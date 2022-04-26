Sling TV Channel List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for Sling TV in 2022￼

Sling TV is the perfect option for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to traditional cable. Unlike other streaming services, Sling divides its most popular channels into two primary packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both packages offer over 30 channels for just $35 a month, making it one of the most affordable live streaming services on the market.
Sling TV channels give you access to live TV programming from various genres, including entertainment, kids, lifestyle, news, and sports. Some channels even offer on-demand content for binge-worthy shows and movies.
Using the Sling TV app, you can keep up with the latest game on iOS and Android devices or take your favorite shows wherever you go. In this Sling TV channel lineup, we explain exactly what you’ll get with each plan and add-on to help you decide if Sling is right for you.
How much does Sling TV cost?
Sling offers two main packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each plan starts at $35 a month or both can be combined for $50 a month, offering subscribers a significant discount. Some channels for these plans overlap, but each one holds unique channels that you can’t get with the other.
For example, Sling Orange offers 32 channels, including several Disney and ESPN networks that you won’t find on Sling Blue. In contrast, Sling Blue offers a slightly larger variety at 42 channels. Sling Blue channels include FOX Sports 1, USA, Bravo, and local NBC and FOX networks, depending on your location.
Sling TV packages also offer a variety of add-on channels and genre-based packages to enhance your channel selection. Starting at $5 a month, users can get add-on packages like Kids Extras, Sports Extras, and Comedy Extras, each offering a bundle of related channels. There are also several premium add-ons, including Showtime ($10 a month) and Starz ($9 a month), as well as a collection of à la carte channels to choose from.
Sling TV complete channels list
Sling Orange and Sling Blue each offer unique channel selections. Sling TV users can select their favorite plan or combine them with Sling Orange + Blue for an appealing discount. Below, you can see a list of the complete channel lineup for each of these two packages.
Sling Orange ($35/month)
- A&E
- AMC
- AXS TV
- BBC America
- BET
- Bloomberg Television
- CNN
- Cartoon Network
- Cheddar
- Comedy Central
- Comet
- Disney Channel*
- EPIX Drive-In
- ESPN*
- ESPN2*
- ESPN3*
- Food Network
- Freeform*
- Fuse
- HGTV
- History Channel
- IFC
- Investigation Discovery
- Lifetime
- Local Now
- MotorTrend*
- Nick Jr.
- Stadium
- TBS
- TNT
- Travel Channel
- Vice
*Exclusive to Sling Orange
Sling Blue ($35/month)
- A&E
- AMC
- AXS TV
- BBC America
- BET
- Bloomberg Television
- Bravo*
- Cartoon Network
- Cheddar
- CNN
- Comedy Central
- Comet
- Discovery Channel*
- E!*
- Epix Drive-In
- Food Network
- Fox* (select markets)
- Fox News*
- Fox Sports 1*
- Fuse
- FX*
- HGTV
- HLN*
- History Channel
- IFC
- Investigation Discovery
- Lifetime
- Local Now
- MSNBC*
- NBC* (select markets)
- NBC Sports Network*
- NFL Network*
- National Geographic*
- Nick Jr.
- SYFY*
- Stadium
- TBS
- TLC*
- TNT
- Travel Channel
- truTV*
- USA*
- Vice
*Exclusive to Sling Blue
What add-on channels are available on Sling TV?
Add-on bundles
Sling TV offers two bundles that combine multiple add-on packages for a discount:
The 4 Extras Deal ($13/month) gives you Sling’s four most popular add-on packages: Comedy, News, Kids, and Lifestyle — a combined value of $24.
The Total TV Deal ($21/month) includes all seven of Sling’s extra channel packages: Sports, Comedy, Kids, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, and Heartland — a combined value of $45. With this bundle, you’ll also get DVR Plus, which gives you an extra 200 hours of storage and the ability to protect your favorite recordings.
Add-on packages
Comedy Extra ($6/month)
Channels in the Comedy Extra package include:
- CMT
- GSN
- Logo
- MTV
- MTV2
- Revolt
- TV Land
- Laff
- FETV
- Paramount Network
- truTV (already included in Sling Blue)
Kids Extra ($6/month)
The Kids Extra package is currently exclusive to Sling Blue subscribers. If you have Sling Orange, you can access this package as part of the Total TV Deal or the 4 Extras Deal.
Channels in the Kids Extra package include:
- NickToons
- TeenNick
- Boomerang
- BabyTV
- DuckTV
News Extra ($6/month)
Channels in the News Extra package include:
- CNBC (Sling Blue only)
- Fox Business (Sling Blue only)
- NDTV 24×7 (Sling Blue only)
- France 24 (Sling Blue only)
- HLN (Sling Orange only)
- NewsNation
- NewsMaxTV
- Science Channel
- BBC World News
- Weather Nation
- Euronews
- News18
- RT America
- CGTN
- Law and Crime Trial Network
Lifestyle Extra ($6/month)
Channels in the Lifestyle Extra package include:
- Oxygen (Sling Blue only)
- Cooking Channel
- Magnolia Network
- FYI
- Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Drama
- Lifetime Movie Network
- VH1
- WE TV
Hollywood Extra ($6/month)
Channels in the Hollywood Extra package include:
- FXX (Sling Blue only)
- FX Movie Channel (Sling Blue only)
- Cinemoi
- HDNet Movies
- REELZ
- Heroes and Icons
- Start TV
- GRIT
- SundanceTV
- Turner Classic Movies
Heartland Extra ($6/month)
Channels in the Heartland Extra package include:
- Nat Geo Wild (Sling Blue only)
- World Fishing Network
- Sportsman Channel
- American Heroes Channel
- Destination America
- Outdoor Channel
- RFD-TV
- PixL
- The Cowboy Channel
- Pursuit
- Great American Country Family
- Great American Country Living
- INSP
AMC Plus ($7/month)
AMC Plus is not a live TV channel. Instead, you’ll get access to on-demand series and movies.
On-demand services in the AMC Plus package include:
- AMC Plus
- Shudder
- Sundance Now
- IFC Films Unlimited
Showtime ($10/month)
Channels in the Showtime package include:
- Showtime
- Showtime 2
- Showtime x BET
- Showtime Extreme
- Showtime Family
- Showtime Next
- Showtime Showcase
- Showtime West
- Showtime Women
Epix ($5/month)
Channels in the Epix package include:
- Epix
- Epix 2
- Epix Hits
- Epix Drive-In
Starz ($9/month)
Channels in the Starz package include:
- Starz
- Starz Comedy
- Starz Edge
- Starz Encore
- Starz Kids and Family
- Starz West
Spanish-language add-ons ($10/month)
For viewers who want more Spanish-language options, Sling offers several add-on packages, each costing $10 a month.
- Best of Spanish TV: includes 22 channels
- México: includes 13 channels
- Sudamérica: includes 13 channels
- Centroamérica: includes 3 channels
- Caribe: includes 9 channels
- España: includes 4 channels
À la carte channels
In addition to add-on packages, Sling offers a variety of individual add-on channels to choose from:
- Acorn: $6/month
- ALLBLK: $5/month
- BET+ $10/month
- CineFest: $5/month
- CineMoi: $3/month
- Cocina ON: $3/month
- Comedy Dynamics: $5/month
- CONtv: $5/month
- CuriosityStream: $3/month
- Docurama: $5/month
- DOGTV: $5/month
- Dove Channel: $5/month
- DOX: $3/month
- FlixLatino: $3/month
- Gallery by SLING scapes: $5/month
- Grokker: $7/month
- Hallmark Movies Now: $6/month
- Here TV: $8/month
- Hopster: $5/month
- IFC Films Unlimited: $6/month
- Kartoon Channel!: $4/month
- Magellan TV: $5/month
- Magnolia Selects: $5/month
- Monsters and Nightmares: $3/month
- Noggin: $8/month
- Outside TV Features: $5/month
- PANTAYA: $6/month
- PlayKids: $5/month
- Qello Concerts by Stingray: $8/month
- ScreamFlix: $3/month
- Shudder: $6/month
- SonyLIV: $6/month
- Stingray Karaoke: $7/month
- Sundance Now: $7/month
- TasteMade+: $3/month
- True Royalty TV: $6/month
- TumbleBooks: $5/month
- UP Faith and Family: $5/month
- VSiN: $4/month
- Warrior and Gangsters: $3/month
Sports channels on Sling TV
From NASCAR lovers to diehard football fans to college sports supporters, Sling offers something for everyone. The service comes with a variety of sports channels in its lineup, offering unique channels depending on the package you choose.
For example, the Sling Orange plan comes with major sports channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3. With this plan, you’ll have access to major events from various sports categories, including baseball, basketball, football, golf, and tennis. It also comes with Stadium, which focuses on live broadcasts of college sporting events.
Although Sling Blue doesn’t come with ESPN, you’ll have access to the NFL Network for football and FOX Sports 1, NBC Sports Network, and Stadium for other sports programming. Select markets also have access to the NBC Regional Sports Networks.
While Sling doesn’t offer the widest variety of sports channels compared to other streaming services like FuboTV, you’ll get all the major networks you need to keep up with your favorite games. If you like the channel lineup on both plans and aren’t sure which to choose, opt for the Sling Orange + Blue plan. This bundle comes with all Sling channels from both packages, giving you the best variety possible.
Sports channels included with Sling Orange ($35/month)
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3
- Stadium
- TNT
Sports channels included with Sling Blue ($35/month)
- Fox Sports 1
- NFL Network
- NBC Sports Network (NBCSN)
- Stadium
- TNT
Sports Extra add-on ($11/month)
For Sling Orange subscribers, this package gives you 15 extra sports channels, including:
- ACC Network
- ACC Network Extra
- Longhorn Network
- ESPNU
- ESPNews
- SEC Network
- SEC Network+
- MLB Network
- MLB Network Strike Zone
- Tennis Channel
- NBA TV
- Pac-12 Network
- NHL Network
- beIN Sports
For Sling Blue subscribers, this add-on package offers 12 extra sports channels, including:
- FS2
- Golf Channel
- Olympic Channel
- NFL RedZone
- MLB Network
- MLB Network Strike Zone
- Tennis Channel
- NBA TV
- Pac-12 Network
- NHL Network
- beIN Sports
- Big Ten Network
Top sports channels on Sling TV
|ESPN
|Live sports streaming, game replays, and video highlights.
|NFL Network
|Live games and announcements, including the preseason, regular season, plus Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI.
|Fox Sports 1
|College basketball and football, MLB, NASCAR, world-class soccer, PBC, and USGA championship events.
|ESPN 2
|Alternative sports, including poker, billiards, extreme sports, as well as mainstream sporting events.
|Golf Channel
|Live streaming and coverage on early-season events, PGA Tour Champions, U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open, and more.
|NBC Sports Network
|Coverage of French Open, IndyCar Series, NASCAR, National Football League (NFL), Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football, Olympic Games, and more.
|Big Ten Network
|Basketball, ice hockey, golf, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, field hockey, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.
|MLB Network
|Live games, news, highlights, analysis, and interviews.
|NBA TV
|Live games and announcements, replays, and highlights from every NBA game.
|CBS Sports Network
|College sports including football, basketball, baseball, ultimate, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, wrestling, and volleyball.
|NHL Network
|Live streaming for NHL games, college hockey, and the Memorial Cup.
Local channels on Sling TV
When it comes to local channel availability, Sling trails a bit behind the competition. With a Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue subscription, viewers in select cities have access to FOX and NBC with the purchase of an AirTV device and HD antenna. However, Sling is noticeably missing local channels from major networks like ABC, CBS, and PBS — these aren’t offered to help keep subscription costs low. Click here to see the full list of locations with local channels.
How does Sling TV’s channels list compare to other streaming services?
Sling TV is a great, budget-friendly option for live TV streaming. However, it does come with a few quirks. For example, you won’t have access to certain premium channels like HBO, sports are divided between the Orange and Blue plans, and you might need an HD antenna to access local channel options. With these quirks in mind, you might need to do more research than you would when signing up for Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.
The competition is more streamlined, keeping the catalog in a straightforward plan, but there’s no denying Sling’s value. Many viewers can happily enjoy a Sling Blue or Sling Orange subscription and add on a few extra channels to catch their favorite shows or sporting events. For those who want more variety, the Sling Orange + Blue bundle offers a wide array of channels while still keeping the monthly cost lower than its competitors.
|Service
|Cost Per Month
|Channels
|Quality
|Sling Orange + Blue
|$50.00
|50 channels, including partial access to local channels, ESPN, NFL, Disney Channel, and Cartoon Network
|Best for streaming on a budget
|YouTube TV
|$64.99
|108 channels, including local channels, AMC, Bravo, FX, and USA
|Best for DVR and channel availability
|FuboTV – Starter
|$64.99
|88 channels including local channels, Animal Planet, ABC, CBS, Disney Channel, NBC, and ESPN
|Best for live-streaming sports
|Hulu + Live TV
|$69.99
|84 channels including local channels, Disney Channel, Fox News, National Geographic, and ESPN
|Best for wide channel variety
Is Sling TV’s channels list worth it?
While Sling TV may not be the most streamlined with its channels list divided between Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans, it’s a great option for viewers who value customization and want to keep subscription costs low. It offers a wide variety of channels to choose from, with the exception of a few major networks. However, for viewers who simply want full channel availability, options such as Hulu + Live TV or FuboTV may be a better fit.
FAQs
How does Sling TV work?
Sling TV offers two main subscription options: Sling Orange and Sling Blue — each offering a different selection of channels. After choosing which subscription plan you’d like (or combining them for a discount), choose from their available add-on packages and channels for the perfect roundup.
What are the downsides to Sling TV?
The biggest downside to Sling TV is its lack of local TV channel availability. Only select cities have access to local channels, and those from major networks like ABC, CBS, and PBS aren’t included in the channel lineup.
Is Sling TV offered at a reasonable price?
Sling TV offers lower prices than other streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. As a result, watching Sling TV is the ideal choice for viewers looking for a cheaper alternative to traditional cable.
How do I pause or cancel my Sling TV subscription?
To pause or cancel your Sling TV subscription, sign in to your account on sling.com. From your account dashboard, you can select how long you’d like to pause your subscription for (one, two, or three months). To cancel your subscription, click the “Cancel Subscription” option in your account dashboard. After you cancel, your current subscription will run for the duration of the billing cycle.
