How To Watch FS1 and FS2 Without Cable 2023

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Watching live sports has never been easier thanks to sports streaming. You can now take your favorite teams and athletes on the go as long as you have a cell or internet connection. Stay up to date on the NFL this season and get your sports fix by streaming Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2) without the hassle of a cable subscription.

What is FS1 and FS2?

FS1 and FS2 are two of the most premium sports channels available in the U.S., serving viewers a wide variety of national and international athletics, including everything from soccer to motorsports to Major League Baseball (MLB).

Soccer fans in particular are very fond of FS1 and FS2 — the two networks air Major League Soccer (MLS) games and international matches, such as CONCACAF Champions League games, on a regular basis. NASCAR fanatics can also rev up their engines via FS1 and FS2.

What streaming services offer FS1 and FS2?

As of 2023, the following streaming services offer FS1 and FS2:

How to watch FS1 and FS2 with Sling TV (Our Preferred Service)

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 1 No Sling Blue $40 41 3 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47 1 to 3 No

One of the most affordable ways to stream FS1 and FS2 is with a Sling TV plan. To get started, visit Sling.com and pick either a Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue plan, both of which include FS1. FS2 is available as an add-on, so make sure to purchase a Sports Extra package as well as a base plan.

Sling TV is a cost-effective streaming service that allows subscribers to choose a plan among three that best suits their content needs. Sling Orange costs $40 per month and includes 31 channels. Sling Blue runs $40 per month and features 41 channels, including FS1. You can also get access to all of Sling TV’s channels with a Sling Orange & Blue plan, which costs $55 per month and offers 47 channels.

How to watch FS1 and FS2 with DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Entertainment $64.99 75+ Unlimited (in-home)

3 (out-of-home) Yes Choice $99.99 105+ Unlimited (in-home)

3 (out-of-home) Yes Ultimate $109.99 140+ Unlimited (in-home)

3 (out-of-home) Yes Premier $154.99 150+ Unlimited (in-home)

3 (out-of-home) Yes

You’ll have to pay a pretty penny for FS1 and FS2 with DIRECTV STREAM since these channels are only available on the streamer’s Ultimate or Premier plan.

Like Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM is routinely praised for its inclusion of RSNs, especially Bally Sports. However, watching these is going to cost you. RSNs are available only with a Choice subscription and above, starting at $99.99 per month. Additionally, FS2 is available only with a subscription to the Ultimate or Premier plan, which run over $100 per month.

While DIRECTV STREAM is expensive, its sports channel lineup is still competitive and gives subscribers access to options like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, FanDuel TV, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL Network, FS2, and NHL Network.

How to watch FS1 and FS2 with Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 90+ 2 No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $82.99 90+ 2 No Live TV Only $68.99 90+ 2 No

Hulu + Live TV is Hulu’s livestreaming bundle, complete with 85-plus channels as well as Hulu’s on-demand library and complimentary Disney Plus and ESPN Plus subscriptions. Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV costs $82.99 per month, and Hulu’s Live TV Only plan costs $68.99 per month. All of Hulu’s live TV plans include both FS1 and FS2, so picking the best plan for you will largely depend on whether you can tolerate ads and if you want ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

How to watch FS1 and FS2 with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 169+ 10 (in-home)

2 (out-of-home) Yes Elite $84.99 244+ 10 (in-home)

2 (out-of-home) Yes Ultimate $99.99 288+ 10 (in-home)

2 (out-of-home) Yes Latino $32.99 57+ 10 (in-home)

2 (out-of-home) Yes

The “F” in Fubo might as well stand for Fox Sports — the service streams FS1 and FS2 on three of its four plans. Fubo was originally founded for soccer fans, but the streaming service has since branched out to become one of the top streaming destinations for all kinds of sports. Each of FuboTV’s English plans includes over 120 channels as well as over 100 sporting events.

Fubo is one of the only streaming services on the market that includes regional sports networks (RSNs). Some of the service’s most popular RSNs are Bally Sports, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, and more.

How to watch FS1 and FS2 with YouTube TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Base Plan $72.99 100+ 3 Yes Spanish Plan $34.99 28+ 3 Yes

FS1 and FS2 come included in YouTube TV’s Base plan. Get started with a free trial to see if YouTube TV is the streaming service for you.

With only two plans to choose from, YouTube TV makes streaming simple without cutting any corners. YouTube TV’s Base plan costs $72.99 per month and includes 100-plus quality channels, including FS1 and FS2. You can also subscribe to YouTube TV’s Spanish Plan for $34.99 per month, which provides access to 28-plus Spanish channels, such as Fox Deportes.

How to watch FS1 and FS2 with Vidgo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial English Plus $69.99 110+ 3 No English Premium $84.99 150+ 3 No English & Spanish Ultimate $99.99 150+ 3 No Vidgo Mas $39.99 45+ 3 No

Subscribe to any English Vidgo plan (Plus, Premium, or Ultimate) to gain access to FS1 and FS2, in addition to over 100 other channels and an on-demand library.

Vidgo may not have all the bells and whistles of its fellow streaming services, but each plan includes a channel lineup worthy of praise. The English Plus plan costs $69.99 per month and includes 110-plus channels, the English Premium plan runs $84.99 per month for 150-plus channels, and the English & Spanish Ultimate plan grants access to 150-plus channels for $99.99 monthly. Each of these plans includes FS1 and FS2.

Vidgo’s channels lineup includes beIN SPORTS, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, ESPNews, FS1, FS2, and more.

The service also has several pro league networks. The lineup includes MLB Network and NFL Network. College sports fans will find Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, and seven Pac-12 Networks.

How to watch FS1 and FS2 on supported streaming devices

Here are the supported devices for each streaming service that carries FS1 and FS2:

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming is undoubtedly worth it for sports enthusiasts, especially of international sports leagues. Streaming offers a multitude of benefits and advantages that enhance the viewing experience, especially convenience and accessibility. With just a stable internet connection and a compatible device, fans can access live sports events from anywhere, eliminating the need of relying on traditional TV broadcasts. This convenience allows you to watch your favorite sports in real-time regardless of your location.

Flexibility is also another significant advantage of live sports streaming. Most streaming platforms offer on-demand playback options, allowing you to watch matches or highlights at your convenience. This flexibility is especially beneficial for those with busy schedules or in different time zones, as you can catch up on missed games or replay exciting moments whenever you want.

Finally, several streaming services offer a free trial, meaning you can test the waters of live sports streaming before committing to a plan.

FAQ

What streaming services offer FS1 and FS2?

Several streaming services offer FS1 and FS2. As of 2023, these streaming services include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Fubo, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Is there a way to watch FS1 without cable?

You can watch FS1 without cable by subscribing to a streaming service that includes FS1, such as Sling TV.

How can I watch FS2 without cable?

To watch FS2 without cable, subscribe to a streaming service that offers FS2, such as FuboTV or YouTube TV.