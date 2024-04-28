NFL insiders shed light on 2025 NFL Draft QB class, limited first-round talent and buzz

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft made history with six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks. As they prepare for their rookie seasons, talent evaluators and NFL reporters are already looking ahead to a very different 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class.

College football fans are familiar with many of the draft-eligible quarterbacks in 2025. Quinn Ewers (Texas Longhorns), Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes), Cam Ward (Miami Hurricanes) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama Crimson Tide) are among the best quarterbacks in college football.

While there are a few well-known players, none of them have the name recognition that Caleb Williams did last season. Furthermore, NFL teams widely seem to believe the quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft are much worse than this year’s class.

That’s backed up by NFL news earlier this offseason and the record number of quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, while teams aren’t particularly high on the draft-eligible quarterbacks in 2025, there do appear to be a few first-round talents in the bunch.

Is the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class good?

Bruce Feldman of the Athletic wrote in his post-draft recap that in looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, he has a ‘hunch’ that there are only two quarterbacks on track to become first-round picks.

“The hunch here is that Georgia’s Carson Beck and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are on track to become first-rounders. I’m very interested to see how Alabama’s Jalen Milroe develops under Kalen DeBoer. Milroe is big and strong with terrific speed and has wowed his new coaches with his work ethic and commitment. Among the others on the radar are Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Miami’s Cam Ward, Ole Miss’ Jaxon Dart and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.” Bruce Feldman on the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class

Feldman, one of the best NFL Draft analysts in the industry, with ties to general managers and talent evaluators across the league, isn’t the only one who has a low grade on some of 2025’s draft-eligible quarterbacks. That also seems to be the feeling inside the league.

On the Zero Blitz’s “Inside Coverage” podcast, senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports shared a conversation he had with a talent evaluator inside the NFL who said the top four quarterbacks selected on Thursday night would’ve each been the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Obviously, things can change. Jayden Daniels went from a projected Day 2 pick in the eyes of evaluators a year ago to the second overall pick. However, the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class isn’t held in nearly the same regard as its predecessor. Considering Shedeur’s father and coach, Deion Sanders, wants to control which team picks him, he’ll need to play a lot better this fall to make it happen. As for Ewers, he must prove he even belongs in Round 1 as he fights off the growing buzz surrounding Arch Manning at Texas.