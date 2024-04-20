Best NBA players of all time: Ranking the 20 best NBA players ever

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The National Basketball Association has been around since 1946, delivering basketball fans with memories that last a lifetime. While it’s a golden era of all-time greats, ranking the best NBA players of all time must also recognize legends like Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. While the game has changed in recent years, with three-point shooting becoming a bigger focal point, many of the best NBA players ever won in different ways. With that in mind, let’s dive into our rankings of the 20 best NBA players of all time.

20. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the San Antonio Spurs didn't land the first pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, putting them in a position to take David Robinson, the Spurs may be playing in another city. Robinson, a Navy alum, became a 10-time All-Star selection, two-time NBA champion and won the 1995 NBA MVP in San Antonio. Nicknamed "The Admiral", Robinson also served two years on active duty for the Civil Engineering Corps at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. David Robinson stats: 20,790 points (21.1 PPG), 10,497 rebounds (10.6 RPG), 2,954 blocks(3 BPG), 1,388 steals (1.4 SPG), 178.7 Win Shares

19. Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Dirk Nowitzki is synonymous with the Dallas Mavericks franchise. Selected with the 9th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, Nowitzki and point guard Steve Nash landed in Dallas with the same trade. The 7-foot German big man became a franchise icon, winning a championship and NBA Finals MVP in 2011. He also earned 14 All-Star selections and made the All-NBA First Team four times. Just as importantly, Nowitzki served as an inspiration for other European basketball stars to come to the NBA. Dirk Nowitzki stats: 31,560 points (20.7 PPG), 11,489 rebounds, (7.5 RPG), 3,651 assists, (2.4 APG), 206.3 Win Shares

18. Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry West, aka "The Logo", isn't just one of the best NBA players ever, he's also been an integral part of basketball since his legendary playing career. He shot 47.5. percent during his NBA career and won the 1969 NBA Finals MVP despite his team not winning the championship, the only time that's happened in NBA history. After winning one title as a player, West won eight NBA championships as an executive and was a two-time NBA Executive of the Year which pairs nicely with his 10 All-NBA First Team selections as a player. Jerry West stats: 25,192 points (27 PPG), 6,238 assists (6.7 APG), 5,366 rebounds (5.8 RPG), 162.6 Win Shares

17. Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers



Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Erving is best known as one of the players who helped legitimize the NBA when the merger with the ABA occurred after the 1976 season. Erving was an electric athlete who averaged 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field across his 16-year career with 11 seasons coming in the NBA. Erving was a three-time champion and the only player to win MVP in both the ABA and NBA. The electric forward is known as one of the best dunkers of all time but his impact on the NBA when the merger happened might be one of the greatest honors in his career. Julius Erving stats: 30,026 points, (24.2 PPG), 10,525 rebounds (8.5 RPG), 5,176 assists (4.2 APG), 2,272 steals (2.0 SPG), 1,941 blocks(1.7 BPG), 181.1 Win Shares

16. Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Moses Malone was one of the NBA's most underrated superstars of all time despite being teamed up alongside Erving on the Philadelphia 76ers. Malone might not be talked about much but his statistics prove he was incredible. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 20.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in his 22-year career with 19 seasons coming in the NBA. He won one championship, three MVP awards, and one NBA Finals MVP throughout his career. He was one of the NBA's greatest rebounders, especially on the offensive boards. Moses Malone stats: 29,580 points (20.3 PPG), 17,834 rebounds (12.3 RPG), 1,889 blocks (1.3 BPG), 179.1 Win Shares

15. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Still not even 30 years old, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has earned his place among the best NBA players of all time. Of the 20 best single-season performances in NBA history, Jokic is right up there with the all-time greats. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (three), LeBron James (four) and Michael Jordan (three) each earned multiple spots among the 15 highest Win Shares per 48 minutes in a single season. Jokic has the 10th-highest WS/48 (.3085, 2022-'23), the 12th-highest mark (.3014, 2020-'21) and the 18th-highest mark (.2955, 2021-'22). After the 2023-'24 season, Jokic will have four top-15 spots. If that isn't enough, Jokic is the best passing big man in NBA history and he already has the third-most triple-doubles (16) in NBA playoff history. If Jokic is named NBA MVP for the 2023-'24 season, he will become just the ninth player in NBA history to win three regular-season MVPs. Plus, Jokic's Nuggets have to become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the 2017-'18 Golden State Warriors.

14. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nicknamed the "Slim Reaper" Kevin Durant is one of the best NBA players of his era. Coming into the league as a thinly-framed forward with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft earned his first of 14 NBA All-Star selections in 2010. By 2014, he was the NBA MVP. Durant has gone to the NBA Finals with two teams, won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and is undeniably one of the best scorers in NBA history. In 2025, Durant will become just the ninth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points. Kevin Durant career stats: 28,924 points (27.3 PPG), 7,454 rebounds (7.0 RPG), 4,645 assists (4.4 APG), 1,124 steals (1.1 SPG), 170.2 Win Shares

13. Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Long-time basketball fans only imagine what Oscar Robertson could’ve done in a perimeter-oriented game like we see today. Standing at 6-foot-5, Robertson was one of the original “big” points guards who racked up accolades, buckets and assists with ease. Prior to the modern era, Oscar Robertson held the NBA record for most career triple-doubles (181). He was also a three-time All-Star Game MVP, was named to the All-NBA First Team nine times, led the NBA in assists six times and brought home both an NBA MVP (1964) and a championship. Frankly, Robinson could’ve ranked even higher if he played in today’s style of play. Related: What is a triple-double?

12. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

The fact that Kobe Bryant isn't even the best NBA player in franchise history speaks to the greatness of the Los Angeles Lakers. Selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School, Bryant was traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac. After a rocky rookie season, 7.6 PPG, Bryant earned his first All-Star selection the following year. An 18-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA First Team selection, five-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star Game MVP, Bryant defined the "Mamba Mentality" with a style of play that most often reminded NBA fans of his idol Michael Jordan. While Bryant is now gone, his impact lives on in the NBA players who modeled their games after him growing up. Kobe Bryant stats: 33,643 points (25.0 PPG), 7,047 rebounds (5.2 RPG), 6,306 assists (4.7 APG), 1,944 steals (1.4 SPG), 172.7 Win Shares

11. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. Remarkably, there were significant doubts about his long-term future early in his career due to persistent ankle issues. Once those were behind him, the face of the Golden State Warriors became one of the best NBA players of all time. Curry already holds the all-time NBA record for career three-pointers and he'll be the first to 4,000 career three-pointers made. While Durant receives a lot of credit for two of the Warriors' four championships, Curry single-handedly carried the team to the title in 2022 and earned NBA Finals MVP. There's a short list of NBA greats who define the changing of an era, Curry does that with his three-point shot.

10. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the best centers in NBA history, with his career lining up with many other notable players from the 1984 NBA Draft. Nicknamed “The Dream” due to his dunking abilities in college, Olajuwon won NBA Finals MVP in back-to-back championships, earned NBA Defensive Player of the Year Twice and was a 12-time All-Star selection. The 7-foot center also holds the all-time NBA record for blocks (3,830), a feat that may stand the test of time. Hakeem Olajuwon stats: 26,946 points (21.8 PPG), 13,748 rebounds (11.1 RPG), 3,830 blocks (3.1), 2,162 steals (1.7), 162.8 Win Shares

9. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs really went from one of the best centers in basketball history to one of the 10 best NBA players of all time. A decade after landing Robinson with the first pick, San Antonio held the first overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft and took Tim Duncan. All "The Big Fundamentals" did was become one of Gregg Popvich's favorite players ever. Duncan won five championships, two MVP awards, and three NBA Finals MVP awards. The 15-time NBA All-Star is the only player to ever be selected to both the All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams for 13 straight seasons. Tim Duncan stats: 26,496 points (19 PPG), 15,091 rebounds (10.8 RPG), 4,225 assists (3 APG), 3,020 blocks (2.2 BPG), 206.4 Win Shares

8. Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant was right, Shaquille O'Neal would've ranked even higher among the best NBA players ever if the Lakers legend matched Bryant's work ethic. Even with his own work ethic, Shaq was arguably one of the most unstoppable NBA players ever. "Hack-a-Shaq" existed for a reason, it was the only way to slow down the big man who was a three-time NBA Finals MVP, 15-time All-Star and the 2000 NBA MVP winner. No one could match his size and strength and even with a career 52.7 percent free-throw percentage, he still scored nearly 30,000 career points. Shaquille O'Neal stats: 28,596 points (23.7 PPG), 13,099 rebounds (10.9 RPG), 2,732 blocks (2.3 BPG), 181.7 Win Shares

7. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

USA TODAY Sports

Known as "Larry Legend", Larry Bird is the best Boston Celtics player ever and that's saying something for one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. Taken with the 6th overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9 forward earned his first of 12 All-Star selections in 1980. He also led the Celtics to three championships, taking home two NBA Finals MVP honors and winning NBA MVP three times in the regular season. One thing that is so often lost when people talk about Bird today, he was a three-time selection to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team and his combination of perimeter shooting and confidence makes his legacy even stronger. Larry Bird stats: 21,791 points (24.3 PPG), 8,974 rebounds (10 RPG), 5,695 assists (6.3), 1,556 steals (1.7), 145.8 Win Shares

6. Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Wilt Chamberlain was undoubtedly one of the best NBA players ever as several records of his will never be matched by another player. Chamberlain's statistical performances are simply incredible. After starting his pro basketball career with the Harlem Globetrotters (1958-'59), Chamberlain then went on to dominate the NBA. A four-time NBA MVP and two-time champion, Chamberlain holds the NBA single-game scoring record (100 points) and the single-game rebounds record (55) and he he is one of just seven players to score more than 31,000 career points. Wilt Chamberlain stats: 31,419 points (30.1 PPG), 23,924 rebounds (22.9 RPG), 4,643 assists (4.4 APG), 247.3 Win Shares

5. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson is the best point guard in NBA history. From 1980-1991, he outright dominated the NBA and led the "Showtime Lakers" to five NBA championships, with three NBA Finals MVPs, all coming in the 90s. A 12-time All-Star, three-time NBA MVP and four-time assist leader, the 6-foot-9 point guard played the position like few others before or after him. While an HIV diagnosis ended his NBA career, it only came after Johnson proved he is one of the best NBA players ever. Magic Johnson stats: 17,707 points (19.5 PPG), 10,141 assists (11.2), 6,559 rebounds (7.2), 1,724 steals (1.9), 155.8 Win Shares

4. Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Russell is the king of winning NBA championships. While today's players are chasing Michael Jordan's six rings, that's because no one will ever match the 11 NBA championships Russell won with the Boston Celtics. Originally drafted by the St. Louis Hawks and then flipped to Boston, Russell dominated the paint like few others to ever take the court. He was also a five-time NBA MVP, and a 12-time All-Star and his No. 6 is retired by all NBA teams. Bill Russell stats: 14,522 points (15.1 PPG), 21,620 rebounds (22.5 RPG), 4,100 assists (4.3 APG), 163.5 Win Shares

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabaar is the best center in NBA history and arguably the best player in Lakers franchise history. The 7-foot-2 big man was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the first pick in the 1969 NBA Draft. In six seasons with the Bucks, he averaged 30.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game and he won a title along with NBA Finals MVP (1971) and three regular-season MVPs. While his averages went down after landing in Los Angeles, it was the best thing to happen for Abdul-Jabbar’s career. He went on to win five more NBA championships, finished with 19 All-Star selections and holds the NBA record with six MVPs. If not for LeBron James’ longevity, Abdul-Jabbar would still be the highest scorer in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stats: 38,387 points (24.6 PPG), 17,440 rebounds (11.2 RPG), 5,660 assists (3.6 APG), 3,189 blocks (2.7 BPG), 273.4 Win Shares

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

There will always be a LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate, with answers often dictated by generations and preferences for style of play. One undeniable thing, James is one of the two best NBA players ever. He is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has 10 NBA Finals appearances, won championships with three different franchises and he somehow exceeded the expectations of a player who was viewed as a Hall of Fame talent coming out of high school. Four NBA Finals MVPs, four regular-season MVPs, 20 All-Star selections, 13 All-NBA First Team selections and the only NBA player ever with at least 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10 assists. At the very least, those accomplishments are worthy of being considered the best to ever do it. Plus, LeBron James is the only player in NBA history to score 40,000 points. LeBron James career stats: 40,474 points (27.1 PPG), 11,185 rebounds (7.5 RPG), 11,009 assists (7.4 RPG), 2,275 steals (1.5 SPG), 263.7 Win Shares

1. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC