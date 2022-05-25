With more than 45 million subscribers and some of the best original content on any streaming platform, Hulu is one of the most popular on-demand streaming services on the market. It offers a solid lineup of live TV channels and movies, plus a large selection of on-demand content. With familiar shows from networks like ABC, Fox, and NBC that you can watch soon after they air, Hulu is a no-brainer for cable-cutters to enjoy their favorite programming. This Hulu live TV review can help you decide if the service is right for you and which plan to get.

What plans does Hulu offer?

Hulu

Hulu’s ad-supported basic plan costs $7 per month or $70 per year, making it a cheaper alternative to competitors like HBO Max ($10 per month) and Netflix ($10 per month). The platform also offers a discount for college students at just $2 per month until they graduate.

This low cost Hulu plan offers access to all of Hulu’s on-demand content, including Hulu original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” as well as current TV favorites like “Atlanta” and classic sitcoms like “I Love Lucy.” With over 3,000 titles in the on-demand library, you’ll find a well-rounded variety of entertainment. However, since this plan is ad-supported, you’ll have to sit through some ads at the beginning and end of each show.

You’ll be able to watch Hulu on all of your favorite iOS and Android devices, taking them with you wherever you go. Catch the latest episode of “The Resident” on your lunch break or enjoy your favorite sitcoms from anywhere you choose. You’ll even get a 7-day free trial (similar to Apple TV and YouTube TV) to test out Hulu content before taking the leap (available for the plans that don’t include Live TV). The biggest downside? No matter which Hulu subscription option you choose, you’ll be limited to only two simultaneous streams.

Hulu (No Ads)

The ad-free version of the basic Hulu plan runs $13 per month and has no ad breaks. You’ll have access to Hulu’s entire library of on-demand content without ads slowing you down. It also includes offline downloads so you can watch your favorite shows and movies offline. This means you can download a movie before a flight or prepare for a long road trip without using your data. If you aren’t sure it’s worth the price, the Hulu (No Ads) plan is available with a 7-day free trial.

This package also comes with the option to add the Disney Plus Bundle, a package deal with Hulu (No Ads), Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for a total of $20 per month. With this bundle, you’ll have access to all of Disney’s classic TV shows and movies, as well as live sports with ESPN Plus and access to its top-notch 30 for 30 and E:60 productions.

Hulu + Live TV now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

Hulu + Live TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services available. With over 75 live TV channels to choose from and access to Hulu’s on-demand library, the ad-supported version of this live tv streaming service costs $70 per month. Additionally, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are included in this Hulu Live subscription at no extra charge.

In the Hulu live TV channel lineup, you’ll find popular entertainment channels like BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, E!, Freeform, Lifetime, MTV, TBS, TNT, and USA. You’ll also find a variety of family-friendly channels like Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and Boomerang. Hulu + Live TV is apt for those that love watching live TV but also want to enjoy the Hulu originals, binge-worthy series, and more.

Hulu isn’t just for general entertainment, though. Sports fans can benefit significantly by being able to stream live baseball, football, and basketball on ESPN. You’ll also find a few local channels like CBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX depending on your area, plus unlimited enhanced cloud DVR storage so you don’t miss a thing.

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV is $76 per month and includes the Hulu on-demand library with over 3,000 titles, 75+ live TV channels, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and unlimited DVR storage for the ultimate bundle. While the live TV channels will still show aired commercials, all on-demand content on Hulu will be ad-free, limiting your distractions and letting you focus, regardless of which streaming device you use.

This Hulu + Live TV plan is Hulu’s most comprehensive package, you’ll have access to everything the three platforms have to offer at one discounted price, giving you a total of 75+ live channels, 15,000 on-demand titles, and access to live games and daily sports talk shows with ESPN Plus. So if you’re looking for the ultimate variety of entertainment, kids, local channel availability, news, and sports without ad interruptions, this plan has it all.

Which add-ons does Hulu offer?

Skyelar – stock.adobe.com

Hulu’s most prominent add-ons are Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, which come bundled with Hulu + Live TV. However, you can still add these to a base subscription. If you’re already being billed by Hulu, adding ESPN Plus to your subscription costs $6.99 per month, and Disney Plus is just $2.99 per month.

Hulu also offers premium add-ons, like HBO Max ($14.99 per month), Cinemax ($9.99 per month), SHOWTIME ($10.99 per month), and STARZ ($8.99 per month).

For live TV subscribers, you’ll find live TV add-ons, including Español Add-on ($4.99 per month), Entertainment Add-on ($7.99 per month), Sports Add-on ($9.99 per month), and Unlimited Screens Add-on ($9.99 per month).

Does Hulu offer sports content?

Sports is one of the big appeals of Hulu + Live TV. Channels like Big Ten Network, ESPN, Golf Channel, CBS, TNT, and NBC Sports Network give you a wide range of national and regional sports to choose from. With the Hulu Live TV plan, you’ll be able to access and record live games from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, whether you’re at home or on the go with the Hulu app.

While it’s not as comprehensive as FuboTV, the streaming service still offers a solid lineup of sports channels and now offers ESPN Plus with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. With ESPN Plus, you’ll get access to thousands of live college games, live boxing, MMA, golf, tennis, cricket, lacrosse, and rugby. You’ll also find daily sports talk shows and get access to the complete 30 for 30 library. Overall, Hulu + Live TV is currently one of the best options for die-hard sports fans to enjoy all their favorites, from big games to the smallest niche, such as fencing or rallycross.

How does Hulu compare to other streaming services?

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Unique Features Number of Channels Ads? Free Trial? Hulu $6.99 – $75.99 Live channels, including Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, ABC, TNT, FOX, and CBS

Unlimited DVR cloud storage

Unlimited access to Hulu library (75,000+ TV episodes and movies)

2 simultaneous device streams 75+ Ads: Hulu, and Hulu + Live TV

No ads: Hulu (No Ads), and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV Yes (for some plans) ESPN Plus $6 Live sports streaming, including MLB, NHL, MLS, boxing, golf, and a wide variety of college sports

Daily sports talk shows

Access to ESPN Plus Originals Thousands of live college games, boxing, MMA, golf, tennis, cricket, lacrosse, rugby, and more. Yes No Disney Plus $8 Over 500 films in Disney Library and 7,000 TV shows from Disney, Disney-owned Fox, and National Geographic

4 simultaneous device streams 7,500 shows and movies No No Sling TV $30-$50 Live channels, including A&E, BBC America, CNN, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, NFL and local channels

50 hours DVR cloud storage

3 simultaneous device streams 47 Yes Yes FuboTV $69.99 Live channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and local channels

Live sports coverage for NBA, NFL, NCAA and more

250 hours DVR cloud storage 120+ Yes Yes Amazon Prime Video $8.99 (Free with Prime membership) Thousands of on-demand titles in the Prime Video library

3 simultaneous device streams 26,000 shows and movies No Yes

Hulu is one of the top choices for cable-cutters, and it’s easy to see why. There’s something for everyone with a wide range of content suited to almost any interest. Between the four Hulu plans available, the streaming service offers options to meet nearly every price point, starting at just $6.99 per month.

However, Hulu does get pricier when it comes to the Live TV plans. At $69.99 per month for the ad-supported version, competition like Sling TV is definitely more affordable, with its most expensive plan costing only $50 per month.

Despite being one of the higher-priced options on the market, Hulu does provide some solid benefits. Users can add up to six profiles to a single account, have unlimited DVR storage similar to YouTube TV and Philo, and have complete flexibility, including the ability to stream Hulu from iOS and Android mobile devices. And with one of the most extensive sports channel lineups (second to FuboTV), this live TV streaming service is a comprehensive option that gives you access to your favorite programming.

What are the downsides of Hulu?

Although Hulu stays current on its newer TV shows, older shows sometimes take a hit with missing seasons or episodes. With that in mind, it can be challenging to rewatch old favorites that have been canceled or ended due to “rolling” availability on the platform. And with only two simultaneous streams, regardless of the plan you choose, larger families are limited to what they can watch at the same time. If you’re looking to watch on more than two screens at a time, FuboTV may be a better fit with 10 simultaneous streams, followed by Disney Plus, which offers four.

What makes Hulu stand out?

Hulu

Hulu has a wide array of older TV shows and movies that can be hard to find elsewhere. You may run into incomplete series from time to time due to rolling availability, but it’s a great way to rewatch the classics when they’re available. And while Netflix streams new seasons of TV shows up to a year after they’ve premiered, Hulu often streams new episodes only 24 hours after broadcasting on live TV. So for cord-cutters who still want to watch their favorite TV shows, the Hulu streaming service is the ideal choice.

How to subscribe to Hulu

To sign up for Hulu, follow the steps below:

Navigate to Hulu.com Click the offer to Start Your Free Trial Select your favorite Hulu subscription Enter your email address and personal information Create a password Choose your payment option and enter your billing information Click submit and start streaming

Keep in mind that Hulu will automatically charge you for a recurring subscription if you don’t opt out before your first billing date.

How to cancel my Hulu subscription

With Hulu, you can cancel your subscription at any time from your Account page on the Hulu website. You can also pause your subscription for up to 12 weeks if you aren’t ready to cancel it completely. If you choose to cancel your Hulu subscription, you’ll receive a confirmation email and will continue to have access to Hulu for the remainder of the billing cycle.

Is Hulu worth it?

Hopefully, this Hulu review has helped you decide if the service is right for you. It’s one of the most comprehensive cable replacement services for cord-cutters to watch their favorite shows, movies, and even live TV channels without the high price of cable TV. While it’s not the cheapest streaming service or live tv subscription on the market, it offers a solid channel lineup, various video quality options, offline downloads (with no-ad plans), and a wide variety of on-demand shows and original movies. In addition, for subscriptions paired with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, you’ll have access to almost any live game or programming you can think of, giving you endless entertainment. The biggest problem you’ll face is deciding what to watch first.