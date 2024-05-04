NBA insider reveals which team LeBron James is expected to sign with in NBA free agency

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to opt out of his contract this offseason, likely entering NBA free agency for the first time since 2018. With NBA rumors already swirling regarding his potential landing spot, it appears a decision might already be known before the summer arrives.

The Lakers are expected to do everything in their power to retain the future Hall of Famer as he heads into his age-40 season. While James is no longer playing at an MVP-caliber level, Los Angeles views him as an essential part of its franchise moving forward.

However, the Lakers also might not have the pieces necessary to help James reach the NBA Finals. As a result, other championship contenders have been floated as potential landing spots with some belief that the four-time NBA champion could take meetings with other clubs.

From a financial perspective, there’s also plenty of incentive for James to opt-out. If he declines his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-’25 season, James would be eligible for a max contract worth up to $162 million over three seasons.

During the latest episode of #thisleague UNCUT, NBA insider Marc Stein said that “all signals” point to James signing a contract with the Lakers this summer.

As of now, the only uncertainty in NBA circles seems to be what type of contract James will sign in Los Angeles. While he could receive the three-year max deal, it’s also possible he would sign a two-year pact that would provide him with a player option in 2025.

While the Lakers might not offer the greatest path to the NBA Finals next season, Los Angeles is a home for James. The Lakers could also be one of the few teams potentially willing to pick Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft, providing the four-time NBA Finals MVP with the opportunity he wants to be on the same team as his son next season.

It remains possible that James will change his mind or at least entertain offers from other teams in private meetings, but it’s evident right now that James might not hang around in NBA free agency for long this summer.