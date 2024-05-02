Los Angeles Lakers to reportedly make Darvin Ham decision this week; candidates emerge to replace head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing the end of their two-year relationship with head coach Darvin Ham. Following their trouncing at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, major changes are coming to the Lakers this spring and summer.

It will start with the embattled Ham.

“The latest I’ve heard is the plan is still to move on from Darvin Ham at some point, likely by the end of the week—potentially as early as tomorrow—then the head coaching search will start,” Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported recently. “I’ve already started to hear some names from different people.”

Ham, 50, has been the subject of constant criticism since pretty much his first game as the Lakers’ head coach to open the 2022-23 season. After leading Los Angeles to a surprise appearance in the Western Conference Finals last year, it’s been downhill since.

The Lakers had to earn their win into the playoffs via the NBA Play-In Tournament this season and were taken out by the defending champion Nuggets in five games to open the postseason.

LeBron James’ role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ Darvin Ham decision

James is set to opt out of his contract and become a free agent. The four-time NBA champion made it clear after Los Angeles’ loss to Denver that he has not made a decision on his future.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again,” James wrote on X earlier this week. “I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then. Love.”

Dating back to his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has had a lot of sway when it comes to his head coaches. Whether that changes with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss having recently pushed back against some of his ideas remains to be seen.

What we do know is that the Lakers will want to listen to what James has to say about a potential replacement if they are to remain in his good graces leading up to NBA free agency.

Barring a drastic last-minute change, Ham will finish his two-year run with the Lakers having boasted a 90-74 record. His teams were also a mediocre 9-12 in the playoffs.

For Los Angeles, the search has likely already started for a replacement. Former NBA Player and current media personality JJ Redick is a name to watch.