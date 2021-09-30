NBA trade rumors: Updating potential blockbusters

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest NBA trade rumors leading up to the in-season trade deadline.

Bradley Beal “not in rush” to sign extension with Washington Wizards

Sep 27, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards Media Day at the Washington Entertainment and Spirts Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when rumors persisted coming out of D.C. that star guard Bradley Beal could be traded? That seems like eons ago. Instead, Washington moved off Russell Westbrook this past summer and is building around the high-scoring two-guard.

With the 28-year-old Beal able to opt out of his contract following the 2021-22 season, he could very well be the price of the 2022 NBA free-agent class. In talking about his contract, the All-Star indicated he’s not in a hurry to get anything done.

“My biggest thing is getting us off going to a good start,” Beal said recently. “We worry about the contract money and all that later. I’ll let them deal with it when the time comes, for sure. I got all year to sign, too. So I’m not in a rush.”

In no way does this mean we’re going to continue hearing Beal trade rumors. But it is vital that the new-look Wizards remain in playoff contention leading into the NBA trade deadline. If not, they might be forced to trade the 2019-20 NBA scoring champion.

Ben Simmons moving out west?

Now that the 76ers have officially reported to training camp, Simmons is a no-show. This comes with him having requested a trade from Philadelphia and threatening to remain away from the team.

Recent reports now indicated that the Sixers are looking to potentially move Ben Simmons to the Western Conference. This pretty much falls in line with NBA trade rumors throughout the summer linking Simmons primarily to the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

Cleveland Cavaliers deem only two players as untouchable

Another team that has been linked to Simmons in potential trade talks is a downtrodden Cavaliers squad with a ton of young talent. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, there’s only two players who are even considered close to untouchable. That comes in the form of third-year guard Darius Garland and rookie No. 3 pick Evan Mobley.

This means that the Cavs could be open to potentially moving high-scoring guard Collin Sexton and 2020 top-10 pick Isaac Okoro. Depending on the timing, there’s also a possibility that the recently re-signed Jarrett Allen could be had.

Portland Trail Blazers will “never be receptive” to trading Damian Lillard

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

After a summer filled with NBA trade rumors surrounding Dame, the star point guard is set to return to the Pacific Northwest for a 10th season. Lillard pushed back against reports he was considering requesting a trade from the organization. In talking with reporters during media day on Monday, embattled general manager Neil Olshey indicated that trading Dame will never be in the cards.

That’s all fine and dandy. But it might be out of the Blazers’ hands if they continue to remain irrelevant in the Western Conference championship race. Lillard has three more years remaining on his contract with a player option for 2024-25.

Denver Nuggets expensive summer

Two weeks after signing forward Aaron Gordon to a four-year, $88.2 million extension, Denver’s ownership group has doled out even more cash. This time, it comes in the form of the Nuggets signing youngster Michael Porter Jr. to a five-year max contract that could be worth up to $207 million.

This is a whole lot of cheese, and it tells us a story of a Nuggets organization hellbent on championship contention. If you add in the deals for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver has $600 million tied up to four players.

NBA trade rumors: The Ben Simmons saga

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons and his camp have reaffirmed their stance that the three-time All-Star intends to never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again. Now, with training camp opening in the matter of days, it seems highly unlikely that he will report.

All of this comes amid a front office shake up with the Minnesota Timberwolves (more on that below). Minnesota had been linked to Simmons in trade talks over the past several weeks. Meanwhile, Warriors owner Joe Lacob was just fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating its anti-tampering rule as it relates to Simmons. Said comments in regards to Simmons suggests that Golden State is not interested in adding him to the mix. This comes after odds favored the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalist heading to San Francisco.

Andrew Wiggins situation with the Golden State Warriors

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Reports this past summer indicated that Golden State had pushed back against trading Wiggins in order to bring in Simmons or another high-profile player. While that might still be the case, recent reports indicating that Wiggins has pushed back against getting the COVID-19 vaccine could change things here.

San Francisco mandates that any individual attempting a large indoor gathering must be vaccinated. Thus far, the NBA has indicated that it won’t make players exempt from the mandate, meaning that Wiggins could be forced to sit home games. Needless to say, that’d have a major impact on the Warriors’ hopes of returning to championship contention. Whether this means a trade could be in the cards remains to be seen.

Minnesota Timberwolves drama and front office shake up

Immediately ahead of the start of training camp, Minnesota fired president and front office head Gersson Rosas. This was an absolute shocker to those around the NBA world. Since then, reports have come out indicating that he created a “toxic culture” within the organization.

The move comes with Alex Rodriguez set to take over as majority owner within the matter of a year or so. It also comes with Minnesota being linked to the aforementioned Ben Simmons in NBA trade rumors. It’s not yet known what this move means for the Wolves moving forward. Could Simmons now be a part of trade talks with D’Angelo Russell being linked to the 76ers? Time will tell on that front.

Dallas Mavericks continue to eye Goran Dragic

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen how long this veteran point guard will be in Toronto after being a part of the Kyle Lowry blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat this past summer. Initially, reports suggested that he’d be flipped to Dallas in a separate trade. That might no longer be the case. Rather, the Mavericks could opt to wait and see if Dragic is bought out by the Raptors and sign him on the cheap. Dallas has added Sterling Brown, Reggie Bullock and Moses Brown to the mix this summer. It needs a veteran point guard.

Atlanta Hawks open to trading Cam Reddish

Just a couple years after selecting Reddish with the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Hawks are looking to move off the young wing. According to multiple media reports, Atlanta is open to trading Reddish for what would likely be a non-lottery selection in a future draft.

Reddish, 21, still offers a tremendous amount of upside for interested teams despite missing all but 26 games this past season to injury. The Duke product is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 rebounds on 38% shooting from the field during his two-year career.