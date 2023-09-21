How To Watch ABC: Best Options 2023

This post was written in partnership with DIRECTV.
If you are thinking about cutting the cord, or you already have, you may be wondering how to watch ABC?Watching sports has never been easier, thanks to the variety of live TV streaming services on the market. One must-have channel for streaming sports is American Broadcasting Company (ABC), home to many professional and collegiate sports.
What’s ABC?
ABC is a commercial broadcasting network known for airing some of the U.S.’s most popular television dramas, including The Bachelor and Grey’s Anatomy. But since ABC is part of the Disney and ESPN family, ABC also airs a variety of sports leagues, including the NCAA, NHL, Formula 1, and NBA, to name a few.
What streaming services offer ABC?
Multiple streaming services offer ABC. As of 2023, these streaming services are:
- DIRECTV STREAM
- Fubo
- Hulu + Live TV
- Vidgo
- YouTube TV
Best Streaming Alternative: DIRECTV
If you prefer a traditional television service over streaming, we recommend DIRECTV. Like DIRECTV STREAM, the satellite service has four package options: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premium. Each of those includes ABC in the channel lineup, and more channels are added to the lineup with each plan upgrade. With DIRECTV, you’ll lock in the current monthly cost with a 2-year price guarantee and can save on premium channels with discounts on your first three months.
How to watch ABC with DIRECTV STREAM
What’s DIRECTV STREAM?
DIRECTV STREAM is DIRECTV’s streaming service, offering the same great content and channels as its cable counterpart. DIRECTV STREAM customers can choose between five different plans. The Entertainment plan, Óptimo Más costs, the Choice plan, the Ultimate plan, and Premier. You can stream on unlimited devices in your home and up to three devices out of home and take advantage of Unlimited DVR.
|Plan
|Cost per Month
|Channels
|Simultaneous
Streams
|Free Trial
|Entertainment
|$74.99
|75+
|Unlimited (in-home)
3 (out-of-home)
|Yes
|Choice
|$99.99
|105+
|Unlimited (in-home)
3 (out-of-home)
|Yes
|Ultimate
|$109.99
|140+
|Unlimited (in-home)
3 (out-of-home)
|Yes
|Premier
|$154.99
|150+
|Unlimited (in-home)
3 (out-of-home)
|Yes
|Óptimo Más
|$74.99
|100+
|Unlimited (in-home)
3 (out-of-home)
|Yes
What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?
Your local ABC affiliate is available with every subscription tier. Additionally, DIRECTV STREAM includes regional, national, and international sports networks ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, FanDuel TV, GOLF Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL Network, FS2, NHL Network, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, FS1, TyC Sports, and Bally Sports. Note that some channels will require an upgrade to a higher tier.
How to watch ABC with Fubo
What’s Fubo?
Fubo is a sports fan’s dream streaming service and has the most sports channels of all U.S. streaming services, across four plans. The Pro plan costs $74.99 per month and includes over 124 channels, the Elite plan costs $84.99 per month and includes over 178 channels, the Premier plan costs $94.99 per month and includes over 214 channels, and the Latino plan costs $32.99 per month and includes over 43 channels.
|Plan
|Cost per Month
|Channels
|Simultaneous
Streams
|Free Trial
|Pro
|$74.99
|124+
|10 (in-home)
2 (out-of-home)
|Yes
|Elite
|$84.99
|178+
|10 (in-home)
2 (out-of-home)
|Yes
|Premier
|$94.99
|214+
|10 (in-home)
2 (out-of-home)
|Yes
|Latino
|$32.99
|43+
|10 (in-home)
2 (out-of-home)
|Yes
What sports offerings does Fubo provide?
Fubo’s sports channels include regional, national and international sports, with a lineup that offers Bally Sports, FS1, NFL Network, beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, FS2, ESPN, SEC, ACCN, ESPN2, NFL RedZone, MLB Strike Zone, Tennis Channel, and Fight Network. Fubo also has multiple add-on packages that include more than a dozen additional sports channels. You can even add NBA League Pass to your Fubo account for just $14.99 more per month.
How to watch ABC with Hulu + Live TV
What’s Hulu + Live TV?
Hulu has three live TV plans: Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV costs $69.99 per month, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV costs $82.99 per month, and Hulu’s Live TV Only plan costs $68.99 per month. Each plan includes over 85 channels and Unlimited Cloud DVR. You can also stream on two devices at once or add on Unlimited Screens for even more flexibility. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV also come with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, which equals thousands of additional hours of TV.
|Plan
|Cost per Month
|Channels
|Simultaneous
Streams
|Free Trial
|Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV
|$69.99
|85+
|2
|No
|Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV
|$82.99
|85+
|2
|No
|Live TV Only
|$68.99
|85+
|2
|No
What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?
Hulu + Live TV’s channel lineup includes many sports networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, SEC, BTN, ACCN, NFL Network, GOLF Channel, and Big Ten Network. Hulu + Live TV also has several features to enhance sports streaming — if you turn a live game on after it starts, you can easily start it over from the beginning.
Hulu’s interface is also very sports-fan-friendly, categorizing content by both sport and league. Additionally, Hulu + Live TV includes an ESPN Plus subscription free of charge, giving subscribers access to hundreds more sports matchups.
How to watch ABC with Vidgo
What’s Vidgo?
Vidgo is an affordable streaming service known for its variety of English and Spanish content. Vidgo has four plans to choose from: English Plus costs $69.99 per month and includes over 110 channels, English Premium costs $84.99 and includes over 150 channels, English & Spanish Ultimate costs $99.99 per month and includes over 160 channels, and Vidgo Mas costs $39.99 per month and includes over 45 channels.
|Plan
|Cost per Month
|Channels
|Simultaneous
Streams
|Free Trial
|English Plus
|$69.99
|110+
|3
|No
|English Premium
|$84.99
|150+
|3
|No
English & Spanish Ultimate
|$99.99
|150+
|3
|No
|Vidgo Mas
|$39.99
|45+
|3
|No
What sports offerings does Vidgo provide?
Vidgo’s sports channels include NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, PAC-12 Network, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network, and ACCN. Vidgo’s Spanish plans also include international sports on ESPN Deportes and Fox Deportes and TyC Sports.
How to watch ABC with YouTube TV
What’s YouTube TV?
YouTube TV, brought to you by Google, brings thousands of hours of sports to households across the U.S. Subscribers can choose between two plans: Base costs $72.99 per month and includes over 100 channels, and Spanish costs $34.99 per month and includes over 30 channels. YouTube TV includes Unlimited Cloud DVR and the ability to stream on up to three devices at once.
|Plan
|Cost per Month
|Channels
|Simultaneous
Streams
|Free Trial
|Base
|$72.99
|100+
|3
|Yes
|Spanish
|$34.99
|30+
|3
|Yes
What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?
YouTube TV is one of the best streaming services on the market, and its sports channels lineup includes ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NFL Network, and TNT. Beginning in 2023, subscribers will also be able to add on NFL Sunday Ticket for an extra monthly fee. YouTube TV also includes a number of features that make watching the big game that much better, including Key Plays View, which will catch you up on the moments you may have missed.
How to watch ABC on supported streaming devices
You can stream ABC on a variety of devices, depending on which platform you choose to use. Here are all the ways to stream ABC on supported streaming devices.
ABC app
- ABC.com
- Android TV
- Roku
- Samsung Smart TVs
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast
- iOS devices
- Android devices
- Amazon Fire Tablet
Hulu + Live TV
- Mac OS X 10.13 or later
- Microsoft Windows 10
- Chrome OS
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Safari
- Microsoft Edge
- iOS devices running 13.4 or later
- Android devices running 5.0 or later
- Amazon Fire tablet
- Apple TV (4th generation and later)
- Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5.0 and later)
- Echo Show (8, 10, and 15)
- Chromecast
- Roku
- Xbox
- Nintendo Switch (R1 and Lite)
- Android TV devices
- LG WebOS smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Vizio SmartCast TV
- Contour 2 and Stream Player Boxes*
- Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Boxes*
*Live TV and select add-ons are not supported on Xfinity X1 TV Boxes and Contour devices.
YouTube TV
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Safari
- Android L devices and above
- iOS devices running iOS 12 or later
- Chromecast
- AirPlay for Apple TV
- Chromecast with Google TV devices
- Android TV (Note: TVs running a mobile version of Android may lack support)
- Vizio SmartCast TV
- Samsung & LG smart TV (2016 models and newer)
- HiSense TV (models: MTK5658, MTK5659, MSD6586)
- Apple TV (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K
- Fire TV Stick
- Xbox: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One
- PS5, PS4
- TiVo Stream 4K
- Roku
- Xfinity Flex devices
Vidgo
- Roku
- iOS devices
- Android devices
- Apple TV
- Fire TV
- Android TV
- Chrome browser
- Firefox browser
- Safari browser
Fubo
- iOS devices
- Android devices
- Roku
- Apple TV
- Xbox
- Chromecast
- Amazon Fire TV
DIRECTV STREAM
- DIRECTV STREAM device
- Amazon Fire TV
- Google TV
- Chromecast
- Android TV
- Chrome browser
- Android/Google devices running 7.1 or later
- Apple TV
- Safari browser
- iOS devices running iOS 11 or later
- Microsoft Edge browser
- Roku
- Select Samsung TVs (2017-2021)
How to watch ABC on the app
Here’s how to watch ABC on the app.
- Open the ABC app on your compatible device.
- Click on the Live TV tab.
- Start watching ABC live in the app.
Is live sports streaming worth it?
Live sports streaming is worth it because it allows you to watch sports whenever and wherever you want, on nearly any device, including your laptop or phone. Plus, many streaming services include features just for sports fans.
- On Hulu + Live TV, you can record your favorite team’s entire season in one click.
- YouTube TV’s Key Plays View helps you catch up on the most important moments of a game you were late to.
- Vidgo streams national and international sports.
- DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are two of the only streaming services that offer regional sports networks.
FAQ
Can you watch ABC on Amazon Prime?
You can watch ABC on Amazon devices such as Fire TV and the Amazon Fire Tablet, but ABC is not an Amazon Prime channel.
How can I stream the ABC channel?
You can stream the ABC channel on multiple streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM.
Is ABC live on Peacock?
ABC is not live on Peacock. Peacock is NBC-owned, a competing broadcasting company.