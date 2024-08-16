Los Angeles Lakers game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024-25 Lakers schedule

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Los Angeles Lakers game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Los Angeles is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule.

Los Angeles Lakers game today

When is the next Los Angeles Lakers game? Tuesday, October 22 Who are they playing? Minnesota Timberwolves Where are the Lakers playing? Crypto.com Arena What time does the Lakers game start? 7:00 PM PT What channel is the Lakers game on? TNT Where can we stream the Lakers game? NBATV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Lakers game today?

There is no Lakers game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on October 22 when they start the new season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What time is the Lakers game today?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ next game tips off at 7:00 PM PT.

Who is airing the Lakers game today?

Most Los Angeles Lakers games can be found locally on Spectrum Sportsnet or are streamed on the NBA league pass.

What is the Lakers record?

The Lakers’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 47-35.

What place are the Lakers in the?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the eighth spot of the current Western Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Los Angeles Lakers play at home?

The Lakers play their home games at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

What time do gates open for the Lakers game today?

All gates for Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena or matchups on the road usually open an hour before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Laker?

On the current roster, Lebron James is the oldest player at 39 years old. Yet, despite his advanced age, he is still one of the best players on the team.

How many home games do the Lakers play in 2024-25?

The Lakers play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Upcoming 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers schedule

Here is the upcoming Lakes schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

Lakers schedule (Regular season)

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Info October 22 Timberwolves 7:00 PM TNT October 25 Suns 7:00 PM ESPN October 26 Kings 7:30 PM NBA TV October 28 @ Suns 7:00 PM NBA TV October 30 @ Cavaliers 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 1 @ Raptors 4:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 4 @ Pistons 4:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 6 @ Grizzlies 5:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 8 76ers 7:00 PM ESPN November 10 Raptors 6:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 13 Grizzlies 7:00 PM ESPN November 15 @ Spurs 4:30 PM ESPN November 16 @ Pelicans 5:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 19 Jazz 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 21 Magic 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 23 Nuggets 7:30 PM NBA TV November 26 @ Suns 7:00 PM TNT November 27 @ Spurs 5:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet November 29 Thunder 7:00 PM ESPN December 1 @ Jazz 5:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 2 @ Timberwolves 5:00 PM NBA TV December 4 @ Heat 4:30 PM NBA TV December 6 @ Hawks 6:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 8 Trail Blazers 6:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 19 @ Kings 7:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 21 @ Kings 3:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 23 Pistons 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 25 @ Warriors 5:00 PM ABC/ESPN December 28 Kings 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet December 31 Cavaliers 6:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 2 Trail Blazers 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 3 Hawks 7:30 PM NBA TV January 5 @ Rockets 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 7 @ Mavericks 4:30 PM TNT January 9 Hornets 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 11 Spurs 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 13 Spurs 7:30 PM NBA TV January 15 Heat 7:00 PM ESPN January 17 Nets 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 19 @ Clippers 6:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 21 Wizards 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 23 Celtics 7:00 PM TNT January 25 @ Warriors 5:30 PM ABC January 27 @ Hornets 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet January 28 @ 76ers 4:30 PM TNT January 30 @ Wizards 4:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet February 1 @ Knicks 5:30 PM ABC February 4 @ Clippers 7:00 PM TNT February 6 Warriors 7:00 PM TNT February 8 Pacers 1:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet February 11 Jazz 7:30 PM Spectrum Sportsnet February 12 @ Jazz 6:00 PM Spectrum Sportsnet

Lakers record by year