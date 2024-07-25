5 Streaming Services To Watch USA Network Live 2024

Credit: Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Olympics are here and with many people searching how to watch every event, USA Network is a main channel that you’ll need for this event. USA Network, under the NBCUniversal umbrella, is home to popular comedies, actions, and dramas along with Premier League matches, PGA tour coverage, and even professional wrestling properties like WWE’s RAW and NXT. As mentioned above, the network is also an option for Olympic Games coverage. You no longer need cable to keep up with the sports content. Read on to find out how to watch USA Network through a live TV streaming service.

Streaming services that offer USA Network

Watch USA Network on DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM packages provide users an in depth channel list that goes far past just USA Network.You’ll get unlimited DVR storage as well as unlimited screens to stream on as long as you’re on your home network. You can take advantage of the DIRECTV STREAM free trial for 5-days of free streaming to see if the service is right for you.

Watch USA Network on Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

Fubo is historically know as a sports focused streaming service. With one of the largest channel lists available in market, it’s no surprise that USA Network comes included in any of the Fubo channel lists. With a 7-day trial available to new customers, check out a Fubo free trial and test if it’s the right streaming service for you.

Watch USA Network on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu+ Live TV $76.99 95+ Yes Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $89.99 95+ Yes

Hulu plans keep it simple by providing the same channels in both options. The difference here is that when you upgrade to the “No Ads” plan you will have your on demand content on Hulu and Disney Plus without any interruptions. You’ll also get the Disney Plus Bundle with both plans giving full access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. USA Network is a drop in the bucket to how much content you’ll gain with a Hulu + Live TV plan. Sign up for a 3-day Hulu free trial before signing up full time.

Watch USA Network on Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Blue $40 42+ No Orange & Blue $55 48+ No

Sling TV is a great budget option for streamers looking to stay within a certain price range. While the Sling TV channel list is a bit smaller than competitors, you will be paying a good chunk of change less than other services listed here. With 50 hours of standard DVR storage make sure to delete those old recordings before the Olympics Opening Ceremonies kick off July 26th at 1:30 pm EST.

Watch USA Network on YouTube TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 100+ Yes

There is nothing simpler to choose from than 1 plan. YouTube TV has made it easy for new subscribers with only 1 channel list and 1 price for those looking to join. You’ll have access to USA Network as well as 99 more channels to keep you entertained long after the Olympics are over. Test out the service with a free trial and find out if it’s the right fit for you before committing.

USA Network’s Most Popular Shows

USA Network combines dramas, sporting events, and reality shows to offer a diverse range of entertainment. Whether it’s the intense legal battles in “Suits,” the cybersecurity intrigue in “Mr. Robot,” or the athleticism and drama of the WWE and Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, USA Network continues to deliver engaging content that keeps viewers coming back for more.

How to watch USA Network on supported streaming devices

Here are the supported devices for the streaming services that carry USA Network:

FAQs

How can I stream USA Network?

USA Network is easy to stream with a trusted live TV streaming service. Check out DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. Many of these services offer free trials giving you the ability to test before committing to one of the above.

Which streaming service has USA Network?

USA Network is available on multiple live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

How can I watch USA Network without a TV provider?

The following services allow you to watch USA Network without a TV provider: Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.