Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting All-Star in blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made the JJ Redick hiring official. It ends a long search for a new head coach to replace the fired Darvin Ham.

Sure, things still need to be done when it comes to finding an experienced coaching staff to work behind Redick. Given his lack of any bench experience, that’s no small thing.

Due to the Lakers’ drawn-out process of hiring a new coach, they are behind the proverbial eight-ball with the offseason. That includes the 2024 NBA Draft getting going on Wednesday.

The backdrop here is real. Los Angeles is coming off a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs. Even with LeBron James (assuming he returns) and Anthony Davis leading the charge, this team is not anywhere near a title contender.

The hard work really starts for general manager Rob Pelinka and Co. this week. Los Angeles needs to build out a contending team as King James enters the twilight of his career.

Los Angeles Lakers in on Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on Monday that the Lakers are going to be in on these two big-name guards on the NBA trade block.

“The Lakers likely will explore the trade market to see what type of veterans they can add to give LeBron James, Anthony Davis and new head coach JJ Redick the best chance of competing this season, with names such as Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton being batted around by rival teams as possible targets.” Report on Los Angeles Lakers trade targets

Los Angeles has been linked to Murray in the past. In fact, the team attempted to acquire him from the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the in-season NBA trade deadline. Nothing came to fruition on that end.

It makes sense. Murray is seen as good friends with James. Murray, James and Anthony Davis share the same agent.

Dejounte Murray stats (2023-24): 22.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.4 APG, 46% shooting, 36% 3-point

Acquiring the 27-year-old Murray would not come cheap for the Lakers. It would require their first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft as well as other draft compensation. Atlanta would also likely demand guard Austin Reaves in any deal.

As for Sexton, he’d come cheaper. The 25-year-old guard averaged 18.7 points and 4.9 assists on 49% shooting from the field this past season for the Utah Jazz.