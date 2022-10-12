How To Watch Pac-12 Network Live Without Cable (2022)

It’s hard to find fans as dedicated as college sports fans. For those that follow the Pacific-12 Conference faithfully, there’s one place to find all the action: the Pac-12 Network. You can livestream this dedicated network to your mobile device if you’re on the go or to a streaming device at home if you prefer to watch on a big screen.

The best part? Pac-12 fans don’t need to pay for a cable subscription. A streaming service is a perfect alternative to catch your favorite games, sports content, and much more.

What is the Pac-12 Network?

The Pac-12 Network covers the Pac-12 Conference and includes not only a national channel but also six regional channels: Pac-12 Arizona (Arizona and Arizona State), Pac-12 Bay Area (Cal and Stanford), Pac-12 Los Angeles (USC and UCLA), Pac-12 Mountain (Colorado and Utah), Pac-12 Oregon (Oregon and Oregon State), and Pac-12 Washington (Washington and Washington State).

Besides big-time Division I college competition, the network hosts original programming like “Varsity Days,” which shows rare footage of athletes and coaches, and “Timelines,” which details the top moments from the previous year.

What streaming services offer the Pac-12 Network?

The Pac-12 Network is available from FuboTV, Sling TV, and Vidgo, but you can also stream it directly through the Pac-12 app if you’re a subscriber to certain packages at Spectrum, Cox, Dish, Frontier, or Xfinity.

How to watch the Pac-12 Network with FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV offers a wide range of sports programming and a free trial you can sign up for on the website. So, whether you are looking for action in the PGA Tour or you want to catch the latest football game, this is a great place to look for both.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV started as a sports-only service but has grown to encompass other types of programming. That said, it’s still one of the best options for sports fans — especially when you consider that the Pac-12 Network is available through two separate add-ons. Plans start at $69.99 per month.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

FuboTV is a veritable treasure trove of sports programming with everything from ESPN and Fox Sports to more niche options like Motortrend and the Big Ten Network.

To see the Pac-12 Network, you’ll need either the Fubo Extra ($7.99 per month) or Sports Plus ($10.99 per month) add-on. If you opt for Fubo Extra, the add-on includes several entertainment channels on top of sports channels. The good news is that you only have to throw in the add-on if you choose the Pro plan. If you opt for a higher-tiered plan like Elite or Ultimate, the 45 extra channels from Fubo Extra are automatically included.

The Sports Plus add-on is the way to go if you’re primarily interested in sports. Sports Plus includes all the Pac-12 Network channels, the MLB Network, FUEL TV, and many others. Like the Fubo Extra add-on, you’ll automatically get the additional channels if you choose the Ultimate plan. If you opt for the Pro or Elite plan, you’ll need to pay an extra $10.99 per month to access Pac-12 Network, NFL RedZone, and other Sports Plus channels.

The downside? FuboTV can get pricey depending on the plan and add-ons you choose. But if you have a larger budget to work with, it’s a solid option for die-hard sports fans that want a wide range of programming. If you’re just looking to catch a game here and there, you might find other streaming services to be a better fit.

How to watch the Pac-12 Network with Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV is an easy and affordable option for streaming sports on the go. Although there’s no free trial, you can get half off your first month when you sign up.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is an all-around entertainment service owned by Dish Network, but it has a plan catered specifically to sports fans. There are three plans, and each one offers something a little different. They start at $35 per month, and optional add-ons make Sling TV customizable to your needs and likes.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? Sling Orange $35 31 No Sling Blue $35 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling Orange caters to NCAA football fans, while Sling Blue is all about pro football (and actually has more sports programming). Sling Orange or Sling Blue, paired with the Sports Extra add-on, gives you access to the Pac-12 Network at a total cost of about $46 per month ($35 plus $11 for the Sports Extra add-on).

Sling TV lacks as many channels as its competitors, but it’s much more affordable. It’s the ideal option for someone who streams most of their content but also wants to catch their favorite teams during the season. Since there’s no contract, you can cancel at any time. That means you don’t have to subscribe for a full year if your team is no longer in the running.

How to watch the Pac-12 Network with Vidgo

Vidgo

Vidgo is a relative newcomer in the world of streaming. It started at the tail end of 2019 and is a great option for college sports fans.

What is Vidgo?

Vidgo strikes a balance between channel options and affordability. It’s not as affordable as Sling TV, but it has more channels. There are also three different plans to choose from that all include content in high-definition, but the service doesn’t have any original content.

Plan Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial? English Plus $59.95 110+ No English Premium $79.95 150+ No Spanish Mas $29.95 45+ No

What sports offerings does Vidgo provide?

Vidgo offers a long list of sports channels, including the usual suspects like ESPN, FS1, and even the NHL Network — and all of the Pac-12 Network channels are included under its English Plus plan. If that’s what you’re looking for, then look no further. You’ll also get Disney, the Food Network, and other channel options that aren’t sports-related.

Vidgo is an ideal option for someone looking for a more cable-like experience without all the constraints, especially since there aren’t any contracts involved. It’s got a little something for everyone.

How to watch the Pac-12 Network on streaming devices

You can stream the Pac-12 Network on any device that supports one of the platforms that carry it. While Sling TV and FuboTV are widely supported, Vidgo is a bit more limited. Your best bet is to stick with these:

Amazon Fire TV

AndroidTV

Roku

Apple TV 4K

Mobile Devices like Android & iOS

How to watch the Pac-12 Network on the app

The Pac-12 Network has its own app. You can access most of the live content through the app (with the ability to cast to supported displays) as long as you have a subscription to one of the Pac-12 carriers. These carriers include Spectrum, Cox, Dish, Frontier, and Xfinity. You can also watch Pac-12 Network programming by launching Sling TV, FuboTV, or Vidgo on your mobile device.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

When was the last time you were running late or sitting on public transit and missed the start of the game? It happens more than most people would like to admit. The easy solution is sports streaming, so you can tune in from anywhere. If you’re a die-hard fan, the last thing you want is to miss the kickoff or first pitch.

Streaming your favorite teams straight to your mobile device (and then picking up seamlessly on the TV at home) is a tremendous value that can’t be overstated. If you stream the Pac-12 Network and catch your favorite teams without cable, you’ll save money better spent on a new jersey or tickets to see a game live.

FAQs

How can I watch the Pac-12 Network without a TV provider?

You can watch the Pac-12 Network with Vidgo, Sling TV, or FuboTV. These streaming services provide access to the Pac-12 Network without needing a cable TV provider.

Does Amazon Prime have the Pac-12 Network?

Amazon Prime doesn’t carry the Pac-12 Network, though you can stream it through a supported carrier on the Amazon Fire TV.

Is the Pac-12 Network available on Hulu?

The Pac-12 Network isn’t available on Hulu.