averaging 9.3 points. Pritchard signed a four-year extension with the Celtics this offseason, giving any possible suitors a solid backup point guard for the future.
Domantas Sabonis, center, Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings had a bit of a fall-off this season after finishing as the ninth seed in the Western Conference. Domantas Sabonis has never failed to put up quality stats in the regular season, but the former All-NBA Third Team player has not shown up in the playoffs. In 20 career playoff games, Sabonis averages only 12 points, seven rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
Dwight Powell, center, Dallas Mavericks
With the emergence of Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell’s time on the court has been limited. Lively’s pick-and-roll chemistry with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic has been apparent since his first game in the NBA. Powell’s rim presence and shot-blocking abilities will entice several teams across the league seeking a center.
Joel Embiid, center, Philadelphia 76ers
Since the 2017-18 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have failed to pass the second round of the playoffs. With an MVP already under his belt, Embiid’s time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. This would allow the 76ers to trade for several young assets to build around Tyrese Maxey, ending one era and building for another with a deeper rotation.
