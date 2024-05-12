2024 NBA Draft order: NBA Draft lottery results, full NBA Draft order for 2024

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Who has the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft? Sunday delivered the NBA Draft lottery results to determine the top three picks in June’s draft. With the lottery out of the way, we now have the full 2024 NBA Draft order for mock drafts, trades and more.

Below we’ll provide you with all the information you need to know about the full 2024 NBA Draft order, which pick teams have and more.

Who has the 1st pick in the NBA Draft order?

The Atlanta Hawks have the first pick in the NBA Draft order 2024.

Related: Best second-round picks in NBA Draft history

2024 NBA Draft lottery results

Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets) San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston Rockets) Sacramento Kings Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State Warriors)

What time is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The NBA hasn’t announced what time the NBA Draft will be, but Round 1 is on June 27 and Round 2 is on June 27, with ABC broadcasting the first round and ESPN broadcasting both rounds.

Related: Best NBA players of all time

How is the order of the NBA draft chosen?

The first three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft order are determined by a draft lottery. Picks 4-16 are determined by the inverse order of the NBA standings, while picks 15-30 in the 2024 NBA Draft order are determined by winning percentage.

Related: NBA games today

What pick do the Hornets have in 2024?

The Charlotte Hornets have the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Also Read: 10 most overrated NBA players right now

What pick do the Lakers have in 2024?

The Los Angeles Lakers have the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft order.

Related: 10 moves the Los Angeles Lakers could make this offseason

Who has the most picks in 2024 NBA Draft?

The Portland Trail Blazers have the most picks in the 2024 NBA Draft with four total, including two first-round picks and two second-round picks (34th and 40th overall).

The Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks each have two first-round picks in the NBA Draft.

Also Read: WNBA games today

What picks do the Knicks have?

The New York Knicks have two first-round picks (24th and 25th overall) and a second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft order.

Related: New York Knicks game today, Knicks schedule

What is the NBA Draft order? 2024 NBA Draft order for Rounds 1-2

Here is the final order for the 2024 NBA Draft.