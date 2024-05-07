NBA reporter reveals why Los Angeles Lakers coaching job isn’t that appealing

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers jumped to the front of the line for NBA coaching candidates after firing Darvin Ham. However, even if LeBron James and Anthony Davis return next season, the Lakers coaching vacancy isn’t viewed as favorably as some might think.

The Lakers coaching search has already focused on several prominent head coaches around the NBA. However, the Dallas Mavericks extended Jason Kidd and the Los Angeles Clippers won’t allow their rival to even meet with Tyronn Lue.

It’s quickly dwindled the list of top options for the Lakers. While there are still several intriguing options available, including championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer, Los Angeles might also face more difficulties landing one of its top targets than many expected.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, senior NBA reporter Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained why the Lakers coaching job isn’t nearly as appealing as some would think.

“You’re lookng at finding a coach for a team that…they’ve had a coach every 2-3 years, they’re playing in an incredibly competitive situation in the Western Conference with teams in front of them that I don’t necessarily see flying back at them and teams behind them gaining on them, with an older roster. The one thing they do have, they have three first-round picks and some players they can potentially use in trade…It’s not maybe, the glamour job that people outside may assume that it is.” Brian Windhorst on the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching vacancy

As Windhorst mentioned, Los Angeles faces an uphill climb just to move up in the Western Conference. With the emergence of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers would need to add a third star just to have a shot at winning a first-round playoff series next season.

However, a much-improved Western Conference and an aging LeBron James aren’t the only hurdles to landing a top head coach. Windhorst also brought up the fact that Lakers ownership has been extremely reluctant to fairly compensate coaches with a top salary.

“They also have a tendency to not want to go to the wall when it comes to paying coaches and, we’re in a situation where top coaches are now getting eight figures a year. The Lakers, I don’t know if they’re prepared for that type of commitment. Maybe they are. Brian Windhorst on the Los Angeles Lakers’ reluctance to pay top salaries to coaches

The Lakers specifically lost out on Lue a few years ago because they wouldn’t offer him more than a three-year deal worth $18 million. Fast forward to 2024, top NBA coaches are now earning at least $12 million per season. If Los Angeles isn’t willing to pay that, Budenholzer will likely not be the next Lakers coach.