Top 10 NBA Rookie of the Year candidates: James Wiseman takes over top spot from LaMelo Ball

Last season saw a breakaway NBA Rookie of the Year in that of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. He dazzled onlookers while No. 1 pick Zion Williamson missed extended time with a knee injury. It was a surprise given preseason NBA Rookie of the Year odds.

Could we see something similar during the 2020-21 NBA season? Most figure that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will take home the honors. However, Warriors center James Wiseman has been the top dog through the first couple weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In what will be a weekly theme during the 2020-21 season, here’s a look at the top-10 NBA Rookie of the Year candidates.

Updated: Jan 25, 12:55 PM EST

NBA Rookie of the Year: The top 10

10. Cole Anthony, guard, Orlando Magic (LW: 10)

Dec 23, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) shoots between Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With Markelle Fultz out for the season due to a torn ACL, Anthony will continue to get playing time in Orlando. It has worked out pretty well up to this point. In the five games since the Fultz injury, Anthony is averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Unfortunately, he’s also shooting just 35% from the field this season. That must change.

9. Payton Pritchard, guard, Boston Celtics (LW: 9)

Dec 30, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (11) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Selected at the end of the first round back in November, no one really thought that Pritchard would immediately find himself in the Celtics’ rotation. Alas, here we are. The former Oregon star has been tremendous this season. He’s averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 49% from the field and a resounding 43% from distance. That’s just tremendous. Unfortunately, the rookie will be sidelined for at least a couple weeks with an MCL sprain in the knee.

8. Saddiq Bey, forward, Detroit Pistons (LW: 7)

Dec 28, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Saddiq Bey (41) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Noticing a theme here? Detroit is relying on a plethora of young talent as the team rebuilds on the fly. For the most part, said young talent has performed well. This wing from Villanova is no different, and has entered the NBA Rookie of the Year conversation. Bey is averaging 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds on a resounding 39% shooting from distance. However, the young man must be more consistent in his mid-range game. Bey is shooting a mere 28% from inside the three-point line.

7. Anthony Edwards, guard, Minnesota Timberwolves (LW: 5)

Dec 17, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ouch. To say that Edwards has struggled shooting the ball recently would be an understatement. The No. 1 pick is shooting 23% from the field over his past five games. Thus far this season, Edwards is shooting at an absurdly low 35% from the field, including a 27% mark from three-point range. We knew shooting would be an issue, but this is not great. He’s still averaging 12.1 points, but that’s on north of 13 shots per outing. Yuck!

6. Patrick Williams, forward, Chicago Bulls (LW: 6)

Dec 23, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (9) reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago received some flack for selecting Williams No. 4 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Florida State product has responded by acting the part of one of the top NBA Rookie of the Year candidates thus far. Williams, 19, has started all 15 games for the Bulls. He’s averaging 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds on 47% shooting from the field. Williams isn’t shy hoisting it up, either. He’s attempting eight shots in 26.5 minutes of action.

5. Precious Achiuwa, forward, Miami Heat (LW: 8)

Dec 25, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami just gets it. One year after picking up star guard Tyler Herro in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, the defending Eastern Conference champions added another immediate producer in that of Achiuwa. The lesser known of the two former Memphis stars to go in the first round, this 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds on a resounding 64% shooting through 15 games. He’s already in Miami’s rotation. That’s insane for the 20th pick in the draft on a team coming off an NBA Finals appearance.

4. Tyrese Maxey, guard, Philadelphia 76ers (LW: 4)

Jan 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a score against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The outbreak of COVID-19 within Philadelphia’s organization has indirectly given this rookie No. 21 pick an opportunity. It also led to the 76ers pushing back against the idea of trading Maxey in a package for James Harden. For good reason. Maxey averaged 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 50% shooting in his past six games prior to last week. Unfortunately, the former Kentucky star takes a hit this week after shooting 2-of-9 in his previous three games. He needs to show more consistency.

NBA Rookie of the Year: The top five

3. Tyrese Haliburton, guard, Sacramento Kings (LW: 3)

December 15, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Most draft experts believed that Sacramento got a steal when it selected Haliburton No. 12 overall in last year’s NBA Draft. Those experts have been proven correct. After being inactive two games earlier this season, the dude looks every bit the part of a top NBA Rookie of the Year candidate. Over the course of his first 14 NBA games, Haliburton is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals. He’s also shooting a resounding 50% shooting from the field this season. That’s just some stellar stuff.

NBA Rookie of the Year: Two obvious favorites

2. LaMelo Ball, guard, Charlotte Hornets (LW: 1)

Jan 9, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center. Hornets win 113-105. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some stellar all-around numbers, turnovers have impacted Ball recently. In fact, head coach James Borrego has called him out over it. Ball has turned the ball over 14 times in his past four games. The good news? This rookie No. 2 pick is still averaging 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 25 minutes of action per game. Once he gets those turnover issues figured out, we’ll see a lot more of Ball moving forward. He’s a top NBA Rookie of the Year candidate.

1. James Wiseman, center, Golden State Warriors (LW: 2)

Jan 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) has the ball knocked out of his hands by Los Angeles Clippers forward Serge Ibaka (9) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost as if this 7-foot teenager has not missed a beat after failing to play in a competitive game for over a calendar year. A bout with COVID-19 during training camp forced Wiseman to miss the preseason. Even then, he’s come out like gangbusters. This past week saw Wiseman average 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 57% shooting from the field in three games. At 19, he continues to get better. That’s scary.

