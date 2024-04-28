2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Early look at 10 best prospects in 2025

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft? A lot can change in a year, as the 2024 NFL Draft proved, but it’s never too early to take a look at the next wave of talent. We’ll provide monthly updates to our 2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings, slowly introducing you to new 2025 NFL Draft prospects.

One important thing to note is that the 2025 quarterback class isn’t nearly as strong as the passers from the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only does that make it unlikely we see six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks, as we did in 2024, but there also isn’t a no-doubt talent at quarterback who would be the No. 1 pick right now.

Here is who we currently see as the 10 best 2025 NFL Draft prospects right now.

2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Top 10 players

1. James Pearce, edge rusher, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft. A former 247 Sports’ four-star recruit, Pearce Jr. was one of the biggest breakouts in college football last season as a 20-year-old, earning first-team All-SEC honors in his sophomore season. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is an outstanding athlete with great length and bend. As for his on-field production, per Pro Football Focus, Pearce only trailed Laiatu Latu (94.3) in pass-rushing grade among Power 5 edge rushers with 200-plus snaps and his 22.2 percent pass-rush win rate was the fifth-highest in college football.

James Pearce Jr stats (2023): 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pick-six

2. Will Campbell, OT, LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. got all the attention as the elite supporting cast Jayden Daniels had last season. What made the Heisman Trophy winner just as effective, though, was a dominant Tigers’ offensive line. In his sophomore season, Will Campbell earned first-team All-SEC honors at left tackle. Campbell also started as a freshman in 2022, recording an 85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade that would’ve only trailed first-round pick Peter Skoronski. The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle then made huge strides with his run blocking. If he puts it all together, Campbell can be the first tackle drafted in 2025.

3. Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas Longhorns

You’ll notice a theme with our top 2025 NFL Draft prospects, players in the trenches. It’s more important than ever to both protect the quarterback and create pressure in a pass-heavy league. Texas Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. does just that. Once rated as the third-best tackle recruit in the nation by 247 Sports, Banks Jr has held down the left tackle spot ever since. In his last two seasons, Banks has surrendered just 3 sacks and 21 pressures in 850 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

4. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Wolverines

The first cornerback (Quinyon Mitchell) wasn’t taken until the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. We don’t expect Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson to be waiting nearly as long in the 2025 NFL Draft. He already offers excellent NFL size (6-foot-2 and 203 pounds), plus the former 247 Sports’ four-star recruit has pedigree and production. He was the best player on the No. 1 defense in college football season, holding opponents to the equivalent of a 39.7 NFL quarterback rating (PFF) with just 256 total receiving yards allowed on 30 targets. High football IQ, elite athleticism, length and ball skills. Plus, time spent under Jesse Minter and now Wink Martindale. Johnson is as NFL-ready as they come.

5. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado Buffaloes

Travis Hunter probably won’t be a two-way player in the NFL, the amount of energy and time commitment that is required would be far too taxing. However, it’s easy to see why he is viewed as one of the 10 best 2025 NFL Draft prospects right now. He checks off the size box (6-foot-1) and there’s no denying he is one of the best athletes on a football field in years. If he sticks at cornerback, there isn’t another player at his position with those hands and ball tracking. If he commits to wide receiver, his understanding of how the position is played on the other side and how to beat other cornerbacks will prove invaluable.

Travis Hunter stats: 57 receptions, 721 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 5 pass deflections and 3 INTs

6. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (5-foot-11) doesn’t have the prototypical size for his position, but he earned first-team All-SEC honors last year because of his explosiveness, strength and YAC ability. Spending most of his breakout season as a 19-year-old, Burden led all qualified Power 5 wide receivers in yards after catch (718) and he only trailed Malik Nabers (3.81) and Troy Franklin (3.55) in yards per route run (3.50). Burden can be a dangerous offensive weapon that is the go-to threat in an offense at the next level.

Luther Burden stats: 86 receptions, 1,212 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

7. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The 2024 draft class was loaded with top-shelf talent at wide receiver, a similar statement could be said for the defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back was a ballhawk as a freshman with 6 interceptions. Opponents started learning to throw in a different direction last year, but while Morrison only had 3 interceptions it came with 10 pass deflections. He’s held his own against the best wide receivers in college football and his cover skills give him the upside of a shutdown cornerback at the next level who is worth one of the first 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

8. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats

For those looking for elite size at wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, look no further than Tetairoa McMillan. The 6-foot-5 Arizona Wildcats pass-catcher plays up to his size, which is demonstrated by the second-most contested catches (17) in college football last season, per PFF. It does hurt that Jedd Fisch left, taking his explosive offense with him to the Washington Huskies. However, McMillan’s talent is what matters because he could be the prototypical X receiver in the NFL.

Tetairoa McMillan stats: 90 receptions, 1,402 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns

9. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Bulldogs

We view Carson Beck as the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Last season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Beck shined as a first-year starter. He earned second-team All-SEC honors, easily outplaying Stetson Bennett’s previous two seasons in Georgia with more weight on his shoulders. Beck, 6-foot-4, offers the elite size you want from a franchise quarterback. He performed well when pressured – 68.3 percent Adjusted completion rate, 7.5 yards per attempt, 5-0 TD-INT ratio – and another season of sharp accuracy and great decision-making for a championship contender would give him a great shot to be a top pick in 2025.

Carson Beck stats 2023: 3,941 passing yards, 24-6 TD-INT, 9.5 yards per attempt, 72.4 percent completion rate, 86.0 ESPN QBR (fifth)

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan Wolverines

Considering the love Brock Bowers had from NFL teams, Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland should have plenty of interest from NFL scouts and general managers next season. The Michigan Wolverines tight end is 6-foot-5 with absurd athleticism for his position. While the production fluctuated, that should come as no surprise on a run-heavy team that loved to spread the football around. Loveland should be more involved with the offense in 2024 and he is one of our favorite 2025 NFL Draft prospects entering the summer.

Colston Loveland stats (2023): 45 receptions, 649 receiving yards, 14.4 ypr, 4 touchdowns

2025 NFL Draft prospects – Just Missed the Top 10