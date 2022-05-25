How to Watch ESPN and ESPN2 Without Cable

Cable isn’t the only (or best) way to enjoy your favorite sports shows on ESPN and ESPN2. You can enjoy live sporting events, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN news by choosing to watch live sports through your favorite live TV option. You can even live stream ESPN in-app with ESPN Plus membership.

Whether you’re looking for multi-screen viewing capabilities, HDR replays of your favorite sports moments, or a more affordable alternative to cable, this guide will help point you in the right direction. Read on to unlock your favorite sports channels, new channel lineup options, and ultimately, find the perfect streaming service for your next game day watch party.

Which streaming services offer ESPN and ESPN2?

You can watch ESPN channels such as ESPN2 on a variety of modern streaming services. It is possible to watch ESPN without cable and stream ESPN through your favorite provider. Our favorites include:

How to watch ESPN and ESPN2 with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV is incredibly easy to sign up for. Simply visit their sign up page, enter your information, and watch ESPN live on your device of choice through your live tv streaming service.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is Hulu’s live streaming service that has recently expanded to include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus – technically allowing you to watch ESPN free once you pay for the “live TV” add-on. While the plan does have ad breaks, you can enjoy over 75+ live-streamed channels and all of your favorite ESPN Plus exclusives. You can also enjoy local networks and major sport offerings without paying extra fees for a sports extra add-on. Hulu channels, sports networks, and your favorite NFL games are accessible in seconds through the easy-to-use Hulu app.

Access never-before-seen replays, commentaries, and series that can instantly upgrade your viewing experience. For just $69.99/month, the whole family can enjoy the two bonus bundle inclusions, as well as Hulu’s extensive library of over 3,000 shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month 75+ Live TV Channels Disney Plus & ESPN Plus 3,000 Hulu library shows, movies, and Originals Cloud DVR storage for your favorite shows

Access to local channels Yes

What sports offerings does Hulu provide?

Beyond the regular Hulu channels, Hulu’s traditional sports inclusions through their live TV channels have expanded to include your favorite sports networks plus the extensive ESPN Plus network, which offers instant access to favorites like MLB, NBA, and NHL games, ESPN College Extra, the Golf Channel, NFL games, foreign league games, and more. It’s the perfect choice of package for the sports fan who wants to go deeper in their watch experience. For the price, this option is the most well-rounded subscription service available for purchase for those looking to stream ESPN.

How to watch ESPN online with Sling

Sling TV

Sling has partnered with ESPN for a flawless sign-up experience. You can use your Sling credentials on the WatchESPN app for instant connection to your favorite shows.

What is Sling?

Sling is relatively new to the streaming world, launching in February of 2015. It remains extremely competitive for its price point, offering users a variety of live channels and sports options they’ll love.

What sports offerings does Sling provide

Sling gives viewers an affordable viewing experience that covers all of your sports favorites. The service currently offers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TBS, Fox Sports, and TruTV. It’s the perfect choice for those who want a simplified viewing experience and who are comfortable with a smaller overall selection of channels.

How to watch ESPN online with FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV works similarly to Sling, and has also partnered with ESPN for their sign-up experience. Subscribers can visit ESPN’s watch portal and sign on with their credentials when prompted to select a TV provider. You can sign up for FuboTV today and access your ESPN favorites instantly.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV offers the most comprehensive lineup of live channel options, making it one of the most competitive services available. For just $70/month, viewers can enjoy favorites like NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC, and local channels. This is rare to see, especially in a large-scale TV streaming service. You can also enjoy all of your favorite games and moments from NFL, NHL, MLB, college sports, and more — completely cable-free.

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial Pro $69.99 119 channels

100+ sporting events 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage

Can view up to 10 screens simultaneously Yes Elite $79.99 176 channels + 130+ events in 4K viewing

Access to 45+ exclusive Fubo Extra channels

Access to 12+ Fubo News Plus Can view up to 10 screens simultaneously

1000 hours of cloud DVR storage Yes Latino $32.99 /month 41 channels with 100+ sporting events 250 hours of cloud DVR storage

Multicast capabilities No

What sports offerings does Fubo provide?

FuboTV is one of the best platforms for sports fans, offering an extensive library of your sports favorites. You can view otherwise-premium shows and sports, including golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, NFL, NBA, and more. If you’re looking for a better-than-cable alternative that’s affordable and extensive, this is the choice for you. It also offers more cloud DVR storage than other subscriptions do, which is great for those who like to save their favorites for watching (and rewatching).

How to watch on supported streaming devices?

There are many ways you can enjoy ESPN and ESPN2 sports networks on your supported devices. The process is easy. Simply log in with your credentials, search your show or game of choice, and enjoy. Often, these devices might also include local networks and major sporting events with no sports extra add-on needed. It’s never been easier to enjoy your favorite sports moments. Below is a short list of platforms you can use for your next sports watch party.

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

AppleTV

Youtube TV

FuboTV (Listed)

Xbox One

Roku

How to watch on the app

You can also watch your favorite sports moments in seconds thanks to the convenient ESPN app. You can watch ESPN free (or at least part of its offerings) in-app. This is great for live sports events, podcasts, and radio stations. Download the app and sign up for ESPN Plus through the ESPN app to stream thousands of sports shows, commentaries, and more to your device of choice — all through your favorite sports networks. Input your login and payment information to begin streaming in minutes.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

The world of sports streaming is evolving. Live streaming sports is a more affordable alternative for sports fans that doesn’t compromise the viewing experience. Instead, enjoy even more platform exclusive benefits when you choose to stream your sports favorites.