2024 NBA Draft order: NBA Draft lottery results, full NBA Draft order for 2024

Who has the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft? Sunday delivered the NBA Draft lottery results to determine the top three picks in June’s draft. With the lottery out of the way, we now have the full 2024 NBA Draft order for mock drafts, trades and more.
Below we’ll provide you with all the information you need to know about the full 2024 NBA Draft order, which pick teams have and more.
Who has the 1st pick in the NBA Draft order?
The Atlanta Hawks have the first pick in the NBA Draft order 2024.
2024 NBA Draft lottery results
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Detroit Pistons
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Utah Jazz
- Chicago Bulls
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston Rockets)
- Sacramento Kings
- Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State Warriors)
What time is the 2024 NBA Draft?
The NBA hasn’t announced what time the NBA Draft will be, but Round 1 is on June 27 and Round 2 is on June 27, with ABC broadcasting the first round and ESPN broadcasting both rounds.
How is the order of the NBA draft chosen?
The first three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft order are determined by a draft lottery. Picks 4-16 are determined by the inverse order of the NBA standings, while picks 15-30 in the 2024 NBA Draft order are determined by winning percentage.
What pick do the Hornets have in 2024?
The Charlotte Hornets have the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
What pick do the Lakers have in 2024?
The Los Angeles Lakers have the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft order.
Who has the most picks in 2024 NBA Draft?
The Portland Trail Blazers have the most picks in the 2024 NBA Draft with four total, including two first-round picks and two second-round picks (34th and 40th overall).
The Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks each have two first-round picks in the NBA Draft.
What picks do the Knicks have?
The New York Knicks have two first-round picks (24th and 25th overall) and a second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft order.
What is the NBA Draft order? 2024 NBA Draft order for Rounds 1-2
Here is the final order for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Round 1
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Houston Rockets (via BKN)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Detroit Pistons
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- San Antonio Spurs (via TOR)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Utah Jazz
- Chicago Bulls
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU)
- Sacramento Kings
- Portland Trail Blazers (via GS)
- Miami Heat
- Philadelphia 76ers
- New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL)
- Orlando Magic
- Toronto Raptors (via IND)
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL)
- Phoenix Suns
- Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP)
- New York Knicks (via DAL)
- New York Knicks
- Washington Wizards (via LAC)
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Denver Nuggets
- Utah Jazz (via OKC)
- Boston Celtics
Round 2
- Toronto Raptors (via DET)
- Utah Jazz (via WAS)
- Milwaukee Bucks (via POR)
- Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Indiana Pacers (via TORO)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM)
- New York Knicks (via UTAH)
- Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN)
- Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)
- Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI)
- Charlotte Hornets (via HOU)
- Miami Heat
- Houston Rockets (via GS)
- Sacramento Kings
- Los Angeles Clippers (via IND)
- Orlando Magic
- San Antonio Spurs (via LAL)
- Indiana Pacers (via CLE)
- Indiana Pacers (via NO)
- Washington Wizards (via PHX)
- Golden State Warriors (via MIL)
- Detroit Pistons (via NYK)
- Boston Celtics (via DAL)
- Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)
- Denver Nuggets (via MIN)
- Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC)
- Dallas Mavericks (via BOS)