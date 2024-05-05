NBA insider reveals odds of Los Angeles Lakers poaching Tyronn Lue from Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers coaching search is underway to replace Darvin Ham, with NBA rumors already connecting the franchise to targets like Tyronn Lue, Mike Budenholzer and JJ Redick. While the search will be exhaustive, one name one name in particular has generated the most buzz.

Lue, who coached LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, just wrapped up his fifth season as the Los Angeles Clippers head coach. While he still has one season remaining on his original contract, the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a contract extension.

Tyronn Lue coaching record: 312-217 overall, 184-134 with the Los Angeles Clippers

Lue nearly became the Lakers coach a few years ago, but the franchise wouldn’t budge off its offer of $18 million over three years. It was a proposal well below what Lue earned as the Cavaliers head coach and Los Angeles also wouldn’t give Lue the right to hire his own coaching staff.

A few years later, Los Angeles is hoping for a do-over. Lue is widely regarded as an Xs and Os coach who is particularly adept at making in-game adjustments. With only one year left on his current contract, there would seemingly be an opportunity to give him a significant pay raise.

However, when asked about the possibility of Lue being hired as the next Lakers coach, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN made it clear that’s very unlikely to happen.

“I don’t believe it’s realistic, based on this. Ty Lue still has a year left on his contract and the Clippers are determined to do a long-term deal with Ty Lue. They want him to be their coach for a very long time.” Adrian Wojnarowski on how realistic it is that Tyronn Lue could become the Los Angeles Lakers coach

Wojnarowski isn’t the only NBA insider casting doubt on Lue becoming the next Lakers coach. Sam Amick and Law Murray of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Clippers would block other NBA teams from interviewing Lue, which they have the right to due because he’s under contract.

Even with Paul George and James Harden both hitting NBA free agency this summer, the Clippers are committed to Lue long-term and believe there isn’t a better NBA head coach out there. Because of that, the Lakers coaching search will likely need to move off Lue quickly and focus on the likes of Redick, Budenholzer and Kenny Atkinson.