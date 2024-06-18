NBA teams want to work out Bronny James, but his camp refuses to allow it

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since there’s no consensus top prospect expected to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, pundits are spending time talking about other talents, such as Bronny James. No, Bronny isn’t a candidate to be selected first, or even in the first round for that matter, but he’s still LeBron James’s son, and that always generates a discussion.

While Bronny isn’t being viewed as a potential first-round prospect, there are several traits that teams are enamored with, such as his defensive ability, and length in addition to his quickness. Yet, there are many other aspects that need further evaluation, and teams are eager to get a look at the former USC Trojans guard.

The only issue is that Bronny and his agent, Rich Paul, haven’t been providing teams with the typical access expected from a draft hopeful. In fact, they’re trying to prevent other teams from even getting a chance to put Bronny through a workout.

“NBA teams that I’ve talked to say they cannot get Bronny James into their building. Teams that are drafting in the late 20s and 30s. The Phoenix Suns have a second workout scheduled with Bronny later this week, but other than that, we have not seen any NBA team be able to work him out.” Jonathan Givony on Bronny James

Bronny’s agent has already noted that his client will not be signing a two-way contract, he wants a guaranteed offer. But preventing teams from working him out doesn’t help Bronny’s chances of being drafted.

Meanwhile, the Suns, who select 22nd, are scheduled for another workout with Bronny, and the Lakers have also worked him out too. Los Angeles selects 17th and 55th.

