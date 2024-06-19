LeBron James’ agent attempts to quiet rumors he’s leaving the Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Until LeBron James signs on the dotted line to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors are going to link the all-time great to other teams.

LeBron, 39, has a $51.42 million contract option for next season. It’s one he’s certainly going to decline in order to get a final multi-year contract.

It was noted earlier in the spring that James would opt out of said deal and ultimately re-sign with the Lakers ahead of NBA free agency opening in July. That deadline stands at June 29.

More recently, NBA insider Bill Simmons of The Ringer indicated that “there’s a lot of Phoenix buzz right now.” That is to say, a move to the Suns in order to team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

It sounds appealing in theory. But there is this thing called the NBA salary cap. Short of James taking a veteran minimum deal, he’s not heading to the desert in Phoenix.

James’ agent, Rich Paul over at Klutch Sports, attempted to clarify things on Wednesday. He made it clear what the plans are.

“LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now,” Paul said, via ESPN.

It seemed like a pipe dream on the surface. Sure, James is generationally wealthy. But taking the league minimum makes no sense.

Bronny James, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers

Most of Paul’s conversation surrounded Bronny James and his status heading into next week’s NBA Draft. He reiterated that Bronny joining his father in Southern California is not the ultimate goal.

“I don’t care about him going to the Lakers, or Phoenix, or about what number he gets picked. It’s about fit,” Paul said.

Thus far, the younger James has only worked out for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. That makes things interesting when it comes to the aforementioned standpoint.

Bronny is expected to be a second-round pick in the draft once it takes place in Brooklyn next week.

As for King James, it’s still a reasonable assumption that he’s returning to the Lakers for a seventh season.