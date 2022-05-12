Disney Plus launched in 2019 as the entertainment company’s first streaming service in the U.S. The home of Disney Originals, plus content from other media giants like Marvel Entertainment and Pixar was appealing on its own, but the brand decided to tap into a wider audience. Enter the Disney Plus Bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus!

The Disney, Hulu, ESPN bundle has content for everyone. It gives you access to the Disney classics and movies you want to reminisce about, plus live sports and an extensive library of the best network TV shows. The Disney Plus Bundle is of great value, especially compared to other streaming services, because you get a wider range of content (with many exclusives) for a competitive price. Read on to find out exactly what the Disney Plus Bundle includes, and explore the various plans to select the one that works best for you.

How much does the Disney Plus Bundle cost?

Bundle Plan Cost Per Month Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu (Basic) $13.99 Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu (No Ads) $19.99 Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu + Live TV $69.99 Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) $75.99

The cost of the Disney Bundle varies depending on the plan you subscribe to. Just like with standard Hulu subscriptions, you have multiple options to choose from depending on your taste and preferences.

The standard Disney, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle with ads is $13.99 per month and includes all the necessities of each individual streaming service. In addition to Disney Plus content, the Disney Bundle includes unlimited access to Hulu’s on-demand library of over 85,000 episodes and thousands of movies. You’ll also get access to ESPN Plus, where you can stream live sports like Major League Baseball (MLB) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and watch sports series and studio shows.

If you want this bundled plan, but you want to skip the commercials, you can pay just $6 more for a total of $19.99 per month to stream without ads. The Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu ad-free version offers all of the same content as the ad-supported option, but you won’t have to deal with those pesky ads that disrupt your show.

Though catching shows on-demand is convenient, some people also want the option to stream in real-time (especially for sports). Luckily, you can do this with the Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu + Live TV bundle. This subscription costs $69.99 per month, and it includes access to 75+ Hulu channels. This plan has limited ads, but if you want a completely commercial-free experience, bump up to the $75.99 Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu + Live TV (ad-free) subscription instead.

No matter which of these bundle plans you opt for, you can always enhance your experience by purchasing add-ons, which will affect the cost of your monthly bill depending on what you choose. The add-ons include premium channels like STARZ ($8.99 per month) or HBO Max ($14.99 per month). Or, you can get feature add-ons like unlimited screens for an extra $9.99 per month. These add-ons can help you personalize your plan to suit your needs.

What to watch with the Disney Plus Bundle?

Disney Plus

One of the main draws of the Disney Bundle is access to such a wide variety of content. You can find something you love no matter what mood you’re in. Starting with the Disney Plus platform, you get all of the nostalgic Disney movies and entertainment that you grew up with. But you also get much more than that, with exclusives from Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, LucasFilm, and 20th Century Studios. And, if you’re a National Geographic fan, you’ll be excited to find shows and films from this channel, too. Some of the most popular Disney Plus movies and TV series right now are Encanto, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Simpsons. A true blast from the past!

Hulu

Hulu is well-known for its exclusive originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, PEN15, and Solar Opposites, and that’s a huge perk over subscribing to a service like Sling TV or FuboTV. In addition to entertainment TV shows and films, you can also find the latest news stories and recaps of live coverage, even without subscribing to the Hulu live plan. And, even though you get ESPN Plus with the Bundle, Hulu has plenty of channels that stream live sports, too. Most notably, you can add on the NFL Network or NFL RedZone.

ESPN Plus

As for the ESPN Plus portion of the Disney Bundle, it provides you with a plethora of original content, too, which is all catered toward sports fans. For example, you can find ESPN Originals like Stephen A’s World, 30 for 30 documentaries, and other exclusive videos. The sports platform is also best for live streaming UFC events, and if you’re an MLB or international soccer fan, you’d be surprised at the wide array of specialized content you can find on ESPN Plus.

The Disney Plus Bundle compared

Service Cost Per Month Quantity Quality The Disney Plus Bundle $13.99 – $75.99 85,000+ TV episodes and movies, plus sports programming and 75+ live channels Original shows and films exclusive to each of the three streaming platforms Sling TV $35 – $50 31-50 channels Add-ons for league channels like NHL Network, NBA TV, and beIN Sports FuboTV $69.99 – $79.99 117-160 channels More sports channels overall than most services, and content is catered to international sports fans YouTube TV $64.99 85+ channels 4K upgrade option for enhanced streaming, and usually a two-week free trial is available

The Disney Plus Bundle offers quite a bit compared to other streaming services. In terms of cost, the Bundle has a base price lower than that of competitors like Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. Even the Disney Plus Bundle with one of Hulu’s live TV plans comes in at $69.99 per month, which is the same price as FuboTV, but also includes two additional streaming services. Now that’s a deal!

As for channels, the Disney Plus Bundle delivers exceptional content of 85,000+ TV episodes and movies, plus 75+ live channels, RSNs for sports fans, and local networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. Services like Sling TV, however, are capped at about 50 channels. And, with the Disney Bundle, you get access to an expansive catalog of on-demand shows and movies, unlike its streaming service competitors.

The only place where competitors may have a leg up on the Disney Bundle is with add-ons. The majority of popular streaming services offer premium channel add-ons, and so does the Disney Bundle. But when it comes to add-ons like multiple international channel packages, kids packages, or a more customized experience, services like Fubo TV and Sling TV outshine the Disney Bundle. That being said, you do get a wide variety of content with the combination of Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus, so add-ons may not even be necessary for you.

How do I subscribe to the Disney Plus Bundle?

itchaznong – stock.adobe.com

Subscribing to the Disney Bundle is easy. Just visit the Disney Plus website and follow a few simple steps:

On the Disney Plus website, enter your email address and set a password. Select either the Disney Bundle with or without ads. If you’re interested in the Disney Bundle with Live TV, you’ll need to head to the Hulu website to subscribe to it. Enter your payment details, and keep in mind that your card will automatically be charged each month. You’re free to cancel at any time, as there are no contracts with the Disney Bundle. Click on the applicable prompt to activate your Hulu account and start streaming!

How to upgrade Disney Plus to the Bundle?

If you’re an existing Disney Plus subscriber, you can upgrade your current plan to the Bundle by following the steps below:

Log into your Disney Plus account and visit the Account page. Select the option to ‘Switch to The Disney Bundle.’ To activate your Hulu account, you’ll need to log in to Disney Plus again and visit the Billing Details page of your account. From there, you can select ‘Start streaming Hulu or ESPN Plus’ to get started on creating your Hulu account.

Why should I purchase the Disney Plus Bundle over Hulu, Disney Plus, or ESPN Plus separately?

Plan Cost Per Month Content Included The Disney Plus Bundle $13.99 A combination of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN content Hulu (Basic) $6.99 85,000+ episodes and thousands of movies Disney Plus $7.99 Disney TV shows and movies, plus Pixar favorites and more ESPN Plus $6.99 Exclusive sports programming, live sporting events, and premium articles

It’s cost-effective to purchase the Disney Bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus instead of subscribing to just one of the services separately because with the Bundle, you get additional savings. With the Bundle subscription (with or without ads), you save about $8 per month in comparison to if you pay for each service individually. When you choose any Hulu subscription with a live plan, the Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are automatically included. So, if we go back to comparing a Disney Bundle subscription to other streaming competitors, you can see the value in purchasing all three services together at a cheaper price, rather than paying a comparable price for a single service.

Is the Disney Bundle worth it?

Skyelar – stock.adobe.com

The Disney Bundle is worth having in any household, whether it’s you and your house plants or a full human crew. When you choose the Bundle subscription, you essentially get a Disney plan, a Hulu plan, and an ESPN Plus plan for a cheaper monthly price than if you were to pay for all three services separately. And, the fact that there’s a plan starting at just around $14 per month, makes the deal even better.

The myth that Disney is just for kids is long gone, so even adults can find shows and movies they like with the Bundle. If you also enjoy Hulu Originals and you’re interested in tuning in to sports shows and live events, then springing for the Disney Bundle makes the most sense for you.

FAQs

How does the Disney Bundle work?

The Disney Bundle gives you access to a Disney, ESPN Plus, and Hulu subscription at one cheaper, discounted price. Simply log in to your Disney or Hulu account from your phone, computer, or TV to start streaming.

What are the downsides of the Disney Bundle?

The downsides of the Disney Bundle are few and far between. While the Disney, Hulu, and ESPN content is very comprehensive and there’s programming for everyone, we do wish that a free trial was offered. Nonetheless, of the three services, only a standalone Hulu account offers a free trial.

Is the Disney Bundle offered at a reasonable price?

The Disney Bundle is offered at a reasonable price, especially considering its three services in one. Take FuboTV for example: A monthly subscription alone is $64.99, and it doesn’t include any of the original programming that you’d get with the Disney Bundle. The Bundle is competitively priced, and well worth it!