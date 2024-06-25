How To Watch the NBA Draft Live Without Cable 2024

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

While this years NBA Draft doesn’t have a Victor Wembanyama, there is plenty of talent to get NBA fans alike excited for next season. With the Boston Celtics winning this years NBA Finals just a week ago, focus has quickly shifted to draft odds and 2025 futures. This years NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 26 & 27 starting at 8pm EST on ABC and ESPN. Continue on to see what streaming services will get you access to watch who your favorite team adds to the roster.

Where to stream the NBA Draft

How to watch the NBA Draft on DIRECTV STREAM

All DIRECTV STREAM packages come with ABC and ESPN, so you can watch both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft starting at $79.99 per month. Other channels available in all DIRECTV STREAM plans include FS1, TBS, and TNT, with the option to upgrade to a higher tier for premium sports networks like MLB Network and NBA TV.

If you’re not sure if DIRECTV STREAM is the right streaming service for you, you can test it for free with a five-day DIRECTV STREAM free trial.

How to watch the NBA Draft on Fubo

Fubo’s plans are great for sports lovers since each plan comes with local networks, including CBS and FOX, as well as other sports-focused channels like FS1, NFL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

As a Fubo subscriber, you can catch every minute of the 2024 NBA Draft since the platform offers both ABC and ESPN. Right now, there is a 7-day Fubo free trial for new users to test out its service. After that, prices start at $79.99 per month.

How to watch the NBA Draft on Hulu + Live TV

Sports fans and drama lovers alike can appreciate Hulu’s plans, which costs $76.99 per month and includes 95+ channels. With the Hulu + Live TV channel list, it’s easy to keep up with your favorite teams and leagues on networks like ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, NBC, and ESPN.

Currently, you can test out Hulu + Live TV for 3-days with the new Hulu free trial. There are no contracts, so after your free trial if you sign up for a month and aren’t enjoying the service, you can cancel it no questions asked.

How to watch the NBA Draft on Sling TV

With a smaller channel lineup than the other platforms on this list, Sling TV offers a more cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Draft. Starting at $40 per month, Sling TV plans have 3 options for users to pick from: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue.

If you’re interested in watching the draft on Sling TV, you’ll need either Sling Orange or Sling Orange & Blue. Both of these plans have ESPN, while Sling Blue doesn’t. None of the three have ABC in most locations, but Sling Orange also has ESPN2 and ESPN3, whereas Sling Blue has FOX, FS1, and NFL Network.

At the moment, there’s no free trial of Sling TV, but you can sign up for the company’s complimentary product (called Sling Freestream), which lets you watch a mix of select live and on-demand content.

How to watch the NBA Draft with YouTube TV

Like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV only offers one plan. With it, you’ll get 100+ live TV channels – including ABC, ESPN, FOX, and TNT – for $72.99 per month. After the NBA Draft is over, you can keep enjoying sports-related programming on YouTube TV, with access to the Big Ten Network, FS1, and NFL Network.

YouTubeTV does offer a free trial, allowing new users to experience the service at no cost for five days.

2024 NBA Draft pick order

Round 1

Atlanta Washington Houston (from Brooklyn) San Antonio Detroit Charlotte Portland San Antonio (from Toronto) Memphis Utah Chicago Oklahoma City (from Houston) Sacramento Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis) Miami Philadelphia Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Toronto (from Indiana) Cleveland New Orleans (from Milwaukee) Phoenix Milwaukee (from New Orleans) New York (from Dallas) New York Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City) Minnesota Denver Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana) Boston

Round 2

Toronto (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers) Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn) Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento) Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans) San Antonio Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis) Minnesota (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City) New York (from Utah) Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston) Portland (from Atlanta) Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans) Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City) Miami Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta) Sacramento LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee) Orlando San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)

— Philadelphia (forfeited) Indiana (from Cleveland) Indiana (from New Orleans) Washington (from Phoenix) Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana) Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte) Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento) Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers) Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City) Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)

— Phoenix (from Denver via Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix) Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)

FAQ

Can you watch the NBA Draft without cable?

Yes, you can use streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch the 2024 NBA Draft without cable. It will be streaming on ABC and ESPN.

Can I watch the NBA Draft for free?

You can sign up for a free trial with a streaming service to watch the NBA Draft for free. You can also use an antenna to get local channels for free and watch the first day of the draft on ABC.

Who has the number 1 overall draft pick?

After winning last month’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Atlanta Hawks earned the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft. They’re projected to select Zaccharie Risacher | SF | Bourg (France).