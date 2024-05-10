10 big moves the Los Angeles Lakers could make this summer, including a Trae Young trade and targeting Jared McCain in the draft

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After being swiftly ousted in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers are sure to shake their roster up after they decide on who is their next coach. However, the organization won’t have a huge amount of cap space and doesn’t have the large haul of draft assets of teams like the Knicks or Thunder. That is why general manager Rob Pelinka will have to be very clever with how he improves the roster this summer. With that in mind, here are 10 moves the Los Angeles Lakers could make this offseason.

Sign Lebron James’ pal Chris Paul

Chances are D’Angelo Russell opts out of his contract and lands with another team for next season. that leaves a big hole for the Lakers at point guard. With the options limited on the free agent market, they could use the money they were paying Russell to address other needs. That is why Chris Paul — a long-time friend of Lebron James — might be an option. Especially if he is willing to take the $5.2 million taxpayer mid-level exception they should have available. Related: NBA insider reveals if Los Angeles Lakers plan to draft Bronny James with 17th overall pick

Trade for Hawks star Trae Young

There have been rumblings for months about the Los Angeles Lakers’ interest in acquiring Hawks star Trae Young. Now, seems as good a time as ever for a deal to finally get done. LA has a better allotment of first-round picks to send back in a trade, and after another disappointing season for Atlanta Young’s stock is as low as it has been in years. The Hawks just seem more willing than ever to move on from the homegrown star and could lower their price compared to last year.

Sign one-time champion Kyle Lowry

If LA is in search of a starting point guard but at a bargain rate, they could do much worse than Kyle Lowry. Sure, he is nowhere near the player he once was and his minutes must be limited, but he is still a high-IQ player who can make an impact on a winning team. Plus, he would not be a costly addition for the club this summer.

Give Lebron James whatever he wants to return

While some Lakers fans seem ready to move on from Lebron James, the organization needs to give him whatever he wants to return. Not because he is an MVP candidate they can’t lose, but more because they will not be able to land a player of equal or better value in free agency or the trade market — since other teams will have more to offer in a trade for a superstar. At 39 he still put up All-Star numbers and the Lakers can’t let that walk away if they want to compete for a title in 2024-25.

Target Malik Monk in free agency

Former Lakers player Malik Monk is going to get a very nice raise this summer and LA should be the team to give it to him. They need more offensive punch, especially off the bench, and the money that gets freed up if Russell opts out might just be enough to bring the talented six-man back to Crypto.com Arena. Related: LeBron James as next Los Angeles Lakers head coach theory being floated about

Move up to draft Duke star Jared McCain

Lebron James won’t be around much longer and the Lakers need to start preparing for who will be their primary ball handler of the future. That is why the team should ponder trading up from No. 17 in the NBA Draft and target Duke star Jared McCain. He is a new-age hybrid point who can score but is selfless and has a lot of potential as a very competent floor general. Furthermore, he plays strong defense and with two elite scorers already on the team all he will need to do in year one is D-up opponent’s top guards and help run the offense when he is on the floor.

Trade for Bulls scorer Zach LaVine

Along with rumors about the Lakers’ interest in Trae Young, Bulls star Zach LaVine has also been linked to LA for months. Chicago very much seems ready to move on from the $215 million man and bring back DeMar DeRozan. The organization must prepare for life after Lebron and LaVine would be a good piece to have. Plus, with his value at a low, the Lakers should have enough to get a deal done this summer. Related: NBA insider reveals which team LeBron James is expected to sign with in NBA free agency

Draft Bronny James’ USC teammate Isaiah Collier

If the organization does not want to trade up in the draft for a point guard, Bronny James’ teammate from USC — Isaiah Collier — could be available if the Lakers get to keep their pick at No. 17. Collier is more of a traditional playmaker with a strong ability to make plays at the basket. However, his work-in-progress shooting and poor free-throw numbers are why he could fall to the Lakers. Nevertheless, he is a worthwhile option with their pick in Round 1.

Trade for Lakers veteran Jordan Clarkson

An under-the-radar option for the Lakers to potentially fill the Russell void would be to bring back another former alum, Jordan Clarkson. There have been rumors of Utah’s interest in trading him for some time. He is very similar to Russell in abilities and his contract for the next two seasons. If LA is looking for more scoring punch out of the backcourt, Clarkson is a player to seriously consider a trade for. Related: NBA reporter reveals why Los Angeles Lakers coaching job isn’t that appealing

Draft Pittsburgh sharpshooter Carlton Carrington

