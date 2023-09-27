NBA trade tracker: NBA trades today with grades and analysis, including Damian Lillard

Our NBA trade tracker for 2023-24 season is now live. We look at NBA trades today with grades and analysis for each of these basketball trades, regardless of how small they might be. Here is our latest NBA trade news as teams jockey to dethrone the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Related: Get Affordable Live Sports On Paramount Plus. Including NFL, CFB, NBA, Golf, Boxing, Soccer and More.

Who got traded in the NBA today?

Damian Lillard blockbuster trade to the Milwaukee Bucks

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks get: Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Phoenix Suns get: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson

Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson Portland Trail Blazers get: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 1st-round pick, 2 pick swaps

In an NBA trade to end all NBA trades heading into the start of the 2023-24 season, the Bucks have given Giannis Antetokounmpo a legitimate star to run with. He now forms one of the best duos, if not the best duo, in the entire Association with two 30-point scorers who do vastly different things on the court. The cost was not cheap with one of the best distributors and on-ball defenders, Jrue Holiday, heading out of town.

As for the Blazers, we really have no idea how this deal is going to work out moving forward. They are now actively engaging in discussions with other teams about Holiday. That should net general manager Joe Cronin and Co. a lot more in return as part of this package. Until we know what happens there, we have to reserve judgement.

Phoenix’ inclusion in this deal is interesting in that it had Ayton on the block throughout the summer. The team might have just found a better fit in Jurkic with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. It also added much-needed depth out on the wing with Allen, Little and Johnson. This seems to be a major win for Suns general manager James Jones.

Milwaukee Bucks: A

A Phoenix Suns: A

A Portland Trail Blazers: INC

Latest NBA trades

Phoenix Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, acquire future picks from Magic

Phoenix Suns receive: Future second-round pick

Future second-round pick San Antonio Spurs receive: Cam Payne, future second-round pick

The Suns also completed a separate trade with the Orlando Magic to help recoup some future draft capital.

Phoenix Suns receive: 3 future second-round picks

3 future second-round picks Orlando Magic receive: 2026 first-round pick swap with Suns

Patty Mills traded, again

Atlanta Hawks receive: Patty Mills

Patty Mills Oklahoma City Thunder receive: TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay, second-round pick

Patty Mills keeps racking up the air miles. Traded for the third time in the past ten days, Mills now heads to the Hawks where his perimeter-scoring talents can be on full display. Mills, 34, already has his first NBA championship, coming in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs, maybe now he can help relay the valuable lessons learned across his 14 NBA seasons with his new teammates in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Thunder continue collecting assets. TyTy Washington was the 29th overall pick in last year’s NBA draft but made just 31 appearances as a rookie in Houston. The Hawks have plenty of guards, but Washington is still just 21 years old and has plenty of untapped potential. Garuba is also a former first-round pick who’s still just 21. We’ll see if the 6-foot-8 big can crack the rotation in OKC.

Atlanta Hawks grade: D

D Oklahoma City Thunder: A-

Suns and Grizzlies swap draft picks in odd trade

Phoenix Suns receive: Three 2nd-round picks

Three 2nd-round picks Memphis Grizzlies receive: Isaiah Todd, 2 1st-round pick swaps

Phoenix sent six second-round picks to the Washington Wizards as part of the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade earlier this summer. Using his creativity, Suns general manager James Jones has picked up three second rounders for his troubles.

In return, the Grizzlies add two future first-round pick swaps from Phoenix. In 2024 and 2030, Memphis will have the right to swap its own first-round pick for the lesser of the Suns and Wizards first rounders. For example, if Memphis has the 28th pick in a given draft with the Suns picking 20 and the Wizards at 10, the Grizzlies will receive the 20th selection. This move gives both teams more versatility moving forward.

Phoenix Suns : A

: A Memphis Grizzlies: A

Grant Williams headed to Dallas Mavericks in 3-team trade

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks receive: Grant Williams, 2 future 2nd-round picks

Grant Williams, 2 future 2nd-round picks San Antonio Spurs receive: Reggie Bullock, 2030 1st-round pick swap with Dallas

Reggie Bullock, 2030 1st-round pick swap with Dallas Boston Celtics receive: 2 future 2nd-round picks

In Williams, Dallas acquires a 24-year-old player who can play three positions. He’s best suited as a three or four moving forward. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds on 40% shooting from three-point range a season ago.

Boston was not going to retain Williams in free agency. For its troubles, the team acquires more draft capital in the form of two future second-round picks. As for San Antonio, it acquires versatility in the NBA draft moving forward.

Dallas Mavericks: A

A San Antonio Spurs: B+

B+ Boston Celtics: B

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NBA trade rumors

Houston Rockets add Dillon Brooks in sign-and-trade

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets receive: Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies receive: Josh Christopher

Josh Christopher Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Patty Mills

With Brooks entering free agency and the Grizzlies reportedly not having interest in retaining the member of the 2022-23 All-Defensive team, the Rockets saw value in the experienced vet. By inking a four-year, $80 million contract with Houston, Brooks can help mentor several young athletes looking to take the next step in their development.

It’s not 100% clear whether Christopher was included in the sign-and-trade agreement or not. He definitely was traded to the Grizzlies, but whether it was as part of a separate deal is not yet known.

Houston Rockets grade: B

B Memphis Grizzlies grade: A-

A- Oklahoma City Thunder grade: B+

Los Angeles Clippers land K.J. Martin from Houston Rockets

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers receive: KJ Martin

KJ Martin Houston Rockets receive: Two future second-round picks

After adding Amen Thompson with the fourth pick in the NBA draft, the Houston Rockets had an abundance in young talent. It sounds odd, but it’s true. But now they need some veterans like the recently signed Dillon Brooks. So to clear another roster spot, Houston sends Kenyon Martin Jr., who they initially acquired via trade in exchange for a second-round pick back in 2020, for two future picks.

The Clippers are happy to continue the 22-year-old’s development, and they’ll owe him just $1.9 million this season. Yet, Martin is set for unrestricted free agency in 2024, giving him one year to make a strong impression in L.A. After averaging 12.7 PPG and 5.5 RPG in 28 MPG last season in Houston, Martin’s numbers and minutes figure to take a dip with the Clippers, but he should have no issue earning a role off the bench.

Los Angeles Clippers grade: A-

A- Houston Rockets grade: B+

New York Knicks send Obi Toppin to Indiana Pacers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers receive: Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin New York Knicks receive: 2nd-round picks in 2028 and 2029

With Julius Randle blocking his chance at a starting role, the Knicks get a couple of future assets for the former first-round pick while sending him to a situation where he’ll have more opportunities.

Toppin was heading into the final year of his rookie contract with the Knicks, and it’s hard to envision a scenario where the explosive power forward didn’t find a bigger payday and more floor time elsewhere.

But with the Pacers, Toppin gets a chance to compete for a starting role with Isaiah Jackson, Jarace Walker, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Still just 25 years old, Toppin has started just 15 games in his career and has yet to receive a role earning more than 17.1 minutes per game. If nothing else, Toppin gets a fresh start with a new coach where a strong first impression could turn into a big payday at the end of the season.

Indiana Pacers grade: A-

A- New York Knicks grade: B

Max Strus lands with Cleveland Cavaliers in three-team trade with Miami Heat

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat receive: Undisclosed second-round pick

Undisclosed second-round pick San Antonio Spurs receive: Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, second-round pick

Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, second-round pick Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Max Strus

After drawing significant interest from the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat forward Max Strus has agreed to a four-year $63 million contract to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. In order to absorb his new contract more easily, Cleveland swung a three-team trade with the Heat and San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

In exchange for taking on Cedi Osman, who the Cavaliers wanted to dump this offseason, San Antonio received a future second-round pick and Lamar Stevens. Miami, already set to lose Strus, receive a future second-round pick by agreeing to the sign-and-trade.

Strus, who shot 35 percent from the perimeter last season and is a career 37.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc, will provide Cleveland with much-needed shooting. The Cavaliers finished the regular season ranked 19th in three-pointers made per game (11.5) and were 13th in perimeter shooting (36.5 percent).

Cleveland Cavaliers: A-

A- Miami Heat: B-

B- San Antonio Spurs: B-

Atlanta Hawks bring in two former first-round picks

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks get: TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, 2 2nd-round picks

Houston Rockets: Draft rights to Alpha Kaba

Now, this is an odd trade. Houston opted to move off two recent former first-round picks in what is a mere salary dump. In the process, it yields two future second-round picks to Cleveland (2025 and 2028). The team also acquired a 2017 second-round pick in Kaba who will not be suiting up with the team.

As for Atlanta, it picks up two youngsters for depth. Washington was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The guard averaged 4.7 points on 36% shooting in 31 games as a rookie. Big man Usman Garuba was the 23rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Spaniard averaged 3.0 points and 4.1 rebounds on 75 games as a sophomore.

Damian Jones sent to Cleveland Cavaliers in salary dump

Cleveland Cavaliers get: Damian Jones

Damian Jones Utah Jazz get: To be determined

Cleveland has a new backup big man for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen after bringing in this former first-round pick. Jones averaged 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds between the Lakers and Jazz a season ago.

As for Utah, it is simply moving Jones’ $2.59 million contract without acquiring a player in return. This has the Jazz roughly $14 million under the 2023-24 NBA salary cap.

Cleveland Cavaliers: A

Utah Jazz: A

Monte Morris sent to the Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons get: Monte Morris

Washington Wizards get: Future 2nd-round pick

Detroit absorbs yet another contract after picking up Joe Harris from the Brooklyn Nets on the opening day of free agency. It also gets a solid backup point guard for Cade Cunningham as general manager Troy Weaver adds more veterans to a young roster. Morris averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 38% shooting from distance in his only season with the Wizards.

From Washington’s perspective, the team was point guard heavy before moving off Morris. It acquired Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones in separate trades earlier this offseason.

Detroit Pistons: A

Washington Wizards: C

Victor Oladipo’s contract sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat get: $9.5 million traded player exception

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Victor Oladipo, future draft picks

We told you to expect every move to be included in our NBA trade tracker. This one doesn’t necessarily move the needle too much, but it does give Miami yet another traded player exception worth $9.5 million.

We’re not sure what’s headed back to the Thunder. But it’s likely going to be multiple future second-round picks to take on Oladipo’s contract. The former All-Star is expected to miss most of the 2023-24 season after suffering a serious knee injury in the playoffs.

Miami Heat: A

Oklahoma City Thunder: A

Brooklyn Nets trade Joe Harris to Detroit Pistons

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets get: $19.9 million traded player exception

Detroit Pistons get: Joe Harris, 2 future 2nd-round picks

Brooklyn created a whopping $19.9 million traded player exception by moving Harris to the Detroit Pistons. It takes back no cash in return, enabling general manager Sean Marks to create future versatility as the summer progresses. The cost was two future second-round picks and a player who didn’t fit into the Nets’ vision.

As for Detroit, we’re not 100% sure what’s going on here. Sure, picking up second rounders in 2027 and 2029 is decent. But eating into over half of their cap room to take on Harris’ expiring deal made no sense.

Brooklyn Nets: A+

Detroit Pistons: F

Sacramento Kings acquire Chris Duarte

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings get: Chris Duarte

Indiana Pacers get: 2nd rounds picks in 2028 and 2030

Duarte, a lottery pick back in 2021, was expendable before being sent to Sacramento. Indiana has a ton of guards who are seemingly ahead of him in the rotation, including Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell. Once Indy selected Ben Sheppard in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Duarte was likely going to be moved.

From Sacramento’s perspective, acquiring a young guard for pennies on the dollar has to be seen as a win. Duarte, 26, averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds on 37% shooting from distance as a rookie before struggling this past season (37% shooting, 32% 3-point).

Pacers: Incomplete

Kings: Incomplete

John Collins heads to the Utah Jazz

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks get: Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick

Utah Jazz get: John Collins

After months of speculation, the Atlanta Hawks finally pulled the trigger on a long-rumored deal for big man John Collins. Sending the former first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in a trade that only landed them well-aged veteran Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

The move was a true addition-by-subtraction transaction as the Hawks free up a good bit of cap space and move on from a talent they had soured on. For the Jazz, they take a chance on a player that is still only 25 and has a lot of potential. The deal could end up being a steal if head coach Will Hardy can turn his career around like he did fellow former first-round pick Lauri Markkanen last season.

Hawks: C

Jazz: B

Detroit Pistons acquire first-round pick in draft deal trade

Pistons get: 25th pick (Marcus Sasser)

Celtics get: 31st pick, future 2nd-round picks

Boston moved one of the picks it acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart deal (below in our NBA trade tracker). In doing so, it picked up the 31st pick and future second-round selections.

As for the Pistons, they acquire a unanimous 2022-23 All-American in Sasser. The 6-foot-1 shot 38% from distance for Houston last season.

Pistons: A

Celtics: B

Richaun Holmes heads to Dallas Mavericks in draft day trade

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mavericks get: Richaun Holmes, 24th pick

Kings get: traded player exception

Sacramento is taking the long game here. It moves off Holmes and his $12.05 million salary for next season while taking on a traded player exception. This potentially sets up a big move for Sacramento, who now has $30 million in cap room.

As for the Mavericks, they had acquired this exception earlier in the draft via a trade with the Thunder. With the pick, Dallas selected fast rising wing Olivier-Maxence Prosper from Marquette.

Kings: A

Mavericks: A

Davis Bertans heads to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Thunder get: Davis Bertans, 10th pick

Mavericks get: 12th pick

Dallas did a heck of a job to get out from under Bertans contract as our NBA trade tracker hits a fever pitch. Bertans has $22 million guaranteed remaining on his contract. In doing so, the Mavs move down just two spots.

As for the Thunder, they add Bertans to the mix with their traded-player exception. Oklahoma City then drafted former Kentucky guard Cason Wallace.

Thunder: A

Mavericks: A

Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards pull NBA Draft trade

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers get: 8th pick (Jarace Walker), 2 2nd-round picks

Wizards get: 7th pick (Bilal Coulibaly)

We’re not exactly sure what the Wizards are doing here. Sure, they acquired several second-round picks in the Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis’ trades. But moving two of them to trade up one spot for a major project didn’t make sense.

As for Indiana, it is able to acquire a target player while adding two second-round picks to the mix. Pretty solid stuff from the Pacers.

Wizards: D

Pacers: A

Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul heads to the Golden State Warriors

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Warriors get: Chris Paul

Wizards get: Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2027 2nd-round pick, 2030 1st-round pick

This was a very surprising trade for the Golden State Warriors. First off, they need more size. That did not happen in acquiring another point guard to go with Stephen Curry. Secondly, some might believe that the team should’ve gotten more for a young 20-point scorer in Jordan Poole. Even then, Paul gives the Warriors a level hand off the bench at the point. Poole was not that.

For the Wizards, we have to look at this as an extension of the Bradley Beal trade. They get a potential cornerstone in Poole who helped Golden State to the NBA title in 2022. He will take over the Beal role. Future draft assets only adds to the gold mine Washington received in this blockbuster.

Wizards: A+

Warriors: B-

Los Angeles Lakers move up in NBA Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers get: 40th pick

Pacers get: 47th pick and cash

One of the first notable trades on Thursday ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft saw the Los Angeles Lakers land a second selection in the top 40. The Lakers moved their pick at 47, and cash, to the Indiana Pacers for their selection at 40. Los Angeles now owns picks 17 and 40 in the event.

Lakers: B

Pacers: B

Boston Celtics add Kristaps Porzingis, lose Marcus Smart to Memphis Grizzlies

Celtics get: Kristaps Porzingis, 25th pick and 2024 1st-round pick

Grizzlies get: Marcus Smart

Wizards get: Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, 35th pick

After losing in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics once again shake up their roster, this time sending out former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis to add more size to their frontcourt. But the Celtics also added future assets in a move that helps now and later.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies add one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball but give up two first-round picks and their reliable backup point guard to do so. Washington just furthers their rebuild, but with Porzingis ready to opt out, the Wizards ran the risk of losing him for nothing at all. Any return at all is a win.

Celtics: A+

Grizzlies: B

Wizards: D

Denver Nuggets add first-round pick

Nuggets get: 29th and 32nd picks in 2023 NBA Draft

29th and 32nd picks in 2023 NBA Draft Pacers get: 40th pick in 2023 NBA Draft, 2024 1st-round pick

The defending champion Nuggets did their thing again on the eve of the 2023 NBA Draft, trading back into the first round. This move comes after Denver pulled off a separate trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA Finals to acquire more draft capital.

In short, Denver now has three of the top-37 selections in Thursday’s draft. It can move up even more if that’s what general manager Calvin Booth and Co. decide to do. With veteran wing Bruce Brown opting out of his contract, that could be in the cards.

For Indiana, the team had five picks in the draft heading in. It now adds a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Nuggets: A

Pacers: A

Bradley Beal traded to the Phoenix Suns in blockbuster

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Suns get: Bradley Beal, Isaiah Todd, Jordan Goodwin

Bradley Beal, Isaiah Todd, Jordan Goodwin Wizards get: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, 2nd-round picks, pick swaps

We don’t have the full details of the draft picks and pick swaps heading to Washington in this blockbuster. It’s also highly likely that Paul is rerouted to another team with the Los Angeles Clippers being a likely destination. It’s the start of a rebuild under new front office head Michael Winger in D.C.

From the Suns’ perspective, they form a big three with Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. That’s three players who have averaged well over 25 points over the past three seasons. Though, Phoenix now only has four players under contract for next season.

Suns: A

Wizards: C+

Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder swap draft picks

Nuggets get: 37th pick in 2023 NBA Draft, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick

37th pick in 2023 NBA Draft, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick Thunder get: 2029 first-round pick

As far as recent trades go, this one was a bit baffling. Denver pulled it off as the team was on its way to winning the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. In the process, the Nuggets created a ton of flexibility for the summer months. They now have the 37th and 40th picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Adding a first and second rounder next year was just icing on the cake.

The Nuggets are now expected to use these assets as a way to trade into the first round of the NBA Draft. As for Oklahoma City, this deal didn’t make a whole lot of sense. It’s going to be all about the protections included in the pick Denver sent to the Thunder.

Nuggets: A+

Thunder: D

Related: Highest-paid NBA players today

NBA trade tracker: 2023 NBA trade deadline deals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a recap of the biggest NBA trades from February’s in-season trade deadline.

Kevin Durant goes to the Phoenix Suns in blockbuster

Suns get: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren

Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren Nets get: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder (bought out), 4 1st-round picks, pick swap

Josh Hart lands with the New York Knicks

Knicks get: Josh Hart

Blazers get: Cam Reddish, future 1st-round pick

Blockbuster D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook trade

Lakers get: D’Angelo Russel, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt

D’Angelo Russel, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Timberwolves get: Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, 3 2nd-round picks

Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, 3 2nd-round picks Jazz get: Russell Westbrook (bought out), Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, 2027 1st-round pick

Kyrie Irving heads to the Dallas Mavericks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mavericks get: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris Nets get: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 1st-round pick, 2 2nd-round picks

Rui Hachimura traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers get: Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura Wizards get: Kendrick Nunn, 3 2nd-round picks

Everything you need to know about NBA trades

NBA trade tracker: Players currently on the trade block

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul, Washington Wizards (traded to Golden State Warriors)

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards (traded to the Boston Celtics)

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (traded to Utah Jazz)

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors (traded to Washington Wizards)

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. Our NBA trade tracker with all of the NBA trades this summer will be updated after every deal.