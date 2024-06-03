Update provided on Brandon Ingram’s contract situation with the New Orleans Pelicans

While the summer has not even started yet, New Orleans Pelicans star wing Brandon Ingram continues to be bandied about in NBA trade rumors.

Ingram and his Pelicans are coming off a disappointing first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs. Front office head David Griffin has also made it clear that changes are coming to the roster this summer.

Enter into the equation a player in Ingram who found himself at odds with head coach Willie Green this past season. Ingram, 26, is currently playing under a five-year, $158.25 million contract that takes him through next season. He’s obviously in line for a lucrative contract extension despite struggles in the playoffs (14.3 PPG, 35% shooting).

The question here is whether New Orleans is willing to sign Ingram to a max contract extension rather than trade him for what would be a nice haul this offseason. We’re now hearing a bit more on this.

New Orleans Pelicans unlikely to offer Brandon Ingram max contract

According to The Athletic’s William Guillory, New Orleans is unlikely to offer Ingram the four-year, $208 million extension he’s eligible for this offseason. The insider points to New Orleans’ financial situation moving forward as the primary reason why.

Despite his struggles in the postseason, Ingram has continually proven himself to be among the best three-and-D wings in the game. The numbers certainly do tell us this story.

Brandon Ingram stats (2019-24): 23.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.2 APG, 47% shooting

The Pelicans seem to be a bit maxed out with the core three of Ingram, Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum. Hence, why trading Ingram would make sense.

There are several teams in the market for wing help. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors. Though, Golden State is said to lack interest in acquiring Ingram.