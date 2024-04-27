4 Los Angeles Lakers coaching candidates to replace Darvin Ham

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed for another playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, this time in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While Darvin Ham survived in-season rumblings during the regular season, it’s time to evaluate Lakers coaching candidates to replace him after continued failure.

Ham was on the NBA coaching hot seat for most of the year, fighting off rumors and first receiving a vote of confidence from the organization. Unfortunately for him, a first-round exit in the playoffs paired with recent polling by The Athletic with Ham having the voted fourth by players as the coach they’d least like to play for. Poor results and a bad reputation are likely enough to end his tenure.

Darvin Ham record: 90-74 in regular season, 8-11 in NBA playoffs

Let’s examine potential Lakers coaching candidates to replace Ham in Los Angeles.

Phil Handy, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach

One interesting layer for a Lakers coaching search is the future status of LeBron James. While the 39-year-old is no longer the best player in the NBA, he’s still performing at an All-Star level. He’s also maintained his dominance in the playoffs, coming through with great numbers in the series against Denver. However, he could opt out of the final year of his contract. Any decision he makes would likely be influenced by the Lakers coaching search this offseason.

However, James isn’t the only reason that assistant coach Phil Handy is considered among our Lakers coaching candidates. As previously reported by Hoops Wire, the locker room wanted Handy to replace Ham as head coach earlier in the season. Ownership was against the move then, but that could change after a first-round playoff exit to Denver.

If Los Angeles is determined to keep LeBron, he does have a relationship with him dating back to winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Handy has also been with the Lakers organization before (2011-’13) he joined the club in 2019 as an assistant. The 52-year-old has certainly earned the opportunity to be a head coach and would have the support of the locker room, it’s just a question of whether or not Los Angeles would want to roll the dice on a first-year head coach.

Terry Stotts, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach

Fired by the Portland Trail Blazers after a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Terry Stotts made his way back to the bench in 2024. However, it was a short-lived stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, because Stotts stepped down following an incident with Adrian Griffin. Los Angeles could be his new opportunity.

Terry Stotts coaching record: 513-486 in the regular season, 23-44 in NBA Playoffs

Stotts was on the radar for the Lakers coaching search in 2022, but that was to serve as an assistant to Frank Vogel. He turned it down and was hopeful a return to Milwaukee would provide him with the chance to revitalize his coaching career. Considering how things unfolded for Griffin in Milwaukee, Stotts seemingly wasn’t the problem.

If Los Angeles wants a coach who has experience working with star players, Stotts has that. He’s also well-liked by players, which would be beneficial considering the issues with Ham this season. Plus, his rotations and offense would likely be an improvement over what Los Angeles got under Ham, though, improving the roster would also be critical.

Mike Budenholzer, former Milwaukee Bucks head coach

One thing the 2023-’24 Milwaukee Bucks have proven is that Mike Budenholzer was quite the scapegoat. Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted Adrian Griffin, he got his wish and it blew up in the face of the Bucks’ organization. Granted, Milwaukee’s decision-making process (Doc Rivers) hasn’t generated anything better. The one obvious thing, Budenholzer wasn’t the entire problem.

Mike Budenholzer coaching record: 484-317 in regular season, 56-48 in NBA playoffs

Budenholzer, age 54, should have another opportunity to have a team. A two-time NBA coach of the Year with five titles, including one as a head coach, he brings playoff experience and a background working with star players. While there might be some hesitancy considering Ham came from the Budenholzer tree, the current Lakers’ coach has proven he might not have picked up much from that time. Budenholzer would be an upgrade for Los Angeles and he might be one of the safer options, too.

Kenny Atkinson, Golden State Warriors assistant coach

It’s another familiar name among Lakers coaching candidates. Los Angeles targeted Kenny Atkinson then he was poised to take over for the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. However, that move meant relocating his family or being away from them for a long time. An assistant for the Golden State Warriors since 20021, before that with the Los Angeles Clippers (2020’21), Atkinson’s name could pop up in the Lakers coaching search again

Before touching on what Atkinson could bring for the Lakers, it’s worth revisiting his stint with the Brooklyn Nets. Well-regarded for his background in player development, Atkinson took over a Nets roster in a dire spot. He helped rebuild it from a 20-win team in his first season (2016-’17) to a 42-win team three years later. Then, he was pushed out the door so Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be coached by Steve Nash.

Atkinson did have some issues with the finer points of coaching, which separates decent coaches from great coaches. That’s why he has spent so much time with Steve Kerr. The experiences he gained paired with his analytically-driven mind could be a huge benefit to Los Angeles. Plus, unlike with Charlotte, the Lakers would be more willing to let Atkinson build his own coaching staff.