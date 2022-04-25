FuboTV Channel List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for FuboTV in 2022

From local to international games and events plus 4K coverage, FuboTV gets you about as close as you can get to an event without actually being in the stadium. Throw on the surround sound, invite some friends over, whip up some game-day favorites, and you’ve got an epic party in the works.

The streaming service offers live TV for 114 channels and a free seven-day trial for anyone who wants to check it out before committing. Unsure if it’s the right live TV streaming service for you? Below, we break it down so you have all the answers you need to decide.

How much does FuboTV cost?

FuboTV is a competitive option for a cable replacement service. It’s equipped with a variety of networks, channels, and of course, content. The cost isn’t going to compare to your typical streaming services like Netflix or Hulu (because it costs more), but FuboTV has the benefits of live TV, mimicking a cable experience more than a streaming platform. Comparable plans are Hulu Live TV for $69.99 a month, YoutubeTV for $65 a month, Sling TV for $35 a month, and Philo for $25 a month.

There are three plans available through FuboTV: Pro, Elite, and Latino. The basic plan, FuboTV Pro, costs $69.99 a month and offers 114 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, three simultaneous streams, and up to 10 devices on your home internet. It’s supported by Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Computers, iOS, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio Smartcast TV. It even has 130+ events in 4K for a supreme-quality viewing experience.

The FuboTV Elite plan comes in at $79.99 a month and brings 52 more basic channels plus another 52 extras. FuboTV Latino costs $33 a month when you pay for three months at a time. This plan comes with 30+ channels, 100+ sporting events, 250 hours of cloud DVR, and two simultaneous streams.

FuboTV includes some of the more niche and international sports networks, so if you’re in the market for sports content around the world, you won’t run out any time soon with this service.

FuboTV complete channels list

Between sports and entertainment channels, there’s something for everyone in the family with Fubo’s collection of content. Many of its channels come from FuboTV’s main network providers, which include ABC, BBC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC. There are also local channels available based on region:

A&E

ABC

ABC News Live

ACC Network

AMC

American Heroes Channel

Animal Planet

BBC America

BBC World News

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS 4

beIN SPORTS 5

beIN SPORTS 6

beIN SPORTS 7

beIN SPORTS 8

beIN SPORTS en Espanol

beIN SPORTS LaLiga

BET

BET Her

BET Jams

BET Soul

Big Ten Network (and linear channels)

Bravo

CBS (local station)

CBSN

CBS Sports Network

Cheddar

CMT

CNBC

CNBC World

Comedy Central

Comet

Cooking Channel

Cozi TV

Destination America

Discovery

Disney Channel

Discovery Family

Disney Junior

Discovery Life

Disney XD

DIY Network

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPNews

ESPNU

Estrella TV

Food Network

FOX

FOX 4K (beta)

FOX Business

FOX News Channel

FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 2

Freeform

Fubo Sports Network

Fubo Sports Network 2

Fuse

FX

FXM

FXX

FYI

Galavision

Game Show Network

getTV

GINX Esports TV

Golf Channel

Great American Country

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

History Channel

IFC

INSP TV

Investigation Discovery

Law & Crime Trial Network

Lifetime

LMN

Local Now

Logo

LX TV

MLB Network

MotorTrend

MSG

MSG+

MSG 2

MSG+ 2

MSNBC

MTV

MTV 2

MTV Classic

MTV Live

MTVU

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

NBA TV

NBC

NBC News Now

NBCSN

Newsmax TV

Newsy

NFL Network

NHL Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nick Music

Nicktoons

Olympic Channel

OWN

Oxygen

Pac-12 Network

Paramount Network

People TV

Pop TV

Revolt TV

Science Channel

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

Sony Movie Channel

SportsNet

Stadium

Stadium 1

Stadium 2

Stadium 3

Sundance TV

Syfy

Tastemade

TeenNick

Telemundo

Tennis Channel

TLC

The CW

The Weather Channel

Travel Channel

TUDN

TUDNXtra 1

TUDNXtra 2

TUDNXtra 3

TUDNXtra 4

TUDNXtra 5

TUDNXtra 6

TUDNXtra 7

TUDNXtra 8

TUDNXtra 9

TUDNXtra 10

TUDNXtra 11

TVG

TV Land

UniMas

Universal Kids

Universo

Univision

USA

VH1

Vice

WE tv

Zona Futbol

What add-on channels are available on FuboTV?

FuboTV

Add-on channels bring even more dimensions to FuboTV’s range of content. The service customizes the user experience. Between sports and entertainment channels, these supplemental streams of content allow users to construct a more personalized streaming service. With international options, viewers can even watch sports around the world and in different languages.

Here are a few add-ons that can be added to any FuboTV plan:

Channel Name Cost Per Month Showtime $10.99 AMC Premiere $4.99 Sports Plus $10.99 Fubo Cycling $11.99 International Sports Plus $5.99 Adventure Plus $4.99 Latino Plus $7.99 Rai Italia $7.99 Portuguese Plus $14.99 Entertainment Plus $4.99 Fubo Extra $5.99

Sports channels on FuboTV

The sports channels on FuboTV are a primary appeal to the service — its offerings are robust and inclusive of all sports and regions. Users will be able to watch nearly any event live, many of which are streamed in 4K, making FuboTV a pioneer in the era of video streaming platforms.

The scope of FuboTV’s sports channel collection makes it a leading service in its sector. And, it has a feature that’s sure to calm any sports watcher’s game-time anxiety: a “start over” button. This allows watchers to take the broadcast back to kickoff, no matter how late into the game you’re arriving. If you want to re-watch an important play, you have the ability to do that too.

Top sports channels on FuboTV

ESPN The broadest range of live sports coverage NFL Network Live and postgame coverage of all football games, exclusive programming Fox Sports 1 Wide range of live sports, including baseball, basketball, combat sports, football, golf, motor racing, and soccer ESPN 2 A second outlet for ESPN’s mainstream content Golf Channel Live and postgame coverage of all golf tournaments and events plus exclusive programming Big Ten Network Broadcasts all Big Ten sporting events MLB Network Live and postgame coverage of all baseball games plus exclusive programming NBA TV Live and postgame coverage of all basketball games, exclusive programming CBS Sports Network Original programming, features, talk shows, documentaries, and extensive women’s sports coverage NHL Network Live and postgame coverage of all hockey games plus exclusive programming

Local channels on FuboTV

FuboTV

To stay in the loop of local sporting events, FuboTV includes most local networks in all of its plans. This service is included in the cost of the plan and can be easily accessed through the standard channel list on any plan you choose.

There’s also a myriad of regional sports networks that are activated based on the zip code registered with the account. You’ll be able to access these channels from wherever you are in the world, as long as you’ve been logged in to your home region within the last month.

How does FuboTV’s channel list compare to other streaming services?

In comparison to other live TV streaming services, FuboTV rings in with the most extensive collection of channels, especially sports-related ones. With the broadest spectrum of offerings from local to international, it doesn’t skimp out on any of the other features that similar services provide.

FuboTV also gives users the ability to go back 72 hours on any showings they may have missed. Its add-on channels and features make it a great option for families who have a focus on sports, but also want enough options for everyone to enjoy. Plus, with three simultaneous streams, there’s no need to fight for the remote!

FuboTV compared to other services

Service Cost Per Month Channels Quality FuboTV $69.99 114 Streaming on up to ten devices with a $9.99 add-on, many customization options, wide range of Spanish-language content, 1,000 hours cloud DVR storage, and on-demand content Hulu + Live TV $69.99 85+ ESPN Plus and Disney Plus included, access to Hulu’s on-demand content library Sling TV $35 30+ Two primary packages with large overlap, genre-based add-ons starting at $6 a month, and premium add-on options Youtube TV $65 85+ Local broadcast networks, 24-hour news networks, and $19.99 a month upgrade includes digital support, 4K, offline downloads, and simultaneous streams

Is FuboTV’s channel list worth it?

While FuboTV is at the higher end of costs for live streaming services, it does have one of the most encompassing channel offerings in the game. If you’re looking for a more basic platform to watch sports on, you probably don’t need to invest in FuboTV’s higher monthly cost. But, for the serious sports fans out there who don’t want to miss a single game, FuboTV’s extensive range of channels and sports options are definitely worth it.

FAQs

How does FuboTV work?

Users can sign up easily on the FuboTV website by choosing their selected plan. The service primarily functions as a platform to watch live TV on all available channels, but there are other functionalities that make it possible to watch videos on-demand and on cloud DVR.

What are the different FuboTV packages available?

There are three plans available through FuboTV: Pro, Elite, and Latino. Each plan has a wide collection of upgrades and add-ons available.

What are the downsides to FuboTV?

FuboTV is on the pricier end of the scale for live TV streaming services. It’s also specifically catered toward sports viewing, so it’s not as comprehensive for other audiences. Additionally, Turner networks, such as CNN, TBS, and TNT, are not available.

Is FuboTV offered at a reasonable price?

While FuboTV is on the higher end of the average market price for this type of service, it also has one of the most comprehensive lineups of sports coverage. This makes it a reliable and reasonable option for any user who will be using it for this purpose.

How do I pause or cancel my FuboTV subscription?

Users can easily pause or cancel their FuboTV subscription by signing into their account and heading to the Subscription and Billing tab. Subscriptions can be paused for up to three months.