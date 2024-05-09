LeBron James as next Los Angeles Lakers head coach theory being floated about

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

How can the Los Angeles Lakers appease LeBron James? It’s a major question being asked with the four-time NBA champion likely set to hit free agency this coming summer.

Los Angeles is coming off an ugly first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs. Head coach Darvin Ham was fired after two seasons. James leads a Lakers roster that is not championship-caliber.

One way to appease James in hopes of him returning to Los Angeles would be to add a third star to the mix.

But before we even get to that point, Los Angeles has to make a decision its next head coach. It’s a process that James will likely find himself involved in.

Speaking of former Lakers head coaches such as the recently-fired Ham, Byron Scott chimed in on what they should do next. You won’t believe his take.

Byron Scott recommends LeBron James as next Los Angeles Lakers head coach

Whether he was attempting to be funny or simply trolling the Lakers, Scott had a rather interesting take on their search for a new head coach.

“My recommendation for the next Lakers coach, and out of the eight or nine names that I’ve heard, his name wasn’t on there, is make LeBron James the head coach. Make him the coach. Listen, I got nothing but love and respect for LeBron, I love him. I think he’s one of the greatest players that ever played this game. But it’s obvious to me at least, that he’s making a lot of decisions that’s going on in this organization from a coaching standpoint to a player standpoint.” Bryron Scott on LeBron James

Yes, that is a knock on James and the power he has within the Lakers organization. We saw this during his two stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as a four-year run as a member of the Miami Heat.

No, it’s not realistic. Scott is simply making a point. Whether it’s valid remains to be seen.

As for Scott, he also might want to sit this one out. The former Lakers player posted a 38-126 record as their head coach from 2014-16.

