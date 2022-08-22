A Guide to DIRECTV STREAM: Plans, Pricing, and Channels

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best live TV streaming services and offers an experience similar to cable TV. There are four packages ranging in price from $69.99 to $149.99, with up to 140+ live and local TV channels to enjoy. DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent choice for first-time cable-cutters who want to keep full channel availability without restrictive contracts.

What are the different plans DIRECTV STREAM offers?

DIRECTV STREAM offers four live TV packages and add-on packages to enhance your viewing options. The main difference between each package is the number of channels and on-demand titles available. No matter your choice, you’ll get a diverse selection of live sports, like Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, popular entertainment channels, and local news networks. Here’s how the pricing breaks down for each plan:

DIRECTV STREAM’s plans and pricing compared

Plan Price per Month Channels Ads? Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes Yes

Entertainment

DIRECTV STREAM’s base package is the cheapest at $69.99 per month. It offers 40,000 on-demand titles and over 75 live channels, including all the local broadcast affiliates from ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC and news channels like CNBC, CNN, FOX Business, FOX News, and MSNBC. You’ll also get a wide variety of entertainment and lifestyle channels and popular sports networks like FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Network, and TNT.

This package is a great choice for viewers looking for a solid lineup of general entertainment while still keeping a lower monthly cost. If you aren’t sure this plan will fit your needs, DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trial to help you decide if it’s right for you. The Entertainment package, however, doesn’t include RSNs, so if you’re looking for your local team, you’ll need to choose one of the higher-tier packages.

Choice

DIRECTV STREAM

For $89.99 per month, the Choice Plan offers more than 105 live and local TV channels, plus an on-demand library of 45,000 titles. You’ll get access to additional entertainment channels like the Cooking Channel, Game Show Network, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, Science, The Weather Channel, and the Travel Channel. You’ll also get more sports networks such as ACC, ESPNews, ESPNU, MLB Network, NBA TV, and the Tennis Channel.

The most significant advantage of DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice plan (and every tier above it) is that you’ll have access to regional sports networks owned by all three major media networks. So, if you want to watch local MLB, NBA, and NHL games, you’ll have access to SportsNet, NBC Sports, and Bally Sports networks. If you aren’t sure the Entertainment plan is right for you, there’s a five-day free trial available on the DIRECTV STREAM website.

Ultimate

The Ultimate plan, priced at $104.99 per month, offers more than 140 live and local TV channels and 55,000 on-demand titles. Along with everything available in the Choice plan, you’ll gain access to channels, such as BBC World News, CBS Sports Network, Discovery Family, FS2, the Golf Channel, MTV Classic, NHL Center Ice, the Olympic Channel, several STARZ ENCORE channels, and Universal Kids. This package is best for families looking for a diverse channel lineup and an expanded variety of entertainment content. Plus, with a five-day free trial, you can test it out risk-free.

Premier

For the ultimate live TV streaming experience, the $149.99-per-month Premier package includes over 150 live channels and local TV stations, including HBO, CINEMAX, SHOWTIME, and STARZ, as well as 65,000 on-demand options. The Premier plan is an excellent choice if you’re looking to streamline your viewing experience with the best package DIRECTV STREAM offers. And, as you probably guessed, a five-day free trial is waiting for you to help make your decision easier.

Is DIRECTV STREAM worth it?

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is unique because it offers RSNs from all three major networks (AT&T, Comcast, and Sinclair), whereas most other streaming services only offer one of the three. DIRECTV STREAM also offers local broadcast affiliates like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and many popular sports channels that almost any sports fan will enjoy. DIRECTV STREAM is the only place to enjoy NFL Sunday Ticket and watch your favorite NFL teams every Sunday.

Both DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV, for example, offer a robust channel lineup, including sports and local options, for similar prices. But what you might miss out on from DIRECTV STREAM are the legendary Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And while Sling TV doesn’t offer the extensive channel lineup that DIRECTV STREAM does, it comes at a much lower monthly cost, starting at just $35 per month. Sling TV and other cheaper streaming services may be more sufficient for viewers who want a variety of content at a more affordable price.

But DIRECTV STREAM is the subscription choice for those looking for a more extensive channel lineup of diverse and quality content — even if it does come at a higher cost. Plus, let’s not forget you’ll get up to 20 simultaneous streams at home (three on the go) and access to all three major networks for RSNs, too.

FAQs

Does DIRECTV STREAM offer a free trial?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trial for any of its four packages for new subscribers. Click here to start your free trial now.

What channels does DIRECTV STREAM offer?

DIRECTV STREAM offers 75+ live and local TV channels, including most major sports networks (except NFL), and a variety of kids, entertainment, and news options. DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV service we’ve reviewed that includes RSNs from all three major media networks and access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are DIRECTV STREAM premiums, and how do I get them?

DIRECTV STREAM offers premium add-ons like HBO Max, CINEMAX, EPIX, SHOWTIME, and STARZ. Here’s how to add them to your subscription:

Log into your account on the DIRECTV STREAM website. Go to your account overview. Select “Manage Subscription.” To add or remove premium networks, select “Add” or “Remove.” Select “Review Changes” to review, then click “Submit.”

How do I change my DIRECTV STREAM plan?

Log into your account on the DIRECTV STREAM website. Go to your Account Overview. Under “My TV subscription,” select “Manage My Subscription.” For package changes, click “Switch To,” then select your plan of choice. Review your desired changes, then click “Submit.”

How do I pause or cancel my DIRECTV STREAM plan?

Canceling DIRECTV STREAM is easier than canceling cable, but it’s not as easy as it could be. Here’s what you’ll need to do: