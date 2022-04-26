Sling TV Channel List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for Sling TV in 2022￼

Sling TV is the perfect option for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to traditional cable. Unlike other streaming services, Sling divides its most popular channels into two primary packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both packages offer over 30 channels for just $35 a month, making it one of the most affordable live streaming services on the market.

Sling TV channels give you access to live TV programming from various genres, including entertainment, kids, lifestyle, news, and sports. Some channels even offer on-demand content for binge-worthy shows and movies.

Using the Sling TV app, you can keep up with the latest game on iOS and Android devices or take your favorite shows wherever you go. In this Sling TV channel lineup, we explain exactly what you’ll get with each plan and add-on to help you decide if Sling is right for you.

How much does Sling TV cost?

Sling offers two main packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each plan starts at $35 a month or both can be combined for $50 a month, offering subscribers a significant discount. Some channels for these plans overlap, but each one holds unique channels that you can’t get with the other.

For example, Sling Orange offers 32 channels, including several Disney and ESPN networks that you won’t find on Sling Blue. In contrast, Sling Blue offers a slightly larger variety at 42 channels. Sling Blue channels include FOX Sports 1, USA, Bravo, and local NBC and FOX networks, depending on your location.

Sling TV packages also offer a variety of add-on channels and genre-based packages to enhance your channel selection. Starting at $5 a month, users can get add-on packages like Kids Extras, Sports Extras, and Comedy Extras, each offering a bundle of related channels. There are also several premium add-ons, including Showtime ($10 a month) and Starz ($9 a month), as well as a collection of à la carte channels to choose from.

Sling TV complete channels list

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each offer unique channel selections. Sling TV users can select their favorite plan or combine them with Sling Orange + Blue for an appealing discount. Below, you can see a list of the complete channel lineup for each of these two packages.

Sling Orange ($35/month)

A&E

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

BET

Bloomberg Television

CNN

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

Comedy Central

Comet

Disney Channel*

EPIX Drive-In

ESPN*

ESPN2*

ESPN3*

Food Network

Freeform*

Fuse

HGTV

History Channel

IFC

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Local Now

MotorTrend*

Nick Jr.

Stadium

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Vice

*Exclusive to Sling Orange

Sling Blue ($35/month)

A&E

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

BET

Bloomberg Television

Bravo*

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

CNN

Comedy Central

Comet

Discovery Channel*

E!*

Epix Drive-In

Food Network

Fox* (select markets)

Fox News*

Fox Sports 1*

Fuse

FX*

HGTV

HLN*

History Channel

IFC

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Local Now

MSNBC*

NBC* (select markets)

NBC Sports Network*

NFL Network*

National Geographic*

Nick Jr.

SYFY*

Stadium

TBS

TLC*

TNT

Travel Channel

truTV*

USA*

Vice

*Exclusive to Sling Blue

What add-on channels are available on Sling TV?

Sling TV

Add-on bundles

Sling TV offers two bundles that combine multiple add-on packages for a discount:

The 4 Extras Deal ($13/month) gives you Sling’s four most popular add-on packages: Comedy, News, Kids, and Lifestyle — a combined value of $24.

The Total TV Deal ($21/month) includes all seven of Sling’s extra channel packages: Sports, Comedy, Kids, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, and Heartland — a combined value of $45. With this bundle, you’ll also get DVR Plus, which gives you an extra 200 hours of storage and the ability to protect your favorite recordings.

Add-on packages

Comedy Extra ($6/month)

Channels in the Comedy Extra package include:

CMT

GSN

Logo

MTV

MTV2

Revolt

TV Land

Laff

FETV

Paramount Network

truTV (already included in Sling Blue)

Kids Extra ($6/month)

The Kids Extra package is currently exclusive to Sling Blue subscribers. If you have Sling Orange, you can access this package as part of the Total TV Deal or the 4 Extras Deal.

Channels in the Kids Extra package include:

NickToons

TeenNick

Boomerang

BabyTV

DuckTV

News Extra ($6/month)

Channels in the News Extra package include:

CNBC (Sling Blue only)

Fox Business (Sling Blue only)

NDTV 24×7 (Sling Blue only)

France 24 (Sling Blue only)

HLN (Sling Orange only)

NewsNation

NewsMaxTV

Science Channel

BBC World News

Weather Nation

Euronews

News18

RT America

CGTN

Law and Crime Trial Network

Lifestyle Extra ($6/month)

Channels in the Lifestyle Extra package include:

Oxygen (Sling Blue only)

Cooking Channel

Magnolia Network

FYI

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Lifetime Movie Network

VH1

WE TV

Hollywood Extra ($6/month)

Channels in the Hollywood Extra package include:

FXX (Sling Blue only)

FX Movie Channel (Sling Blue only)

Cinemoi

HDNet Movies

REELZ

Heroes and Icons

Start TV

GRIT

SundanceTV

Turner Classic Movies

Heartland Extra ($6/month)

Channels in the Heartland Extra package include:

Nat Geo Wild (Sling Blue only)

World Fishing Network

Sportsman Channel

American Heroes Channel

Destination America

Outdoor Channel

RFD-TV

PixL

The Cowboy Channel

Pursuit

Great American Country Family

Great American Country Living

INSP

AMC Plus ($7/month)

AMC Plus is not a live TV channel. Instead, you’ll get access to on-demand series and movies.

On-demand services in the AMC Plus package include:

AMC Plus

Shudder

Sundance Now

IFC Films Unlimited

Showtime ($10/month)

Channels in the Showtime package include:

Showtime

Showtime 2

Showtime x BET

Showtime Extreme

Showtime Family

Showtime Next

Showtime Showcase

Showtime West

Showtime Women

Epix ($5/month)

Channels in the Epix package include:

Epix

Epix 2

Epix Hits

Epix Drive-In

Starz ($9/month)

Channels in the Starz package include:

Starz

Starz Comedy

Starz Edge

Starz Encore

Starz Kids and Family

Starz West

Spanish-language add-ons ($10/month)

For viewers who want more Spanish-language options, Sling offers several add-on packages, each costing $10 a month.

Best of Spanish TV: includes 22 channels

México: includes 13 channels

Sudamérica: includes 13 channels

Centroamérica: includes 3 channels

Caribe: includes 9 channels

España: includes 4 channels

À la carte channels

In addition to add-on packages, Sling offers a variety of individual add-on channels to choose from:

Acorn: $6/month

ALLBLK: $5/month

BET+ $10/month

CineFest: $5/month

CineMoi: $3/month

Cocina ON: $3/month

Comedy Dynamics: $5/month

CONtv: $5/month

CuriosityStream: $3/month

Docurama: $5/month

DOGTV: $5/month

Dove Channel: $5/month

DOX: $3/month

FlixLatino: $3/month

Gallery by SLING scapes: $5/month

Grokker: $7/month

Hallmark Movies Now: $6/month

Here TV: $8/month

Hopster: $5/month

IFC Films Unlimited: $6/month

Kartoon Channel!: $4/month

Magellan TV: $5/month

Magnolia Selects: $5/month

Monsters and Nightmares: $3/month

Noggin: $8/month

Outside TV Features: $5/month

PANTAYA: $6/month

PlayKids: $5/month

Qello Concerts by Stingray: $8/month

ScreamFlix: $3/month

Shudder: $6/month

SonyLIV: $6/month

Stingray Karaoke: $7/month

Sundance Now: $7/month

TasteMade+: $3/month

True Royalty TV: $6/month

TumbleBooks: $5/month

UP Faith and Family: $5/month

VSiN: $4/month

Warrior and Gangsters: $3/month

Sports channels on Sling TV

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

From NASCAR lovers to diehard football fans to college sports supporters, Sling offers something for everyone. The service comes with a variety of sports channels in its lineup, offering unique channels depending on the package you choose.

For example, the Sling Orange plan comes with major sports channels like ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3. With this plan, you’ll have access to major events from various sports categories, including baseball, basketball, football, golf, and tennis. It also comes with Stadium, which focuses on live broadcasts of college sporting events.

Although Sling Blue doesn’t come with ESPN, you’ll have access to the NFL Network for football and FOX Sports 1, NBC Sports Network, and Stadium for other sports programming. Select markets also have access to the NBC Regional Sports Networks.

While Sling doesn’t offer the widest variety of sports channels compared to other streaming services like FuboTV, you’ll get all the major networks you need to keep up with your favorite games. If you like the channel lineup on both plans and aren’t sure which to choose, opt for the Sling Orange + Blue plan. This bundle comes with all Sling channels from both packages, giving you the best variety possible.

Sports channels included with Sling Orange ($35/month)

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

Stadium

TNT

Sports channels included with Sling Blue ($35/month)

Fox Sports 1

NFL Network

NBC Sports Network (NBCSN)

Stadium

TNT

Sports Extra add-on ($11/month)

For Sling Orange subscribers, this package gives you 15 extra sports channels, including:

ACC Network

ACC Network Extra

Longhorn Network

ESPNU

ESPNews

SEC Network

SEC Network+

MLB Network

MLB Network Strike Zone

Tennis Channel

NBA TV

Pac-12 Network

NHL Network

beIN Sports

For Sling Blue subscribers, this add-on package offers 12 extra sports channels, including:

FS2

Golf Channel

Olympic Channel

NFL RedZone

MLB Network

MLB Network Strike Zone

Tennis Channel

NBA TV

Pac-12 Network

NHL Network

beIN Sports

Big Ten Network

Top sports channels on Sling TV

ESPN Live sports streaming, game replays, and video highlights. NFL Network Live games and announcements, including the preseason, regular season, plus Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI. Fox Sports 1 College basketball and football, MLB, NASCAR, world-class soccer, PBC, and USGA championship events. ESPN 2 Alternative sports, including poker, billiards, extreme sports, as well as mainstream sporting events. Golf Channel Live streaming and coverage on early-season events, PGA Tour Champions, U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open, and more. NBC Sports Network Coverage of French Open, IndyCar Series, NASCAR, National Football League (NFL), Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football, Olympic Games, and more. Big Ten Network Basketball, ice hockey, golf, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, field hockey, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball. MLB Network Live games, news, highlights, analysis, and interviews. NBA TV Live games and announcements, replays, and highlights from every NBA game. CBS Sports Network College sports including football, basketball, baseball, ultimate, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, wrestling, and volleyball. NHL Network Live streaming for NHL games, college hockey, and the Memorial Cup.

Local channels on Sling TV

Sling TV

When it comes to local channel availability, Sling trails a bit behind the competition. With a Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue subscription, viewers in select cities have access to FOX and NBC with the purchase of an AirTV device and HD antenna. However, Sling is noticeably missing local channels from major networks like ABC, CBS, and PBS — these aren’t offered to help keep subscription costs low. Click here to see the full list of locations with local channels.

How does Sling TV’s channels list compare to other streaming services?

Sling TV is a great, budget-friendly option for live TV streaming. However, it does come with a few quirks. For example, you won’t have access to certain premium channels like HBO, sports are divided between the Orange and Blue plans, and you might need an HD antenna to access local channel options. With these quirks in mind, you might need to do more research than you would when signing up for Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

The competition is more streamlined, keeping the catalog in a straightforward plan, but there’s no denying Sling’s value. Many viewers can happily enjoy a Sling Blue or Sling Orange subscription and add on a few extra channels to catch their favorite shows or sporting events. For those who want more variety, the Sling Orange + Blue bundle offers a wide array of channels while still keeping the monthly cost lower than its competitors.

Service Cost Per Month Channels Quality Sling Orange + Blue $50.00 50 channels, including partial access to local channels, ESPN, NFL, Disney Channel, and Cartoon Network Best for streaming on a budget YouTube TV $64.99 108 channels, including local channels, AMC, Bravo, FX, and USA Best for DVR and channel availability FuboTV – Starter $64.99 88 channels including local channels, Animal Planet, ABC, CBS, Disney Channel, NBC, and ESPN Best for live-streaming sports Hulu + Live TV $69.99 84 channels including local channels, Disney Channel, Fox News, National Geographic, and ESPN Best for wide channel variety

Is Sling TV’s channels list worth it?

While Sling TV may not be the most streamlined with its channels list divided between Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans, it’s a great option for viewers who value customization and want to keep subscription costs low. It offers a wide variety of channels to choose from, with the exception of a few major networks. However, for viewers who simply want full channel availability, options such as Hulu + Live TV or FuboTV may be a better fit.

FAQs

How does Sling TV work?

Sling TV offers two main subscription options: Sling Orange and Sling Blue — each offering a different selection of channels. After choosing which subscription plan you’d like (or combining them for a discount), choose from their available add-on packages and channels for the perfect roundup.

What are the downsides to Sling TV?

The biggest downside to Sling TV is its lack of local TV channel availability. Only select cities have access to local channels, and those from major networks like ABC, CBS, and PBS aren’t included in the channel lineup.

Is Sling TV offered at a reasonable price?

Sling TV offers lower prices than other streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. As a result, watching Sling TV is the ideal choice for viewers looking for a cheaper alternative to traditional cable.

How do I pause or cancel my Sling TV subscription?

To pause or cancel your Sling TV subscription, sign in to your account on sling.com. From your account dashboard, you can select how long you’d like to pause your subscription for (one, two, or three months). To cancel your subscription, click the “Cancel Subscription” option in your account dashboard. After you cancel, your current subscription will run for the duration of the billing cycle.